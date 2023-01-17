A 13-year-old student was busted with a loaded .22-caliber revolver stashed in his backpack at a Bronx public school early Thursday, cops and law enforcement sources said. School safety agents found the gun, as well as an imitation firearm, inside the teen’s bookbag at M.S. 399, the Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence, on East 184th Street near Creston Avenue in Fordham Heights around 9:20 a.m., cops said. The agents were alerted to the firearm after another student reported it to a counselor, according to sources. The teen’s parents were subsequently called to the school, where he was arrested by the safety officers before being escorted to the 46th Precinct, cops and sources said. He was later hit with charges of criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to sources. No one was hurt, cops said. The incident comes just a day after a 13-year-old gunman allegedly shot and wounded two other teens — a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — at a bus stop outside Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, Queens. He was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, authorities said.

BRONX, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO