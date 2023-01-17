Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Welcome to the Trans World - All In a Day's WorkWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Related
NBC New York
Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD
A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said. According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.
21-year-old shot dead outside Bronx home
A 21-year-old man was gunned down outside his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. Nicholas Lewis was shot once in the chest in the back of his Pratt Avenue house in the Eastchester section of the borough just before 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Emergency responders rushed Lewis to Jacobi Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. A man was seen consoling a girl outside the home in the aftermath of the shooting. The shooter remains at large.
Off-duty NYPD traffic agent allegedly robbed at knifepoint on subway
An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was robbed at knifepoint on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, cops said. The 38-year-old man was riding a northbound L train at the Sutter Avenue station in Brownsville around 11:15 a.m. when five suspects approached him — one with a knife, cops said. The crooks made off with the agent’s iPhone and wallet, police said. No injuries were reported. The suspects fled, and no arrests had been made by the afternoon.
13-year-old busted with .22-caliber revolver in backpack at NYC school
A 13-year-old student was busted with a loaded .22-caliber revolver stashed in his backpack at a Bronx public school early Thursday, cops and law enforcement sources said. School safety agents found the gun, as well as an imitation firearm, inside the teen’s bookbag at M.S. 399, the Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence, on East 184th Street near Creston Avenue in Fordham Heights around 9:20 a.m., cops said. The agents were alerted to the firearm after another student reported it to a counselor, according to sources. The teen’s parents were subsequently called to the school, where he was arrested by the safety officers before being escorted to the 46th Precinct, cops and sources said. He was later hit with charges of criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to sources. No one was hurt, cops said. The incident comes just a day after a 13-year-old gunman allegedly shot and wounded two other teens — a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — at a bus stop outside Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, Queens. He was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, authorities said.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Shooter at Kings Plaza Shopping Center gets 9 Years for attempted murder
A 20-year-old man from the Bronx was sentenced to nine years in prison on Jan. 10 for a shooting incident at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn that left two teenage boys injured. Timothy Briggs had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November for the shooting that took place...
Police arrest suspect in fatal Joyce Kilmer Park shooting
Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in a deadly 2022 Bronx park shooting.
fox5ny.com
Homeless man accused of terrorizing Queens neighborhood
NEW YORK - A restaurant owner in Queens says a homeless man is terrorizing the neighborhood. Many of the incidents have been caught by the Astoria eatery's surveillance camera. In one of the videos the man allegedly threw a rock at an employee of The Sweet Spot Sporting Bar. Harry...
Suspect sought after duo steals $2K from Brooklyn smoke shop at gunpoint
The NYPD released surveillance footage Thursday of a suspect sought in a gunpoint robbery inside of a Brooklyn smoke shop earlier this week, authorities said.
Ex-con arrested for first NYC homicide of 2023, victim stabbed in drunken Bronx New Years fight
An ex-con once convicted of attempted murder has been arrested for taking part in a booze-fueled New Years morning brawl that ended in the first New York City homicide of 2023, police said Wednesday. Ira Shane was nabbed Tuesday for the Jan. 1 slaying of 63-year-old Sergio Garcia, who was fatally stabbed while defending his girlfriend in a drunken fight with a group on College Ave. near E. ...
14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx
New York, MY – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx, and now police are asking the public for assistance in locating her. “It was reported to police that the missing was last seen on Monday, January 16, at approximately 1700 hours, leaving her residence located at 1478 Beach Avenue,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The missing is described as a female, Hispanic, approximately 5’2″ in height, approximately 115 lbs in weight, with brown eyes and dark-colored hair. The missing was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and multicolored sneakers.” Police are The post 14-year-old girl missing from the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police identify man fatally shot in Edenwald
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Edenwald overnight, according to the NYPD.
Teen boy stabbed during NYC street fight in broad daylight: cops
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a broad-daylight fight on a Brooklyn street, cops said Wednesday. The teen was knifed in the torso around 3 p.m. Tuesday outside a laundromat at Sixth Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park, police said. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said. Police believe the teen knew his attackers, who fled after the stabbing. The incident came hours after a 17-year-old boy was knifed twice in the back on 34th Avenue near Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, cops said. A group of seven teen boys ran off in an unknown direction after the stabbing, police said.
NYPD officer shot in arm while patrolling area known for gang activity; 1 suspect charged
A police officer was shot in the arm in the East Tremont section of the Bronx early Tuesday morning.
Ex-con suspect busted in NYC’s first homicide of 2023: cops
An ex-con who served time for attempted murder has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death during a spat over a parking spot — the city’s first homicide of 2023, police said Wednesday. Ira Shane, 52, is accused of fatally knifing 63-year-old Sergio Garcia shortly before 4 a.m. New Year’s Day. He was nabbed Tuesday afternoon after a witness came forward to police, cops said. Shane was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Garcia was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village, the Bronx, cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post at the time. “This guy got killed over a parking spot.” The wounded pair showed up at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, with Garcia pronounced dead and the woman listed in stable condition, cops said. Shane was convicted of attempted murder in 1989 and paroled in 2010, state corrections records show. His parole expired four months later.
Two teens shot outside of NYC high school, 12-year-old in custody
Two teenagers were shot during a large fight near a Queens high school Wednesday — and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after the mayhem, police and sources said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:50 p.m. outside of Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, where they are both students , according to police and sources. Sources said police saw the 12-year-old drop a gun as he tried to run away from the scene. The weapon was recovered by cops and the boy was taken into custody for questioning, police and sources said. The gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said. Sources said the 12-year-old boy did not attend the same high school as the victims.
Man slashed in face during dispute in Brooklyn apartment building, 3 suspects sought
Police are searching for three men after a man was slashed in the face during an argument inside a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night.
Gun-toting man wrestles with women in Manhattan phone-snatching spree
A man who held a woman at gunpoint for her cellphone “wrestled” with a woman on a Manhattan subway station less than an hour later, police said Wednesday as they released a photo of the suspect.
NYPD arrests suspect linked to first murder of 2023
Police have arrested the suspect tied to the first murder of 2023.
Police: Man pulls out switch blade at deli in the Bronx, opens fire at driver
The NYPD is searching for a male suspect involved in a Concourse Village shooting on Jan. 7.
fox5ny.com
NYPD injured in Bronx shooting released from hospital
The NYPD officer who was shot in the left arm during a shootout with two teenagers in the Bronx early Tuesday morning was released from the hospital later that day. Police say they are still searching for two suspects linked to the shooting.
Comments / 0