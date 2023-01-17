Read full article on original website
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’: A Guide to the Cast and Characters
Here's a closer look at the characters of HBO's 'The Last of Us' and the star-studded cast, including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, and more.
10 details you may have missed on the series premiere of 'The Last of Us'
HBO's "The Last of Us" adaptation includes many nods to the popular game series. Insider rounded up some smaller details you may have overlooked.
‘The Last of Us’: FEDRA and the Fireflies, Explained
'The Last of Us' premiere on HBO introduces two groups, FEDRA and the Fireflies. Who are they? And who are the bad guys?
Pokémon recreates the anime's original opening for Ash's final episodes
Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokémon Master is a special series following Ash and Pikachu after the former has fulfilled his dream of becoming a world champion, visiting various characters and acting as a farewell for the two. In an adorable tribute to the anime, the opening scene matches the original frame for frame and that's not the only homage.
Gamers say HBO's The Last Of Us is helping family understand why they game
HBO’s The Last of Us has finally premiered and there is so much to be excited about. For us video game fans, it’s a joy to see Joel and Ellie occupy our TV screens every week but The Last of Us is also drawing in plenty of new viewers which has its own benefits.
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
epicstream.com
Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 Will See Mandy, Georgie Finally Talking About Their Future
Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) will finally talk about their future in the upcoming Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10 as the birth of their child nears. The two have been delaying this much-needed conversation about their kid’s future. Despite the status of their relationship today, will they finally make amends in Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 10?
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
The Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons on starring in an ‘Old Sheldon’ spin-off in 30 years
Jim Parsons has not entirely ruled out a spin-off series based on his character in The Big Bang Theory.The actor, 49, played Sheldon for the entirety of the hit sitcom, which came to an end after 12 seasons in 2019.It was Parsons’ decision to leave the sitcom that led to its eventual conclusion. He previously said he was ready “to get out of the security of the show to fully find out what was next for me”.After the series ended, a spin-off titled Young Sheldon aired in 2017. In it, Iain Armitage plays a younger iteration of Parsons’ character.Young...
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
tvinsider.com
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2: Meet the New Cast & Characters of Depression-Era Legal Drama (PHOTOS)
Perry Mason makes its return to HBO on Monday, March 6. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry Mason Season 2 brings back Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys in the titular role along with Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, and more. “Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitter celebrating James Earl Jones has inadvertently led to an annual tradition of making sure he’s okay
In earlier times, James Earl Jones was the Pedro Pascal of his day in that he played two iconic father figures. This has led to people celebrating the man responsible for the iconic voices of Mufasa and Darth Vader every year on his birthday and, today on Twitter, the beat goes on once again, though suffice it to say that, given the actor’s age, many were showing up fearing the worst.
The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Says The Oddest Body-Shaming Incident Cost Her An Acting Gig
For fans of "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch is easily one of the most recognizable outside of the main cast of friends. This is on account of Rauch's character, Bernadette Rostenkowski, having quite a distinctive voice and demeanor. With a soft and high-pitched voice, Bernadette usually appears to be sweet and caring, which she is, though she sometimes manages to hide the fire and explosive anger that tends to manifest when she is frustrated.
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
‘Why Do I Feel So S—ty?’: Anna Kendrick Says Talking to Press at ‘Alice, Darling’ Junket About Past Abuse Was ‘Strange’
Anna Kendrick has been making the press rounds in support of her movie “Alice, Darling” since September, when the film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Oscar nominee stars as a woman forced to process a toxic relationship during a weekend getaway with friends. Kendrick told People magazine in September that her “personal experience with emotional abuse” was the backbone of the film, which she also executive produced, and that led her “Alice, Darling” press tour to be dominated by questions about surviving her own abusive relationship and processing the resulting trauma. In a new interview with IndieWire, Kendrick...
Outlook? Terrifying: TV weather presenters on the hell and horror of the climate crisis
Tuesday 19 July 2022 is a day that will stay with Ben Rich for ever. “I got up and immediately checked the weather observations to see what was going on,” he remembers. “Then I went to work for my shift. The station was really hot, the train was really hot, and I remember having this moment. I got a bit emotional about it, to be honest. I thought: this is huge. And if it can happen once, why can’t it happen again?”
