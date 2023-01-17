ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘So many pathways’: Military recruiters tout broader opportunities to get a college education — even through part-time military service

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Big donation will pay for education dreams of many military families

A record-breaking donation from the founder of FedEx will help send thousands of kids of marines and sailors to college, career and technical education programs. FedEx founder Fred Smith, who is also a Marine Corps veteran, donated $65 million to the Alexandria, Virginia-based Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, the largest in the foundation’s 60-year history.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Tracy Stengel

Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
Military.com

The Army's Long-Awaited New Pay and HR System Is Here

The Army on Tuesday launched its long-awaited new human resources platform service-wide after spending more than half a billion dollars to create the system and facing years of delays. The Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army, or IPPS-A, is now live across the entire service, according to a spokesperson, though some...
americanmilitarynews.com

Fort Gibson students earn Patriot’s Pen awards

“Thank you for your service,” middle schooler Zayne Reich told VFW Post 474 Commander Dennis Morton when Morton presented Zayne with his Patriot’s Pen award. It was another expression of patriotism Veterans of Foreign Wars officials sought to elicit through the annual writing contest. Morton and representatives of VFW Post 474 Auxiliary visited Fort Gibson Middle School last week to honor the top three Patriots Pen winners.
FORT GIBSON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy