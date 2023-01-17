‘So many pathways’: Military recruiters tout broader opportunities to get a college education — even through part-time military service

Read full article on original website
A record-breaking donation from the founder of FedEx will help send thousands of kids of marines and sailors to college, career and technical education programs. FedEx founder Fred Smith, who is also a Marine Corps veteran, donated $65 million to the Alexandria, Virginia-based Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, the largest in the foundation’s 60-year history.
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Across the different branches of the military, recruits undergo weeks-long periods of challenging basic training to prepare them for their service.
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
The Army on Tuesday launched its long-awaited new human resources platform service-wide after spending more than half a billion dollars to create the system and facing years of delays. The Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army, or IPPS-A, is now live across the entire service, according to a spokesperson, though some...
“Thank you for your service,” middle schooler Zayne Reich told VFW Post 474 Commander Dennis Morton when Morton presented Zayne with his Patriot’s Pen award. It was another expression of patriotism Veterans of Foreign Wars officials sought to elicit through the annual writing contest. Morton and representatives of VFW Post 474 Auxiliary visited Fort Gibson Middle School last week to honor the top three Patriots Pen winners.
It’s one feeling to cross the commencement stage alone, but imagine sharing the moment with a loved one. Mother and son Carolyn and Immanuel Patton graduated with bachelor’s degrees from the University of Maryland Global Campus. They walked the stage side-by-side during their Dec. 16 commencement ceremony. According...
Are you looking to start a new career path or advance your career? Gwynedd Mercy University has a variety of graduate programs to fit your needs. Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT)
In late September, the Air Force and Space Force announced a new pilot program that would grant certain applicants who test positive for THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana, a chance to retest and possibly join the ranks. Air Force recruiting officials told Military.com that they anticipated 50 cases...
