ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

Google working on ‘Grogu’ tracker system to take on Apple AirTag

By Jon Mundy
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuvB6_0kHD6UT000
Apple's Leather Keyring

Google is seemingly working on its own Bluetooth tag tracker system to rival Apple’s AirTag, and it’s codenamed ‘Grogu’.

Back in March 2022 we reported on the discovery that Google was baking support for Bluetooth trackers directly into Android. This seemed to be the Android team making up ground on Apple’s iOS, which stole a march with its own AirTag ecosystem.

Now a couple of intrepid code-divers have dug up more evidence that Google is pushing forward with its own AirTag Bluetooth tracker system.

First, Mishaal Rahman tweeted the news that Google’s Fast Pair is preparing to add support for a new “locator tag” product. Then, developer (and reliable source of code-based tips) Kuba Wojciechowski located what that locator tag will likely be.

Google’s AirTag-a-like is very much on the cards, it seems, and is being referred to as project Grogu by the Nest development team. In case you needed bringing up to speed, this is the name of the ‘Baby Yoda’ character in The Mandalorian, Disney Plus’s hit show set in the Star Wars universe.

Apparently, this first party Bluetooth tracker features a built-in speaker, just like Apple’s AirTag. It’ll come in multiple colour options, which we’ve come to expect of Google’s accessories.

In terms of connectivity, Google’s Grogu tracker will support UWB and Bluetooth Low Energy. Ultra-wideband (UWB) is a type of technology that allows for fast, short-range exchanges of information and very precise ranging. As the source points out, while the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro support the standard, it hasn’t actually been used for anything yet.

While UWB is supported, however, it won’t be a necessity. This could help with wider adoption across the Android market, which appears to be Google’s intention. Apparently, it’s working with multiple chip makers to incorporate support for its new Fast Pair technology, which would enable Android brands to produce their own Grogu trackers.

There’s no time frame on Google’s AirTag tracker rival to appear, but Wojciechowski’s guess is that it’ll be announced at Google I/O in the middle of 2023, then launched alongside the Pixel 8 towards the end of the year.

Comments / 1

Related
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 16 Pro tipped for under-display Face ID

The iPhone 16 Pro has been tipped to come with an under-display Face ID system in 2024, reducing the footprint of that famous notch even further. According to South Korean website The Elec, Apple will fit next year’s flagship iPhone with Face ID sensor components that are positioned under the display.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements

A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements. We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
yankodesign.com

Apple just announced the 2nd Gen HomePod, now with Matter support

Outwardly, there’s absolutely no difference between the 2nd Gen HomePod and its predecessor, which was discontinued in 2021. However, on the internals and software front, the new speaker has Apple’s S7 chip with support for Spatial Audio and compliance with the Matter smart-things protocol. The new HomePod now even has temperature and humidity sensors built-in, making it a little more useful than its ancestor… while also being $50 cheaper at just $299.
Trusted Reviews

iPhone SE 4 cancellation could delay Apple’s big 5G plans

Apple has canceled the fourth generation iPhone SE, according to reports over the weekend. The mid-range iPhone, which may have been released in 2024 according to speculation, has been canned, according to the well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Interestingly, according to Kuo, Apple had planned to debut its in-house 5G modem...
Gear Patrol

Apple Just Revealed Its New Super-Powered MacBook Pros

Apple has officially announced its first new products of 2023. Specifically, the brand just launched new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as new Mac minis. None of these models look any different than their predecessors — they have the same exact designs as last year's models — but it's what's under the hood that counts: they're the first products to feature Apple's super powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets.
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Android Police

How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
Trusted Reviews

Apple rumoured to be working on the cheaper AirPods Lite

If you’re an iPhone user, you’ve probably been tempted to pick up a pair of AirPods at some point over the last six years since the 1st generation earbuds arrived in December 2016. However, with prices starting at £139 for the second-gen pair and ranging to an astonishing...
Trusted Reviews

The major Android Auto revamp is finally here to rival Apple CarPlay

Google has officially started to roll out the new-look Android Auto experience, which introduces an improved split-screen experience akin to Apple CarPlay. Announced at Google I/O in the spring, the new experience has been in public beta for the last few months. Now Google has announced its ready for the off.
Trusted Reviews

Google Pixel phones receive spatial audio in January update

Google has launched the January update for Pixel phones, which brings the en vogue spatial audio technology to some of the latest devices in the range. The update, which mainly includes bug fixes and security updates, also introduces spatial audio for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro handsets. The tech is akin to surround sound and simulates different elements of audio coming at you from different directions.
Trusted Reviews

Apple tipped to start making its own displays from 2024

Apple will start moving away from Samsung and making its own custom displays from 2024, according to a new report. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, ever a reliable source of Apple news, claims that Apple will start the process of moving away from Samsung and LG displays by providing the screen of next year’s high-end Apple Watch refresh.
Apple Insider

iOS 16.3 and other updates expected week of January 23

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The Black Unity Apple Watch face will launch as part of thewatchOS 9.3 and iOS 16.3 updates, which Apple has revealed will be coming the week of January 23. The beta cycle has been...
Trusted Reviews

AirPods Max 2 and AirPods Lite tipped for 2024 or 2025

Apple’s next big AirPods refresh has been tipped to ship in 2024 or 2025, and it could include the AirPods Max 2 and the more affordable AirPods Lite. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been working overtime to supply some hot Apple tips of late. In his latest batch of tweets, the TF International Securities analyst claimed that Apple was looking to ship its next batch of AirPods personal audio products either in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025.
Trusted Reviews

iPhone 15 enters trial production

The iPhone 15 line has reportedly entered the trial production phase. According to Economic Daily News, Apple’s next smartphone has begun “new machine trial production” over at the company’s Chinese production partner, Foxconn. This phase of the iPhone 15 production process is commonly known as new...
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy