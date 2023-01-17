Where is the best place to watch and stream Julia(s) right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Lou de Laâge Raphaël Personnaz Grégory Gadebois Denis Podalydès Esther Garrel. Paris 2052. Julia, 80 years old, had a fulfilled life. On her birthday, she reflects on the decisions and circumstances that could have led her on different paths. From the age of 17 to this day, her life was full of small but critical moments. Each was a turning point with dramatic consequences. What would have happened if she had forgotten her passport, chosen a different line at the store, driven the scooter this one time...? Is her life a succession of coincidences and accidents or a ready-made path?

