GAMINGbible

ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature

Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online

Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
GAMINGbible

Hogwarts Legacy's story will be different depending on which House you choose

If you’re a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S owner, the final countdown to Hogwarts Legacy has begun. That being said, it’s a game many have chosen to boycott. JK Rowling’s transphobic comments in recent months have left many Wizarding World fans feeling alienated by the author and so have chosen to step away from the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
game-news24.com

Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game

“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy Artbook Leak Reveals Map, Characters, Game Length and More Important Details

Hogwarts Legacy is all set to release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4 and for Nintendo Switch on July 25. Ahead of the release, we have learned some important details about the game, such as the graphics modes we can expect for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Moreover, we have also learned that Star Trek's Simon Pegg will be playing the role of Headmaster, Phineas Nigellus.
SVG

Xbox Series S Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun

For Xbox fans, the choice between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will likely come down to price tag and performance. The former serves as the top-of-the-line option with greater processing power and the latest graphics. Meanwhile, the Series S stands out for taking up less space on a desk or shelf and doing less harm to one's wallet. While the Series S has its pros and cons, many may opt for this slimmer and more affordable model.
dbltap.com

New Hogwarts Legacy Cinematic Trailer Released Ahead of Feb. 10 Launch

Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have released a brand new trailer for upcoming Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy. Titled "The Invitation", the new trailer follows an owl carrying the Hogwarts invitation, flying over the castle rooftops and The Great Hall. The cinematic gives fans a glimpse at some of...
progameguides.com

Hogwarts Legacy trailer depicts the school in crisis

If prompting frequent viral social media posts wasn't enough, Hogwarts Legacy seems to feature a story full of chaos and perils. The game has been embroiled in controversy because of the political views of the source material's author. Some online have voiced a desire to boycott the game due to her. Despite this, pre-orders for Hogwarts Legacy have already placed it as a top seller on Steam charts weeks before its release. Avalanche Software seems to largely be ignoring the chatter and has continued promoting the game on its social media channels daily.
Collider

'Night of the Demon' Remains Eerie in Its Simplicity

Sometimes in the movies, less is more. In the case of 50s classic Night of the Demon (or Curse of the Demon as it was released in the States), slightly less could've been so much more, for the movie's buildup and psychological wire-plucking render it a compulsively enjoyable watch today. French director Jacques Tourneur (known for RKO's Cat People) was reluctant to show the titular demon at any point in the finished film, but due to external pressure, the beast itself does make two key appearances - characterized by its bug-eyed lumber. However, with multiple nerve-racking scenes populating the film, and gravitas provided by lead Dana Andrews (of noir classic Laura) as Dr John Holden - Demon continues to bewitch through its creepy narrative and taut screenplay involving a mysterious death and the subsequent investigation of an amorphous cult in rural England carried out by a rigidly skeptical psychologist.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character

Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
GAMINGbible

Red Dead Redemption 2 still the best looking game ever four years on, fans say

Despite being a previous-gen release, gamers still think that Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best looking games out there, and for good reason. Red Dead Redemption 2 is an iconic game, and easily one of the greatest single-player adventures of all time. Rockstar Games pulled out all the stops with this one, and it shows - although it’s yet to receive a new-gen update (last year, an insider claimed that plans for this may have been scrapped completely), fans agree that the title has barely aged a day when it comes to its visuals.
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get Second Free Game of 2023

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to enjoy, courtesy of Games With Gold and its offering for January. At the start of the month, the first free game with Games With Gold for 2023 was made available. This game is still available to download for free until the end of the month, and now it's been joined by the second free game with Games With Gold so far this year. Unlike the first game, this one will be free to download until the middle of next month, aka February 15.
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

