Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
Hogwarts Legacy’s new cinematic trailer nails the atmosphere fans want to feel
You can never go wrong with some John Williams.
Hogwarts Legacy's story will be different depending on which House you choose
If you’re a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S owner, the final countdown to Hogwarts Legacy has begun. That being said, it’s a game many have chosen to boycott. JK Rowling’s transphobic comments in recent months have left many Wizarding World fans feeling alienated by the author and so have chosen to step away from the franchise.
GTA 5 confirms what happened to Jack Marston after Red Dead Redemption
Ever wonder what happened to Jack Marston after the credits rolled in Red Dead Redemption? According to an Easter egg found in GTA V, he may have lived a very different, peaceful life. There are a number of ways that GTA V and the Red Dead Redemption games seem to...
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
game-news24.com
Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game
“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Artbook Leak Reveals Map, Characters, Game Length and More Important Details
Hogwarts Legacy is all set to release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4 and for Nintendo Switch on July 25. Ahead of the release, we have learned some important details about the game, such as the graphics modes we can expect for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Moreover, we have also learned that Star Trek's Simon Pegg will be playing the role of Headmaster, Phineas Nigellus.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
Xbox Series S Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
For Xbox fans, the choice between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will likely come down to price tag and performance. The former serves as the top-of-the-line option with greater processing power and the latest graphics. Meanwhile, the Series S stands out for taking up less space on a desk or shelf and doing less harm to one's wallet. While the Series S has its pros and cons, many may opt for this slimmer and more affordable model.
PlayStation Plus subscribers are obsessed with 'fantastic' new free game
All PlayStation Plus subscribers can now access this month’s offerings and on the whole, it’s a decent line-up for all tiers, but fans are particularly impressed with one game included in the extra tier catalogue additions. They’ve branded it to be “one of the best PS5 games.” High praise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: A big name joins the campaign to save ‘Warrior Nun’ as fans reexamine the effects of a ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ purchase
Netflix is creating a spiraling void of cursed cancellations, thanks to its apparent lack of faith in fantasy properties. The streamer has, since 2020, canceled a full 25 separate fantasy releases, and disappointed thousands in the process. Warrior Nun is not the latest Netflix favorite to get the ax, but...
dbltap.com
New Hogwarts Legacy Cinematic Trailer Released Ahead of Feb. 10 Launch
Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have released a brand new trailer for upcoming Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy. Titled "The Invitation", the new trailer follows an owl carrying the Hogwarts invitation, flying over the castle rooftops and The Great Hall. The cinematic gives fans a glimpse at some of...
progameguides.com
Hogwarts Legacy trailer depicts the school in crisis
If prompting frequent viral social media posts wasn't enough, Hogwarts Legacy seems to feature a story full of chaos and perils. The game has been embroiled in controversy because of the political views of the source material's author. Some online have voiced a desire to boycott the game due to her. Despite this, pre-orders for Hogwarts Legacy have already placed it as a top seller on Steam charts weeks before its release. Avalanche Software seems to largely be ignoring the chatter and has continued promoting the game on its social media channels daily.
Collider
'Night of the Demon' Remains Eerie in Its Simplicity
Sometimes in the movies, less is more. In the case of 50s classic Night of the Demon (or Curse of the Demon as it was released in the States), slightly less could've been so much more, for the movie's buildup and psychological wire-plucking render it a compulsively enjoyable watch today. French director Jacques Tourneur (known for RKO's Cat People) was reluctant to show the titular demon at any point in the finished film, but due to external pressure, the beast itself does make two key appearances - characterized by its bug-eyed lumber. However, with multiple nerve-racking scenes populating the film, and gravitas provided by lead Dana Andrews (of noir classic Laura) as Dr John Holden - Demon continues to bewitch through its creepy narrative and taut screenplay involving a mysterious death and the subsequent investigation of an amorphous cult in rural England carried out by a rigidly skeptical psychologist.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
Red Dead Redemption 2 still the best looking game ever four years on, fans say
Despite being a previous-gen release, gamers still think that Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best looking games out there, and for good reason. Red Dead Redemption 2 is an iconic game, and easily one of the greatest single-player adventures of all time. Rockstar Games pulled out all the stops with this one, and it shows - although it’s yet to receive a new-gen update (last year, an insider claimed that plans for this may have been scrapped completely), fans agree that the title has barely aged a day when it comes to its visuals.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get Second Free Game of 2023
Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to enjoy, courtesy of Games With Gold and its offering for January. At the start of the month, the first free game with Games With Gold for 2023 was made available. This game is still available to download for free until the end of the month, and now it's been joined by the second free game with Games With Gold so far this year. Unlike the first game, this one will be free to download until the middle of next month, aka February 15.
GAMINGbible
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0