Battle Creek, MI

footballscoop.com

Albion brings back alumnus, and familiar name to lead program

Before Dustin Beurer's impressive four-year run at Albion (D-III - MI), Craig Rundle was a mainstay atop the Albion football program for 22 seasons. During that time, he compiled an impressive 127-94 record. Now, Travis Rundle (his son) will take over the program. Albion announced Travis as the new head...
ALBION, MI
247Sports

Mel Tucker talks DL Vacancy, QB Battle, Tom Izzo, and more...

Last week, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker joined Lansing media veteran Jack Ebling on his radio show, "The Drive with Jack," to discuss a vast array of topics. While the full 20-minute interview can be streamed here, there were some notable tidbits worth extracting. This is part two of this article series, as part one focused on Tucker diving into MSU's 2022 injuries and the program's plan to mitigate injuries going forward.
EAST LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Betty J. O’Dell

Betty Jean O’Dell, 92, of Coldwater passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home in Coldwater. In accordance to her wishes cremation has taken place with no services to be held at this time. Burial of ashes will be held at Somerset Center Cemetery at a later date. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
COLDWATER, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Arrests made in connection to damage at golf course

PLAINWELL—Two arrests have been made in connection to the vandalism that took place at Lake Doster Golf Club this past Thanksgiving weekend. Charges have been filed against both subjects, according to the Allegan County prosecutor’s office. The names of the subjects are being withheld, however, as both are juveniles.
PLAINWELL, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Barbara Mohr

Following a long illness, Barbara Mohr peacefully passed away with her family at her side, holding her hand while “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by her favorite, Elton John, played. Born on May 18, 1947, in Christopher, Illinois to Cynthia and Samuel Annear, and moving to Coldwater, Michigan in...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Cecil W. Morrison, Jr.

Cecil William Morrison Jr., 61, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at home. He was born on October 15, 1961 in Coldwater to Cecil and Pricilla (Swihart) Morrison Sr. Cecil married Patricia (Thermos) on July 31, 1992 and she survives. Cecil attended Largo High School in Largo, Florida....
QUINCY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Kum & Go to open first Michigan store in Grand Rapids

A well-known gas station and convenience store brand is making inroads in West Michigan. The first Michigan Kum & Go is set to open Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW. The family-owned retail chain based in Des Moines, Iowa, plans to expand its Michigan and Grand Rapids market in the coming years, including later this month with another location at 5437 S. Division Ave.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Fire alarm pulled due to HVAC issue at Loy Norrix High School

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple police cruisers and firetrucks were on scene at Loy Norrix High School on Wednesday. The huge police presence was due to someone pulling a fire alarm because of an HVAC issue, according to Jay Shatara, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Sports: Family members allowed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo

Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
KALAMAZOO, MI

