Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Bronson and Union City each score two Big 8 Conference mat wins
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings and Union City Chargers showed why they are ranked in the top ten in Division Four on Wednesday night as they both won a pair of Big 8 Conference matches in a double dual meet hosted by Quincy. The Vikings defeated the...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater beats HC, helps create four-way tie atop Interstate 8; UC romps to .500 mark
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WTVB) – There’s a four-way tie for first place in the Interstate 8 boys basketball standings after Tuesday’s games, and the Coldwater Cardinals are in the mix following their 55-39 win at Harper Creek. Coldwater led 15-9 after the first quarter and 31-20 at...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Big Reds crush Grand Rapids Union with strong defensive performance
The Muskegon Big Reds boys basketball team cruised past Grand Rapids Union on Tuesday with an 83-42 OK Green win. The Muskegon defense set the tone while the offense took advantage with 6-6 junior Terrance Davis and 6-5 junior Stanley Cunningham. The Big Reds also canned seven shots from beyond the arc.
MLive.com
West Catholic boys hoops team gets big boost from incoming transfer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Opening the season with eight consecutive losses wasn’t an ideal start for the West Catholic boys basketball team, but there was little panic coming from the Falcons locker room. With new faces in the lineup and a grueling early season schedule, some struggles were...
WOOD
No charges expected after assault at high school girls basketball game
An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her school. (Jan. 18, 2023) No charges expected after assault at high school …. An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her...
wtvbam.com
U of M on the road, with the Spartans at home in men’s college basketball action
COLLEGE PARK, MD (WKZO AM/FM) – In men’s college hoops action tonight, the University of Michigan is on the road to face Maryland, while Michigan State University hosts Rutgers. The Wolverines sit at 10-and-7 on the season and 4-and-2 in Big Ten play. The Spartans are 12-and-6 with...
Fans limited for Battle Creek, Kzoo basketball games
School officials are limiting the amount of fans at basketball games between Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.
Family allowed, fans still banned at Kalamazoo, Battle Creek basketball games
After a prior rule banning spectators from Kalamazoo High School and Battle Creek High School match-ups, district officials are now allowing some fans to watch basketball games live in the stands.
Two West Michigan High Schools Involved In An Assault At Basketball Game
Details are still being collected, but here is what we know so far. The Ottawa County Sheriff's office says an East Kentwood player and coach were ejected after a fight at the game. They said it was linked to an assault between a member of the East Kentwood High School and Grand Haven High School Girls' basketball teams.
footballscoop.com
Albion brings back alumnus, and familiar name to lead program
Before Dustin Beurer's impressive four-year run at Albion (D-III - MI), Craig Rundle was a mainstay atop the Albion football program for 22 seasons. During that time, he compiled an impressive 127-94 record. Now, Travis Rundle (his son) will take over the program. Albion announced Travis as the new head...
Michigan State basketball gets encouraging news on Malik Hall's foot injury
EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo’s mood changed in 24 hours. And it had nothing to do with Purdue. Michigan State’s basketball coach received hope Tuesday morning that senior forward Malik Hall’s season likely won’t be over — even though a timetable for a potential return remains in limbo.
Mel Tucker talks DL Vacancy, QB Battle, Tom Izzo, and more...
Last week, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker joined Lansing media veteran Jack Ebling on his radio show, "The Drive with Jack," to discuss a vast array of topics. While the full 20-minute interview can be streamed here, there were some notable tidbits worth extracting. This is part two of this article series, as part one focused on Tucker diving into MSU's 2022 injuries and the program's plan to mitigate injuries going forward.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Betty J. O’Dell
Betty Jean O’Dell, 92, of Coldwater passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home in Coldwater. In accordance to her wishes cremation has taken place with no services to be held at this time. Burial of ashes will be held at Somerset Center Cemetery at a later date. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Arrests made in connection to damage at golf course
PLAINWELL—Two arrests have been made in connection to the vandalism that took place at Lake Doster Golf Club this past Thanksgiving weekend. Charges have been filed against both subjects, according to the Allegan County prosecutor’s office. The names of the subjects are being withheld, however, as both are juveniles.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Barbara Mohr
Following a long illness, Barbara Mohr peacefully passed away with her family at her side, holding her hand while “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by her favorite, Elton John, played. Born on May 18, 1947, in Christopher, Illinois to Cynthia and Samuel Annear, and moving to Coldwater, Michigan in...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Cecil W. Morrison, Jr.
Cecil William Morrison Jr., 61, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at home. He was born on October 15, 1961 in Coldwater to Cecil and Pricilla (Swihart) Morrison Sr. Cecil married Patricia (Thermos) on July 31, 1992 and she survives. Cecil attended Largo High School in Largo, Florida....
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kum & Go to open first Michigan store in Grand Rapids
A well-known gas station and convenience store brand is making inroads in West Michigan. The first Michigan Kum & Go is set to open Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW. The family-owned retail chain based in Des Moines, Iowa, plans to expand its Michigan and Grand Rapids market in the coming years, including later this month with another location at 5437 S. Division Ave.
WWMTCw
Fire alarm pulled due to HVAC issue at Loy Norrix High School
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple police cruisers and firetrucks were on scene at Loy Norrix High School on Wednesday. The huge police presence was due to someone pulling a fire alarm because of an HVAC issue, according to Jay Shatara, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Sports: Family members allowed...
wtvbam.com
JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shuts down for remodeling, relaunching as American Dreams Italian Steakhouse
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being in business for almost a decade and becoming one of the more popular bar and restaurants in Coldwater, JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shut down suddenly on Tuesday but a new restaurant will soon take its place. A sign on the door...
11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo
Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
Comments / 0