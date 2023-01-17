Read full article on original website
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that every American can agree with
Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets. The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”. While he didn’t specify what...
Cowboys Sign New Kicker - T.Y. Hilton? 'I Made A Lot of Game-Winners!'
With Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher in the headlines for missing four straight extra-point attempts, receiver T.Y. Hilton has revealed a special talent.
Michael Irvin says 49ers 'have all the kryptonite' for Cowboys
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to explain why he thinks San Francisco will expose Dallas this weekend in the playoffs.
Cowboys 'Disrespect!' Micah on What Vander Esch is 'Owed'
The contract of Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is up after the season. Micah Parsons touts his running mate as a keeper.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Russell Gage Hospitalized During Game Against Dallas Cowboys
Russell Gage was sent to the hospital during Monday Night Football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver took a hard hit to the neck during the final minutes of the playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Gage tried to get up but couldn't, leading to the medical staff taking the field and checking in on him. They stayed on a field for a few minutes before taking Gage off the field in a gurney, according to ESPN.
Dallas Cowboys meet with prospect for 2023 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys main focus is still on the playoffs. Taking on the San Francisco 49ers in round two. However, draft season never ends. As soon as one NFL Draft ends, the Cowboys scouting department gets started in preparation for the next draft cycle. Before the Reese’s Senior Bowl, NFL...
NFL Divisional playoffs to air on WKBN, FOX Youngstown
A combination of WKBN and FOX Youngstown will televise three NFL postseason contests this weekend.
Luka Doncic Slammed For Driving To Game In $200K 'Apocalypse-Proof' Jeep
Several NBA fans criticized Luka Doncic for pulling up in a $200,000 'apocalypse-proof' Jeep.
Patriots wrap up week of offensive coordinator interviews
The New England Patriots flew through offensive coordinator interviews this week, reportedly bringing in five candidates, including assumed favorite Bill O’Brien. Now we wait to see if there will be more, or if they’ll make a hire soon.
