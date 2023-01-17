I have a 2019 HiSun EV1 that I use on our small farm here in Scotland. It’s not fast, but being a small farm, it takes us there and back! The problem I am having is the constant 4C53 error code that is low battery voltage. I always start with a full charge but within 5–6 miles I get the low battery voltage warning. I had my dealer replace all the batteries and that helped for a few months. But now the problem is back again. When the warning is showing, performance is greatly reduced. My dealer is stumped. And HiSun refuses to provide any answers, so I am hoping you can provide some answers for this frustrated Scot!

3 DAYS AGO