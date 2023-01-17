Read full article on original website
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Battery Corrosion in Your Home Electronics
Technology powers our lives, which is why it's important to keep all of our devices in tip-top shape. This includes giving even the smallest devices, like remote controls and mouses, some regular maintenance, too. After all, these tiny but mighty appliances are the gateways to our TVs and laptops and deserve our attention—especially if they are powered by replaceable batteries.
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
insideevs.com
VW ID.4 Is Being Shipped Without A Heat Pump Due To Semiconductor Shortage
Volkswagen has stopped putting heat pumps in the US-made ID.4 electric crossover since late December 2022, due to the semiconductor shortage that still affects some car manufacturers. The news comes via Drive Tesla Canada, which got an email from a reader saying that Volkswagen told him his yet-to-be-delivered ID.4 won’t...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. startup unveils portable solid-state lithium-ion battery for residential use
U.S. battery manufacturer Yoshino Technology has developed solid-state lithium-ion batteries with outputs ranging from 330 W to 4,000 W. They are designed for home backup, off-grid applications, and powering small industrial machinery. The system can be used in combination with solar panels. The 4,000 W power station has a peak...
RideApart
Scientists Test A Potentially More Stable EV Battery Solution
In 2023, electric vehicle batteries live with certain constraints, due to a variety of reasons. Reliable energy densities that achieve the ranges customers expect require batteries of certain sizes—and of course, certain weights. Battery degradation over charge cycles is also a major concern, both from an engineering standpoint, and also from a vehicle owner standpoint—because buying replacement batteries isn’t cheap.
ZDNet
The best rechargeable batteries
If you're still using disposable batteries, well, it's time to switch. Not only will the switch save you money, but it'll also mean less e-waste. Also, it puts an end to having to head out to the store to buy replacements. But just as with most things, not all rechargeable...
utvactionmag.com
HISUN LOW VOLTAGE WARNING
I have a 2019 HiSun EV1 that I use on our small farm here in Scotland. It’s not fast, but being a small farm, it takes us there and back! The problem I am having is the constant 4C53 error code that is low battery voltage. I always start with a full charge but within 5–6 miles I get the low battery voltage warning. I had my dealer replace all the batteries and that helped for a few months. But now the problem is back again. When the warning is showing, performance is greatly reduced. My dealer is stumped. And HiSun refuses to provide any answers, so I am hoping you can provide some answers for this frustrated Scot!
techxplore.com
Researchers reveal the role of 'lithium creep' in batteries
Safer and more powerful electric vehicles are one step closer thanks to new Deakin University research. It has pinpointed a crucial mechanism inside lithium-metal batteries that could prevent battery degradation and inform the development of next generation lithium batteries. In a paper published in the Journal of Power Sources, Institute...
takeitcool.com
Nickel Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Nickel Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Nickel. Report Features Details. Product Name Nickel. Process Included. Nickel Production Process From Sulphide Ore. Nickel Production Process From...
Jalopnik
Heat Pumps Massively Improve EV Range In Cold Weather
As far as electric vehicles go, the Chevrolet Bolt is incredibly affordable and makes a great first EV. You won’t have access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, but it’s got plenty of range for daily driving, and since it’s a hatchback, it’s practical, too. At least if you live in an area that doesn’t get particularly cold in winter. But if you do live where it’s cold, you’ll notice that it loses a significant chunk of its range in below-freezing temperatures. A big part of the reason why is that it doesn’t have a heat pump.
Consulting-Specifying Engineer
Power for emergency systems focus on value add
Gain an understanding of how a facility’s power generation can reduce demand on a local utility and contribute to a facility’s bottom line. Look at an overview of the pros and cons of a demand response program. Review the concept of peak shaving to limit peak demand. Emergency...
agritechtomorrow.com
New R&D project for vertical food production without artificial lighting.
The project supported and financed by the CDTI (Center for the Development of Industrial Technology) and the Ministry of Science and Innovation, began its design in 2020. The study and development of this new architectural model called Vertical Sunning, with a passive solar design that uses intelligent light and water strategies to maximize the efficiency of the system, has been carried out for two years.
takeitcool.com
Methanol Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Methanol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Methanol. Report Features Details. Product Name Methanol. Process Included. Methanol Production From Syn Gas. Methanol Production From Natural Gas.
mpo-mag.com
Voxel Innovations Achieves AS9100-D Certification
Voxel Innovations, an advanced manufacturing company specializing in pulsed electrochemical machining (PECM), has achieved AS9100-D certification, which includes ISO 9001:2015 compliance. This certification allows Voxel to continue its growth, utilizing PECM to produce high-quality parts for the aerospace, medical device, energy and defense industries. PECM is a non-thermal, non-contact material...
Flying Magazine
G100UL Avgas Replacement Set to Soon Hit Pumps
GAMI stands at the ready to provide the GA industry with a high octane, unleaded fuel, said President Tim Roehl (right), seen here with GAMI co-founder George Braly (left). [Courtesy: GAMI]. We stand at the dawn of a new age for general aviation. For years, the industry standard fuel, 100LL,...
fordmuscle.com
What’s In Your Fuel — The Gov’t Allows More Ethanol In Pump Gas
Ethanol in our pump gas is nothing new. In fact, the current government regulations allow for up to 10-percent of gasoline sold at the pump to be mixed with ethanol. That is, until the summer of 2022, when the EPA issued a Nationwide Fuel Waiver allowing for up to 15-percent of pump fuel’s content to be ethanol. The waiver was extended seven times over the course of the summer, comprising the entirety of the Summer Volatility Control Period (when you get the so-called “summer blend” gasoline).
science.org
Superaerophilic/superaerophobic cooperative electrode for efficient hydrogen evolution reaction via enhanced mass transfer
Hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), as an effective method to produce green hydrogen, is greatly impeded by inefficient mass transfer, i.e., bubble adhesion on electrode, bubble dispersion in the vicinity of electrode, and poor dissolved H2 diffusion, which results in blocked electrocatalytic area and large H2 concentration overpotential. Here, we report a superaerophilic/superaerophobic (SAL/SAB) cooperative electrode to efficiently promote bubble transfer by asymmetric Laplace pressure and accelerate dissolved H2 diffusion through reducing diffusion distance. Benefiting from the enhanced mass transfer, the overpotential for the SAL/SAB cooperative electrode at −10 mA cm−2 is only −19 mV, compared to −61 mV on the flat Pt electrode. By optimizing H2SO4 concentration, the SAL/SAB cooperative electrode can achieve ultrahigh current density (−1867 mA cm−2) at an overpotential of −500 mV. We can envision that the SAL/SAB cooperative strategy is an effective method to improve HER efficiency and stimulate the understanding of various gas-involved processes.
blufashion.com
Make Your Home Smarter With Solar Battery Installation
Research necessary information. c. Determine local requirements, regulations, and incentives. The Use of Solar Energy is Growing Across the Globe. In recent years, solar energy has become increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional sources of electricity. With more and more people recognizing the importance of taking steps to reduce their environmental impact, solar energy is becoming an attractive option for many homeowners. However, before making a decision about investing in a solar setup, it’s important to understand the basics of solar energy and learn about the benefits of installing a solar battery. Additionally, it’s important to research local requirements and regulations related to installing such systems as well as incentives that may be available in your area.
techxplore.com
Vertical electrochemical transistor pushes wearable electronics forward
A transdisciplinary Northwestern University research team has developed a revolutionary transistor that is expected be ideal for lightweight, flexible, high-performance bioelectronics. The electrochemical transistor is compatible with blood and water and can amplify important signals, making it especially useful for biomedical sensing. Such a transistor could enable wearable devices for...
lsxmag.com
How To Wire Electric Fans With BP Automotive
Upgrading from belt-driven cooling fans to electrically controlled fans does more than just free some additional horsepower from your engine. Converting to electric fans also allows for greater control of your vehicle’s cooling systems. The beauty of an electric fan is that it operates only when needed. That means your engine can get up to operating temperature more quickly, and thanks to the additional control of electric fans, it can stay at the optimal temperature more precisely.
