University of Alabama basketball player provided gun for shooting, court document says

The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Watch: Footage emerges showing terrifying scene in Alabama where basketball player Darius Miles is charged with capital murder
Yesterday, it was reported that University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles had been charged with capital murder in the death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. Miles, 21, allegedly shot into a vehicle and killed the victim, which resulted in the capital murder charge. He was arrested earlier this morning, as the video showed him crying while being taken away by Tuscaloosa law enforcement.
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
Crimson Tide Basketball Player Charged With Murder For Shooting Death Near University of Alabama Campus
Darius Miles, 21, is no longer a member of the basketball team or university after he was charged with the murder of Jamea Harris, according to WVUA. A now former University of Alabama basketball player is one of two men charged with murder for the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in a heavily populated area just a mile from campus, according to the university-owned Tuscaloosa TV station, WVUA.
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
Attorney: Michael Lynn Davis not the 'bad guy' after capital murder charge against him, Darius Miles
Michael Lynn Davis, the other individual arrested and charged with capital murder alongside Darius Miles, had a statement released on his behalf by his attorney, John Robbins. The attorney said Davis is "not the bad guy" in the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris on Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats details past few days since Darius Miles' murder charge
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats described the past few days as shocking since player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
