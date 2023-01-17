Man arrested after Ridgeway Ave shooting, kicked police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on Ridgeway Ave.

The RPD says shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired and a victim leaving the area at the 400 block of Ridgeway Ave.

Upon their arrival, RPD officers say they were able to find evidence that the shots were fired, as well as damage to an unoccupied vehicle that was shot at.

Shortly after, officers were able to locate the suspected vehicle that was involved in the incident one block away on Knickerbocker Ave. Officers detained 28-year-old Rochester city resident Kristian Baez who was trying to enter the vehicle after he saw the officers.

The RPD says while they were detaining the possible shooting suspect, Baez kicked an officer multiple times with a loaded shotgun nearby. Officers were able to safely take the male into custody with no injuries to the officers.

Officers add that they found a 12-gauge Mossberg 500 inside the vehicle. Baez was taken to Strong Hospital for an evaluation, and then was taken to Monroe County Jail.

Baez is charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, prohibited use of a weapon, attempted assault in the third degree, and resisting arrest.

