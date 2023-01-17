_ST. PAUL, MN _(January 19, 2023) - *The role of a Triple-A manager is a difficult one. The revolving door of players coming through the clubhouse makes one wish they wore “Hello My Name Is” stickers upon arriving for each game. While the players give their all each game, their mind often wanders to the larger prize one step above. It’s a juggling act of getting players ready for the Major Leagues while at the same time trying to win the game you’re managing. Over the first two seasons as the St. Paul Saints manager, *Toby Gardenhire has navigated that path exceptionally well. Gardenhire, the only manager the Saints have known since becoming the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate, will return for his third season at the helm of the Saints. He will be joined by two returning coaches: pitching coach Cibney Bello and Defensive Coach Tyler Smarslok, both entering their third seasons with the Saints. Joining the coaching staff are Pitching Coach Peter Larson from Double-A Wichita, and Hitting Coach Nate Spears, who spent the last six seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization. Rounding out the staff are Strength & Condition Coach Cody Drouin, who returns for his second season, lead Certified Athletic Trainer Ben Myers (second season), Assistant Certified Athletic Trainer Taylor Carpenter (first season), AAA Clubhouse Manager/Assistant, Baseball Operations Matt Tramp (third season), and Coordinator’s, Baseball Technology Luke Ficek and Alek Hughes, both returning for their second seasons.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO