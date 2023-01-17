Read full article on original website
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Report: Millions Donated to Penn Biden Center by Anonymous Chinese Donors Since Biden's 2021 InaugurationThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Taylor Heise reflects on her unconventional hockey beginnings
MINNEAPOLIS – "Pretty much taught myself the rules of the game and how to play hockey," said Gopher women's hockey's fifth-year star forward Taylor Heise. "My parents learned with me, which I think was something that benefited me."One of the best in the sport could have easily gone down a different path."The ice rink was more of an escape for me I think. Basketball was definitely something that I was born into," she said.Heise's family was at home on the hardcourt, not the ice. Her parents both played basketball at UW-River Falls. Unlike Taylor, her brothers followed suit."They pushed me...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Chicago Blackhawks
UFAs – Ryan Reaves, Frederick Gaudreau, Matt Dumba, Andrej Sustr, Brandon Baddock, Joe Hicketts, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Andrei Svetlakov. RFAs – Sam Steel, Brandon Duhaime, Mason Shaw, Calen Addison, Filip Gustavsson, Hunter Jones, Damien Giroux, Nick Swaney, Mitchell Chaffee. Jonathan Toews seeing the writing on the wall.
Tkachuk scores 2 in 5-goal second, Panthers beat Habs 6-2
Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the middle of a five-goal second period and the Florida Panthers cruised to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens
Dylan Cozens scores in OT as Sabres top Islanders 3-2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night. Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops. Cozens beat Islanders goalie Ilya...
ESPN’s ‘Big Prediction’ for Vikings Offseason
The Minnesota Vikings have decisions galore afoot after the team lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason to the
Justin Jefferson Weighs in About Future with Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson reached the postseason for the first time in 2022, and his team ended its
Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future
The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years. Throughout
World Baseball Classic games to be played in Phoenix
Tickets for the World Baseball Classic being held across the globe, including here at Chase Field, are now on sale!
Timberwolves show some guts in comeback win over Raptors
Minnesota rallied from 14 points down with under 10 minutes to play.
Arlington Renegades Roster (XFL Football)
Here are the players that make up the XFL Arlington Renegades' roster this season.
St. Louis Battlehawks Roster (XFL Football)
Here are the players that make up the XFL St. Louis Battlehawks' roster.
sportstravelmagazine.com
76ers Owners Invest in Ripken Baseball, Cooperstown All Star Village
Josh Harris and David Blitzer, the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, have announced the completion of a strategic investment in Ripken Baseball and the Cooperstown All Star Village to increases the strength and reach of the organizations to include five baseball facilities across the United States, including four complexes that operate as The Ripken Experience.
Why Firing Donatell Is Not the Solution for Vikings Defense
The Minnesota Vikings season ended Sunday with a loss against the New York Giants — an embarrassing performance by the
milb.com
Toby Gardenhire Returns For Third Season As Saints Manager, Joined Again By Bello and Smarslok, Three New Members Join Staff
_ST. PAUL, MN _(January 19, 2023) - *The role of a Triple-A manager is a difficult one. The revolving door of players coming through the clubhouse makes one wish they wore “Hello My Name Is” stickers upon arriving for each game. While the players give their all each game, their mind often wanders to the larger prize one step above. It’s a juggling act of getting players ready for the Major Leagues while at the same time trying to win the game you’re managing. Over the first two seasons as the St. Paul Saints manager, *Toby Gardenhire has navigated that path exceptionally well. Gardenhire, the only manager the Saints have known since becoming the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate, will return for his third season at the helm of the Saints. He will be joined by two returning coaches: pitching coach Cibney Bello and Defensive Coach Tyler Smarslok, both entering their third seasons with the Saints. Joining the coaching staff are Pitching Coach Peter Larson from Double-A Wichita, and Hitting Coach Nate Spears, who spent the last six seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization. Rounding out the staff are Strength & Condition Coach Cody Drouin, who returns for his second season, lead Certified Athletic Trainer Ben Myers (second season), Assistant Certified Athletic Trainer Taylor Carpenter (first season), AAA Clubhouse Manager/Assistant, Baseball Operations Matt Tramp (third season), and Coordinator’s, Baseball Technology Luke Ficek and Alek Hughes, both returning for their second seasons.
Gophers recruit Dennis Evans is ranked No. 11 in the country
Evans chose the Gophers in part due to Minnesota's winters allowing him to focus on basketball.
thunderboltradio.com
One of the St. Louis Cardinals Top Prospects Hopes to be at Busch Stadium Soon
One of the top prospects in the St. Louis Cardinals organization was part of the latest caravan to stop at Dyer County High School. 20 year old Jordan Walker was drafted in the first round in 2020, and last year was named the “Co-Most Valuable Player” in the Redbirds minor league organization.
CNBC
Tennis Channel will air Major League Pickleball tournament matches, deepening broadcast partnership
The Tennis Channel is diving deeper into America's fastest growing sport, pickleball. The channel will air the semi-finals and finals of Major League Pickleball's Mesa, Arizona, tournament. The league also announced the final two teams of MLP and their ownership groups. The Tennis Channel is embracing pickleball. Major League Pickleball...
XFL Football: 2023 Season Schedule
Here's the XFL's 2023 season football schedule with a full list of matchups, game times, and TV channels.
Vikings Set a Mind-Boggling and Dubious Record
While you watched the Minnesota Vikings regrettable loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, did it feel like the
The Vikings Defensive Exodus May Hurt
When the Minnesota Vikings take the field for training camp prior to the 2023 NFL season their defense could look
