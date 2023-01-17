Read full article on original website
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Hampton man arrested in death of father
Family of 6-year-old who shot his teacher issues statement
Lawyer: Gun used by 6-year-old who shot Richneck Elementary teacher Abigail Zwerner was 'secured'
Teacher shot by student released from hospital; school to remain closed
Student taken to hospital, another student charged after school fight
One student was transported to a hospital and another is being charged with assault after "several fights" broke out at Petersburg High School on Wednesday, according to school officials.
Man found shot to death in back of vehicle in Chesapeake, two 'detained': Police
Two people have been detained after Chesapeake police said they found a body in the back of a car late Thursday afternoon.
Portsmouth Police seek to ID suspect in alleged assault
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police said they are looking to identify an unknown woman who is a suspect in the alleged assault of another woman. Police said the assault took place around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9 at a 7-Eleven near the 4000 block of Cedar Lane, with the suspect seen wearing a pink crop top with long sleeves, pink yoga pants and white shoes.
Police: Man found dead in back seat of car in Chesapeake; death investigation underway
4 suspects in shooting outside Suffolk restaurant arrested: Police
Four suspects connected to a shooting outside of the High Tide Restaurant and Raw Bar in downtown Suffolk have been arrested, according to Suffolk Police.
Single mom and her friend killed in Hopewell double shooting: 'It's disturbing'
Hopewell Police investigating double homicide after 'rolling gun battle'
Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged
Aonesty Selby had celebrated her 18th birthday just three days before her body was found on a remote dirt logging path A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report. Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City County Police Department on Jan. 13 by her family who had become concerned after not hearing from...
Shooting by 6-year-old at NN Elem. school raises complex cultural questions
4 people, including 2 minors, arrested after shooting near Suffolk restaurant
Richneck to start transitioning back to building as teacher shot by student released from hospital
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Public Schools will soon begin the process of transitioning Richneck Elementary students back to the building after a 6-year-old student shot his teacher earlier this month. Karen Lynch, an administrator on special assignment, outlined Richneck's plan, along with some services available for students...
Deputy receives surprise police escort after week-long stay in hospital
HAMPTON, Va. — Chesapeake Senior Deputy Scott Chambers is back home following a week-long stay at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Chambers suffered critical injuries after a shootout with a murder suspect in Hampton last Wednesday. Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working with...
Police identify 23-year-old killed in shooting on Stonecypher Court in VB
Police search for missing man in Norfolk
According to police, 40-year-old Terhran Gorham was last seen on Dec. 16 in the Huntersville neighborhood. Gorham is described as being 5'7" and 170 pounds.
Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock Ave in Hampton
Pepper-sprayed Army officer awarded $3,685 in $1 million police brutality case
A federal jury in Virginia on Tuesday found mostly in favor of two police officers who were sued by a U.S. Army lieutenant after he was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed during a traffic stop. Video of the 2020 incident in the small town of Windsor got millions of views...
