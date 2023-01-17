Read full article on original website
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
SCORE Webinars Give New Year Tools to Small Business Owners
SCORE new year tools like free webinars are being offered to small business owners in January by SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties. In this Jan. 18, 10 to 11 AM free webinar, you will learn how to take the mystery out of payment processing and learn about choices, and how to protect your business while saving money.
Who Will Be Recognized in the 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars? Submit Your Nominations Now
The inaugural VISTA Millennial Superstars Awards Reception & Celebration was held in February 2020 at Saint-Gobain in Malvern. Nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars have been filtering in for more than a month. With the Feb. 3 deadline on the horizon, now is the time to submit...
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
‘The Other Wyeth’ Forged His Own Legacy as Inventor of Plastic Soda Bottles
When hearing the name Wyeth, Chadds Ford landscape artist Andrew Wyeth might come to mind. But his other brother, Nathaniel made an impact on society thanks to his crafty skills, writes Mark Dixon for Main Line Today. Originally named after his father, Newell or N.C. Wyeth a famous illustrator and...
FitCore Extreme Embraces Popularity of High-Intensity Strength Training
As the nation continues to embrace the importance of fitness, particularly for children, General Recreation in Newtown Square gives you FitCore Extreme to create your own custom fitness course. You can create your own course by using combinations of pre-designed challenges to encourage kids, teens, and adults to get and...
West Chester-Based QVC Brings Pennsylvanian Swirl Bread Nationwide
Thanks to West Chester-based QVC and online shoppers, 5 Generation Bakers’ popular Jenny Lee Swirl Bread is now known nationwide, writes Kristy Locklin for the Pittsburgh Magazine. 5 Generation Bakers, formerly Jenny Lee Bakery, began as one of the off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise built by Michael Baker...
Chester County Among Highest Concentration of Jobs in Fitness, Recreational Sports Centers in PA
The beginning of a new year is usually the perfect time to take up a healthier lifestyle and head to the gym or splurge on a personal trainer. According to a new report by The Economics Daily, Chester County residents are in luck as they have a wealth of fitness and recreational opportunities to choose from.
buckscountyherald.com
See bodies donated to science in all their glory
Body Worlds Rx is a prescription for good health — a dramatic exhibit that offers an extraordinary look at the interior of this constantly changing mass of cells we carry around with us as we stumble through life. And, like many good medicines, it may offer a bitter taste...
WCU Part of Initiative to Help Combat Student Hunger on Campus
State Senator Comitta stands with college students from West Chester University (WCU) and across Pennsylvania in support of the Hunger Free Campuses Initiative. The program was funded in this year’s state budget and WCU was named one of its first grant recipients. West Chester University (WCU) is one of...
Lamb McErlane Attorney Jake D. Becker Elected Partner of Firm
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Jake D. Becker has been elected a Partner of the Firm. Becker is a member of Lamb McErlane’s litigation group. He litigates cases at both the trial and appellate levels and handles a variety of employment, insurance coverage, contract, and tort-based disputes. Becker...
Bala Cynwyd Facility Hosts Popular Racquet Sport: Not Pickleball, Not Squash, Not Tennis
AFC Bala in Bala Cynwyd has opened the first public, indoor courts for padel (pronounced pah-del) in the Philadelphia region, giving gym-goers a chance to try the popular international sport that has been slowly making its way to the U.S. John George racked up the details in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Jennifer Lopez Appointed to Committee Chairperson for the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness
Jennifer Lopez, CEO of Friends Association has been elected as the new Chairperson for the Governance Board of the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness. The Partnership is a community-based collaborative of agencies, foundations, and organizations committed to ending and preventing homelessness in Chester County through advocacy, education, and access to services.
The YMCA of Greater Brandywine Doubles Down on Family-Friendly Fun
YMCA staff welcomes members and guests to the West Chester Area YMCA, one of seven branches hosting free open houses this month. During the cold month of January, when winter blues are likely to set in, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine (YGBW) invites area families to leave the house for a dose of good, old-fashioned family fun.
Philadelphia Region’s Housing Market Primed for Return to Normalcy in 2023
After several years of pandemic-driven frenzy, the Philadelphia region’s housing market is primed for a return to normalcy in 2023, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Most housing experts agree that the current year will be a slower year for the market than the last one, which...
thevalleyledger.com
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF INDUSTRIAL HISTORY APPLAUDS THE RECOVERY OF AN HISTORIC STEAM BOILER
Lehigh University’s Office of Real Estate Services works with Front Street Allentown developer, Manhattan Building Company, to salvage a boiler which once provided steam for the famous President Pumping Engine. BETHLEHEM, PA – 122 years ago, Gottlieb Buehler acquired a steam boiler from the shuttered Friedensville, Lehigh County, zinc...
Wawa Hoagie Costume Catapults Conshohocken Corgi to Internet Fame
Miles, a Conshohocken corgi, has been catapulted to internet fame after his owner Paul Watcko posted an image of him in a Wawa hoagie Halloween costume online. Image via Facebook. A Conshohocken corgi Miles has been catapulted to internet fame after his owner Paul Watcko posted an image of him...
The Grass is Greener Indoor Golf Simulator in Malvern, Where Both Rookies & Pros Flock for Practice
Malvern’s indoor golf simulator Play-a-Round Golf is the perfect place for professionals to prepare for the U.S. Open or other championships, or rookies to be introduced to the world of golf writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. After spending over 30 years in corporate America, Steve Graves opened...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
Chester County Health Department Retiree, Volunteer Receives CDC’s Trailblazer Award
Elizabeth “Betsy” Walls, RN, the retired Director of Personal Health for the Chester County Health Department whose efforts helped to establish the Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Program and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) in Chester County, has been honored with a much-deserved award from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Betsy is recognized as Pennsylvania’s PHEP Trailblazer, in celebration of CDC’s 20th anniversary of the PHEP program and Walls’ decades-long service to public health.
First Wawa Movement into Central Pa. Hits a Snag
Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, in Lancaster County, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and...
