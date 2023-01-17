ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See bodies donated to science in all their glory

Body Worlds Rx is a prescription for good health — a dramatic exhibit that offers an extraordinary look at the interior of this constantly changing mass of cells we carry around with us as we stumble through life. And, like many good medicines, it may offer a bitter taste...
Jennifer Lopez Appointed to Committee Chairperson for the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness

Jennifer Lopez, CEO of Friends Association has been elected as the new Chairperson for the Governance Board of the Chester County Partnership to End Homelessness. The Partnership is a community-based collaborative of agencies, foundations, and organizations committed to ending and preventing homelessness in Chester County through advocacy, education, and access to services.
Chester County Health Department Retiree, Volunteer Receives CDC’s Trailblazer Award

Elizabeth “Betsy” Walls, RN, the retired Director of Personal Health for the Chester County Health Department whose efforts helped to establish the Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Program and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) in Chester County, has been honored with a much-deserved award from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Betsy is recognized as Pennsylvania’s PHEP Trailblazer, in celebration of CDC’s 20th anniversary of the PHEP program and Walls’ decades-long service to public health.
First Wawa Movement into Central Pa. Hits a Snag

Wawa’s push into central Pennsylvania Sheetz territory with plans for 40 new locations has hit a roadblock at one of its first locations in Mount Joy, in Lancaster County, writes Daniel Urie for Penn Live. Rezoning to allow a shopping center there that would be anchored by Aldi and...
