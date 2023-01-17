A Chorley family’s pet duck has been captured on camera enjoying a cup of tea in footage which has gained him an “army of fans.”Ham, a four-year-old Indian Runner Duck, lives with owner Charlotte Taylor-Dugdale and is “best friends” with her children, whom he even follows to school.The mother-of-three has hand-reared Ham since he was one week old.“I’m like his mother duck and it’s like he’s one of the kids. He’s like a little human, he’s got his own personality,” Taylor-Dugdale said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britons paying 'through the roof' for international holidays, says Simon CalderKim Kardashian gives herself ‘British’ makeover in viral TikTok trend'It'll last all day': Electrician father styles daughters' hair with zip ties

