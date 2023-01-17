ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Cat Creeping Up on Sleeping Puppy Leaves Internet Laughing: 'Stealth Mode'

Online commenters were left amused by a "stealthy" cat that was caught on camera "creeping up" on his puppy sibling in a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok by the pet's owner earlier this month under the username Lils.m03, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully on the sofa as the cat "creeps up" on him from behind the sofa, almost hitting him with his paws before backing off.
CNET

A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?

Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
pethelpful.com

Dog Turns to a Blanket for Comfort After Adoption Event Where No One Wanted Him

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Darrell is a loving, 1-year-old Pit Bull boy who's looking for his forever home at Darlington Humane Society in South Carolina. He's captured the hearts of his rescuers, to say the least, but his heartbreaking reaction after not being chosen at an adoption event is gaining traction on TikTok, too. Commenters just adore the sweet rescue dog!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
NME

Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’

Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
msn.com

Dogs That Don't Shed: Best Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Families

Every four-legged friend is perfectly suited to an owner — unless, of course, that owner is allergic to dogs. Fortunately, there’s plenty of breeds suitable for families looking for a pet that kids can play with for hours, without needing a box of tissues. It’s important to note,...
One Green Planet

Stubborn Cat Goes Viral for Not Giving Up Dog Bed to Doberman

This hilarious, stubborn cat went viral on TikTok for refusing to give up her spot on the bed of the family’s Doberman, Sunny. SHE KNOWS THIS IS HER BED, NOT THE CATS 😅😂 She’s FED UP. For people who think sunny is being aggressive/needs to leave the cat alone- Kodak is a hood rat & he is not scared of any dog💀 #fyp #cat #doberman #pets #foryoupage.
The Independent

Pet duck ‘known for following kids to school and picking fights with foxes’ enjoys cup of tea

A Chorley family’s pet duck has been captured on camera enjoying a cup of tea in footage which has gained him an “army of fans.”Ham, a four-year-old Indian Runner Duck, lives with owner Charlotte Taylor-Dugdale and is “best friends” with her children, whom he even follows to school.The mother-of-three has hand-reared Ham since he was one week old.“I’m like his mother duck and it’s like he’s one of the kids. He’s like a little human, he’s got his own personality,” Taylor-Dugdale said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britons paying 'through the roof' for international holidays, says Simon CalderKim Kardashian gives herself ‘British’ makeover in viral TikTok trend'It'll last all day': Electrician father styles daughters' hair with zip ties
pethelpful.com

Family's Emotional Reunion with Dog Who Had Been Stolen Is So Moving

Ireland's oldest and largest animal welfare charity, known on TikTok as @DSPCA, helped create the most beautiful reunion between a family and their dog. About two years ago, this family went through one of the saddest experiences one could have. Their dog was stolen. Ugh, we can't imagine how the...
natureworldnews.com

Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World

Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...

