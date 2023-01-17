Read full article on original website
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Video shows final moments of Nepal flight before plane crashed killing 68 people
Video shared online shows the dramatic moments before a plane crash in Nepal killed at least 68 people.The flight from Kathmandu to the resort town of Pokhara had 72 people aboard and crashed while landing at a newly opened airport on Sunday.The crash is the country’s deadliest airplane accident in more than three decades.A total of 15 foreign nationals were on board the Yeti Airlines flight, according to Nepal’s aviation authority, including one Irish person.A spokesperson for Pokhara Airport, Anup Joshi, said the plane crashed as it approached the airport, adding that the "plane cruised at 12,500 feet and was...
Nepal plane crash – live: Experts say Yeti Air flight seemingly stalled in mid-air before plunging into gorge
Nepal’s aviation authority has released the names and nationalities of the passengers on the Yeti Air crash yesterday, 68 of whom have been confirmed dead.The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara on Sunday. All but four bodies have been recovered.Fifteen foreign nationals were among those on board – from India, Russia, South Korea, France, Australia and Argentina – including a British man named as Calum Ruan Crighton, who was initially thought to be Irish.Meanwhile, a video being...
Tragic twist discovered involving co-pilot in Nepal plane crash
Families mourn for their loved ones following the Yeti Airlines crash in central Nepal that killed at least 70 people. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Nepal Plane Crash: Dozens Dead as Video Appears to Show Tragedy Unfold
One clip, posted to Twitter and picked up by local media, appears to show the moment the plane veers off course.
Father of 3 Live-Streamed Final Moments Before Plane Crash in Nepal Killed 72 Passengers and Crew
Sonu Jaiswal, 29, was on a trip with three others from India, according to a friend, when the Yeti Airlines plane crashed during its descent over Nepal A passenger on the ill-fated Yeti Airlines Flight 691 captured footage of the plane's final moments in the air before he and his friends were involved in the deadly crash. Friends of Sonu Jaiswal, of India, said the 29-year-old father of three was live-streaming the plane's descent into Nepal on Sunday when the aircraft suddenly crashed, according to The Guardian and...
msn.com
Horrifying moment plane with 72 on board crashes in Nepal, 68 dead
Slide 1 of 16: Police have confirmed at least 68 people were killed today when a domestic flight crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the central resort town of Pokhara. Harrowing footage showed the plane moments before the disaster - which is the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years.
Nepal plane crash victims: British ballet dancer dies one day after birthday
British ballet dancer Ruan Crighton was today confirmed as being among the dozens of victims who were killed after a plane crashed into a gorge in Nepal before setting on fire.
A TikTok video that appeared to be posted by a cabin crew member who died in the Nepal plane crash is going viral as people pay tribute to her
A clip appearing to show a cabin crew member who was reportedly on the flight that crashed in Nepal resurfaced as people pay tribute to those who died.
msn.com
Girlfriend's gut-wrenching tribute to man killed in Nepal plane crash
Slide 1 of 12: The grief-stricken family and girlfriend of a man who died in a devastating plane crash in Nepal have paid tribute to the Sydney teacher, saying he always 'lived life to the fullest.' Myron William Love (pictured), 29, was onboard the ATR72 Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when the plane crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at the newly opened airport in the popular resort town.
Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68
Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airlines jet’s crash. Sitting in a window seat, the man films a view of the city below; then, as the plane loses control and the...
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash disaster met same fate as her husband who crashed 17 years earlier
The co-pilot in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Nepal was the widow of another pilot who died in a crash flying for the same airline 17 years earlier, reports say.
msn.com
A folk singer, a Russian travel blogger, and an Argentine hotelier are among the 68 who died in the Nepal plane crash
At least 68 passengers died in a plane crash on Sunday in central Nepal, and information is beginning to emerge about who they were. The flight, run by Nepali carrier Yeti Airlines, crashed near Pokhara airport at around 10:50 a.m., Reuters reported. It was only meant to last 30 minutes.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Nepal plane crash: 2 Americans, 2 lawful permanent residents killed in Himalayas
The State Department says at least two Americans and two lawful U.S. permanent residents were aboard the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed into a gorge in Nepal Sunday.
Four US citizens, residents killed in Nepal plane crash
Two U.S. citizens and two lawful permanent U.S. residents were killed in the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, the State Department said. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing on Wednesday the U.S. was “deeply saddened” by the tragic plane crash, which killed all 72 people onboard. “Our…
Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site
POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for the cause of Nepal’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.
Popculture
Guitarist Nishant Acharya Among Dead in Nepal Plane Crash
Guitarist and composer Nishant Acharya is among the dozens of people killed after a plane crashed in Nepal over the weekend. Acharya was reportedly traveling to his hometown of Pokhara along with his girlfriend, uncle and brother when Yeti Airlines Flight 691 crashed Sunday, The Kathmandu Post confirmed. He was 28.
