ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Comments / 0

Related
pagosadailypost.com

Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice

Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination

Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Chaffee County NAMI Offering Free Family-To-Family Class

The Chaffee County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be offering a free Family-to-Family class on Saturdays beginning February 4th. The 8-week class will be offered both in-person and virtually. It will offer the opportunity to share experiences, gain insight, hope, acceptance, compassion and understanding in caring for a family member with a mental illness.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Free NAMI Family-to-Family Class

NAMI Chaffee County and NAMI Southeast Colorado will offer a free Family-to-Family Class on Saturdays beginning Feb. 4. The 8-week class will be offered both in-person and virtually. It offers the opportunity to share experiences, gain insight, hope, acceptance, compassion and understanding in caring for a family member with a mental illness.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

CPW designates two new 'Gold Medal' stretches of water, home to elite fishing

Two new 'Gold Medal' waters have been designated in Colorado, an honor bestowed to only the most elite trout fisheries in the state. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, sections of Gunnison and Taylor Rivers are the state's newest Gold Medal trout fisheries. The nod follows years of consideration and conservation work for these central Colorado spots.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado’s Cherokee Ranch and Castle

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
SEDALIA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Second death reported at Vail Mountain in 24-hour span

According to a spokesperson representing Vail Mountain Resort, a second death occurred on Thursday, January 12, in addition to the 23-year-old that died following an incident on expert terrain in the Northwoods area. A statement from the resort detailed that a 63-year-old male guest from Fort Collins, Colorado died following...
FORT COLLINS, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Salida Girls Basketball Falls to #1 3A CSCS 44-21

The Lady Spartans put up a tough fight on the road but eventually fall to the #1 3A CSCS Lions 44-21. Tonight’s highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and there is nothing like being home in Colorado. I have gotten to do play by play for some big-time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Buena Vista Girls Basketball Falls To Summit 39-36

The Lady Demons suffer a loss on the road to the Lady Tigers 39-36. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. The Lady Demons did put up a fight through out the whole game keeping the score tied after the first and second quarter including a buzzer beater shot at the end of the second.
BUENA VISTA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Super Radio Auction Leftover Deals

Check out the updated list of Super Radio Auction Deals! We only have a limited amount of each, so don’t wait! Get them before they’re gone. Casey’s Cleanouts$175 Gift Certificate For Debris Removal$100. Cloud City Toystore$20 Gift Certificate$12. Colorado Central MagazineOne-Year Print Sub Delivered To House$15. Colorado...
Summit Daily News

With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022

Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy