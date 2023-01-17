Read full article on original website
Related
pagosadailypost.com
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
Tuesday evening commute under Winter Weather Warning
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 17, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service Boulder issued a winter storm warning for the northeast and central areas of Colorado’s Front Range and plains, including most of Douglas County.
400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination
Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
Denver Public Schools, Douglas County announce Wednesday closure ahead of severe winter weather
Denver Public Schools and Douglas County School districts announced all schools, administrative offices and the Emily Griffith Technical College will be closed Wednesday due to severe weather. The metro area's two largest school districts announced the closure just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. All school-related events and activities are also cancelled.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Chaffee County NAMI Offering Free Family-To-Family Class
The Chaffee County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be offering a free Family-to-Family class on Saturdays beginning February 4th. The 8-week class will be offered both in-person and virtually. It will offer the opportunity to share experiences, gain insight, hope, acceptance, compassion and understanding in caring for a family member with a mental illness.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Free NAMI Family-to-Family Class
NAMI Chaffee County and NAMI Southeast Colorado will offer a free Family-to-Family Class on Saturdays beginning Feb. 4. The 8-week class will be offered both in-person and virtually. It offers the opportunity to share experiences, gain insight, hope, acceptance, compassion and understanding in caring for a family member with a mental illness.
CPW designates two new 'Gold Medal' stretches of water, home to elite fishing
Two new 'Gold Medal' waters have been designated in Colorado, an honor bestowed to only the most elite trout fisheries in the state. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, sections of Gunnison and Taylor Rivers are the state's newest Gold Medal trout fisheries. The nod follows years of consideration and conservation work for these central Colorado spots.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Fund Created to Help Behavioral Health Providers Deal with the High Cost of Living in our Area
The Region 15 Opioid Settlement Governance Committee which serves Chaffee, Custer, Fremont, and Park counties, has created a fund of $6,000 per year, per person, to help behavioral health providers tackle the high cost of living in our area. This opportunity is available directly to individual providers who will be...
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado’s Cherokee Ranch and Castle
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
Second death reported at Vail Mountain in 24-hour span
According to a spokesperson representing Vail Mountain Resort, a second death occurred on Thursday, January 12, in addition to the 23-year-old that died following an incident on expert terrain in the Northwoods area. A statement from the resort detailed that a 63-year-old male guest from Fort Collins, Colorado died following...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Girls Basketball Falls to #1 3A CSCS 44-21
The Lady Spartans put up a tough fight on the road but eventually fall to the #1 3A CSCS Lions 44-21. Tonight’s highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 14 years in five states and there is nothing like being home in Colorado. I have gotten to do play by play for some big-time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Girls Basketball Falls To Summit 39-36
The Lady Demons suffer a loss on the road to the Lady Tigers 39-36. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. The Lady Demons did put up a fight through out the whole game keeping the score tied after the first and second quarter including a buzzer beater shot at the end of the second.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Super Radio Auction Leftover Deals
Check out the updated list of Super Radio Auction Deals! We only have a limited amount of each, so don’t wait! Get them before they’re gone. Casey’s Cleanouts$175 Gift Certificate For Debris Removal$100. Cloud City Toystore$20 Gift Certificate$12. Colorado Central MagazineOne-Year Print Sub Delivered To House$15. Colorado...
realvail.com
Eagle Valley’s Krueger family sells trailer park in model for blocking private-equity groups
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group in December went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
1 killed in crash on US 285 near Conifer
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Highway 285 is back open following a deadly crash on Sunday.
What are the rules when a trooper wants to pass me when I'm in the express lane?
Driving You Crazy: What are the rules when a first responder wants to pass me when I'm in the express lane?
Summit Daily News
With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022
Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
Comments / 0