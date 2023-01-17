Read full article on original website
Watch moment Italy’s most infamous mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro is arrested
Footage shows the moment Italy’s most-wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro, was apprehended after 30 years on the run.The alleged boss of Sicily’s Cosa Nostra mafia was arrested at a private hospital in the Sicilian capital on Monday, 16 January.He can be seen wearing a brown leather jacket and skull cap, along with tinted glasses.According to local news, the 60-year-old had been attending treatment at the health facility for over a year.Among his sentences was life in prison for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Italian police announce arrest of most-wanted mafia boss Matteo Messina DenaroGianluca Vialli: Tottenham's Cristian Stellini pays tribute to Italian footballerChelsea, Juventus and Italy legend Gianluca Vialli dies aged 58 after cancer battle
Matteo Messina Denaro: The last ‘godfather’ of the Cosa Nostra arrested after 30 years on the run
The capture of Italy's most wanted mafia boss on Monday after almost three decades on the run was hailed as “a great victory for the state” by the country's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni. Locals clapped and shook hands with police as Matteo Messina Denaro was led away from a private clinic in Palermo that proved to be his final stop as a free man.Known as “Diabolik” – a nickname taken from a comic book series based around an uncatchable thief – and “U Siccu” [skinny one], Messina Denaro is thought by many to be the last “secret-keeper” of the...
Messina Denaro: a ruthless boss of the Sicilian Mafia
Sicilian godfather Matteo Messina Denaro, who was arrested on Monday after 30 years on the run, is a ruthless assassin whose violence fuelled the bloody reputation of the Cosa Nostra Mafia. - Protected - Messina Denaro had disappeared from public view in the summer of 1993, beginning what would be 30 years on the run from accusations including mafia association, murder, theft and possession of explosives.
Italy mafia boss arrested after 30 years on the run
Italy’s most wanted mafia boss – who had been on the run since 1993 – has been arrested at a private hospital in the Sicilian capital of Palermo.Prosecutors say Matteo Messina Denaro, now 60, is a boss of Sicily’s Cosa Nostra mafia. The head of the Carabinieri police force’s special operations squad said that Messina Denaro was captured at the clinic having been receiving treatment. Locals applauded and shook the hands of police as he was driven away.Italian media suggested that Messina Denaro had been receiving treatment for cancer under the false name "Andrea Buonafede" for the last...
Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested In Italy & His Story Is Straight Out Of A True Crime Show
After 30 years on the run, Italian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro has officially been captured by Italian authorities. Messina Denaro, notably known as the mafia “godfather,” and leader of the Cosa Nostra organized crime syndicate, was arrested in the capital of Sicily, Palermo, reported Italian news outlet La Repubblica.
Italian mafia boss, "the last" of an era, nabbed after 30-year manhunt
Rome — Italian authorities arrested Italy's most-wanted fugitive on Monday, taking mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro into custody after a 30-year manhunt. Messina Denaro's arrest brings to a close the era of the "Cosa Nostra" Sicilian crime syndicate depicted in "The Godfather" movies.The 60-year-old fugitive was caught in a "health facility in Palermo, where he had gone for therapeutic treatment," said special operations commander Pasquale Angelosanto. Italian media reported that Messina Denaro was being treated for colon cancer at the private hospital "La Maddalena" for the last year under the false name "Andrea Buonafede." Reports said he did not resist...
Years of cat-and-mouse end as top mafioso cornered in Italian clinic
ROME, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Italian investigators knew a lot of things about mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro. He liked wearing designer clothes, expensive sun glasses and Rolex watches, he loved video games and had a taste for luxury foods. He was also a ruthless killer who once claimed to have murdered enough people to fill a cemetery.
Italian police arrest long-sought Mafia boss
Italian authorities on Monday arrested Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro at a private clinic in Sicily. Denaro, Italy's most wanted fugitive, had been on the run for 30 years, The Washington Post reports. The arrest marked a "landmark moment" in Italy's decades-long fight against organized crime, the Post said. "A great victory for the state," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni added in a statement. Denaro has been on Italy's most wanted list for three decades. He has been convicted in absentia for dozens of murders and faces multiple life sentences. Denaro is also allegedly the leader of the Cosa Nostra crime syndicate. Pasquale Angelosanto, commander of Italy's Carabinieri police, said officers captured Denaro as he sought treatment for an unspecified illness at a Palermo clinic.
Sicily police seal off apartment where Mafia boss hid
Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro had been hiding in an apartment in a small town in Sicily before his arrest this week after three decades on the run, it emerged Tuesday. Messina Denaro was one of the mob's most brutal bosses, whose convictions included a life sentence given in absentia in 2020 for the 1992 murder of anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone.
Italy's Top Mafia Boss Has Been Arrested. He Leaves a Horrifying Trail of Violence in His Wake
Matteo Messina Denaro, one of Italy’s most wanted men, is known for his alleged involvement in dozens of Mafia-related murders.
