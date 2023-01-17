Read full article on original website
CNBC
China's economy will be 'on fire' in the second half of 2023, StanChart chairman says
The reopening of the Chinese economy following several years of strict "zero-Covid" measures has buoyed sentiment among economists. "In the second half of the year, I think that the Chinese economy is going to be on fire and that is going to be very, very important for the rest of the world," Viñals told CNBC.
A recession is coming for most developed nations in 2023, and this is where economists predict the worst
IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said simultaneous contractions in three major economies—the U.S., the EU, and China—will be the driving forces behind a global recession in 2023.
CEOs around the world are bracing for a recession — but recent economic numbers leave some room for optimism
Several new surveys suggest corporate leaders have a gloomy outlook, despite fresh signs that the economic picture is brightening.
In Rare Address, Xi Jinping Says China Facing Tough Challenges As COVID-19 Enters 'New Phase'
In a rare video speech, President Xi Jinping said China was facing tough times as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the government eased curbs last month – one of the most direct acknowledgments of Beijing worsening health crisis. What Happened: Xi, addressing his people on the eve of the lunar...
msn.com
2 Unlikely Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Technology stocks weren't an abundant hunting ground for investors over the past year as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, a global economic slowdown, and fears of an impending recession sent companies in this once high-flying sector packing. But there are some names that bucked the trend and saw strong price gains of late.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
It’s not just CEOs at Davos—the number of people who think their lives will be better in the near future is shrinking fast as ‘economic optimism collapses,’ according to a new report
Families in the developed world have never felt so glum about their economic prospects. Inflation, recession risks, and a full range of emotions towards the Federal Reserve dominated economic news headlines last year, and 2023 promises to be more of the same, as pessimism and growing insecurity about personal finances will likely overshadow all other economic news this year too.
China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow
China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
Oil prices settle higher on hopes of China demand rebound
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday in choppy trading after China posted weak but expectation-beating annual economic growth data and on hopes that a recent shift in its COVID-19 policy will boost fuel demand.
Benzinga
Home and Away: Bank of Japan, China Data, Davos Distract From Bank Earnings as Yields Rise, Stocks Retreat
(Tuesday Market Open) Following Friday’s mixed earnings performance from four of the largest U.S. banks, Tuesday kicked off with more mixed results from two closely followed names in investment banking. That, along with overnight weakness in Europe and Asia, helped set a negative tone in the premarket. As investors...
US stocks fall on weak retail sales, Fed rate hike worries
Stocks turned broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after a key Federal Reserve policymaker said the central bank needs to keep raising rates to tame inflation. The remarks followed new data showing consumers reined in retail spending last month. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 2:21...
investing.com
Gold muted amid recession uncertainty, China optimism buoys copper
Investing.com -- Gold prices recovered slightly from a two-day losing streak on Thursday amid growing uncertainty over a potential recession and the path of U.S. monetary policy, while copper prices were steady on growing optimism over a Chinese economic recovery. U.S. retail sales and industrial production data for December read...
msn.com
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
investing.com
Stocks fall, dollar weaker vs yen; recession worries mount
NEW YORK (Reuters) -World stocks fell on Thursday as global recession worries mounted with U.S. Federal Reserve officials maintaining a hawkish stance, while the dollar declined against the Japanese yen. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the Fed will probably need to raise interest rates to "just above" 5% and...
Analysis-Bond traders get their swagger back in rate-obsessed markets
NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bond traders are stars again on Wall Street. Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) traders bolstered bank profits last year despite dreary deal markets. And traders who have navigated renewed market volatility are set to extend their winning streak, senior bankers told Reuters.
