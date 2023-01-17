ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

2 Unlikely Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Technology stocks weren't an abundant hunting ground for investors over the past year as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, a global economic slowdown, and fears of an impending recession sent companies in this once high-flying sector packing. But there are some names that bucked the trend and saw strong price gains of late.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Fortune

It’s not just CEOs at Davos—the number of people who think their lives will be better in the near future is shrinking fast as ‘economic optimism collapses,’ according to a new report

Families in the developed world have never felt so glum about their economic prospects. Inflation, recession risks, and a full range of emotions towards the Federal Reserve dominated economic news headlines last year, and 2023 promises to be more of the same, as pessimism and growing insecurity about personal finances will likely overshadow all other economic news this year too.
The Independent

China's trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose 7% despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers.Exports increased to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s explosive 29.9% gain, customs data showed Friday. Imports edged up 1.1% to 2.7 trillion, cooling from the previous year’s 30.1% rise as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed.The country's politically volatile global trade surplus expanded by 29.7% from 2021′s record, already the highest ever for any economy.“China’s foreign trade and exports showed strong resilience in the face of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow

Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US stocks fall on weak retail sales, Fed rate hike worries

Stocks turned broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday after a key Federal Reserve policymaker said the central bank needs to keep raising rates to tame inflation. The remarks followed new data showing consumers reined in retail spending last month. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 2:21...
investing.com

Gold muted amid recession uncertainty, China optimism buoys copper

Investing.com -- Gold prices recovered slightly from a two-day losing streak on Thursday amid growing uncertainty over a potential recession and the path of U.S. monetary policy, while copper prices were steady on growing optimism over a Chinese economic recovery. U.S. retail sales and industrial production data for December read...
investing.com

Stocks fall, dollar weaker vs yen; recession worries mount

NEW YORK (Reuters) -World stocks fell on Thursday as global recession worries mounted with U.S. Federal Reserve officials maintaining a hawkish stance, while the dollar declined against the Japanese yen. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the Fed will probably need to raise interest rates to "just above" 5% and...
Reuters

Analysis-Bond traders get their swagger back in rate-obsessed markets

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bond traders are stars again on Wall Street. Fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) traders bolstered bank profits last year despite dreary deal markets. And traders who have navigated renewed market volatility are set to extend their winning streak, senior bankers told Reuters.

