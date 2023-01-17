Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
FOX Sports
USWNT starts 2023 with win over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand
The United States women's national team got a potentially historic 2023 off to a winning start Tuesday in New Zealand. After a scoreless first half against the 2023 World Cup co-hosts in Wellington, the U.S. got a pair of second half goals from Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) plus strikes by Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams in a 4-0 victory for the defending world champions.
BBC
Eddie Jones: Coach says he had talks with Australia while England boss
Eddie Jones has confirmed he held talks with Australia about becoming their head coach while under contract with England - but stressed it was "quite normal" to do so. Jones, 62, became Australia head coach in January after being sacked by the Rugby Football Union in December. He did not...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales coach Warren Gatland considered dropping older players
Warren Gatland says he considered dropping older players from his 2023 Six Nations squad, and ideally that process should have begun sooner. New skipper Ken Owens, 36, Alun Wyn Jones, 37, Leigh Halfpenny and recalled Rhys Webb, both 34, are in the squad. Coach Gatland was asked if he had...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: 'Pressure' on Alex King over Warren Gatland's Rob Howley revelation
Former captain Scott Quinnell says Warren Gatland has put pressure on new Wales backs coach Alex King by saying he wanted Rob Howley in the role. Gatland said the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) blocked Howley's return following his 2019 ban for breaking betting rules because "the timing wasn't right". Quinnell...
BBC
Ben Youngs: England scrum-half not taking ambitions of fourth World Cup for granted
He has earned more England caps than any man and has just been called up to the national squad by a head coach he won a Premiership title with just months ago, yet Ben Youngs refuses to take his ambitions of playing in a fourth World Cup for granted. On...
Eddie Jones reveals plot to lure NRL stars into his Wallabies squad
Jones, who was sacked by England in December, replaced Dave Rennie as Wallabies coach on Monday in a shock move by Rugby Australia only eight months before the World Cup.
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
BBC
Townsend on Scotland future - 'That's for other people to decide'
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio Scotland commentary on every match. Gregor Townsend is unclear if he will remain as Scotland head coach beyond this year's World Cup, with no contract offer on the table from Scottish Rugby. His deal...
BBC
RFU approves reduction in tackle height for England community game to improve player safety
Rugby chiefs are to introduce a reduction in tackle height from 1 July 2023 in the community game. Players will only be allowed to tackle from waist height down, says the Rugby Football Union council. It has been introduced to improve player safety. "Evidence from our own research and from...
BBC
Snooker match-fixing investigation - 10 Chinese players charged by WPBSA
Ten Chinese players face match-fixing charges as snooker's governing body investigates the sport's biggest corruption scandal. The allegations include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match. In October, Liang Wenbo was suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA). Nine others followed,...
Sporting News
Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co
Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
Scottish Cup: VAR to be used at Celtic, St Johnstone & Hibernian
Watch Celtic v Morton (Sat, 12:15 GMT) & Darvel v Aberdeen (Mon, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website and app. VAR will only be in use at three Scottish Cup fourth-round matches across this weekend after most clubs opted not to pay for the technology.
BBC
Tom West: Leicester Tigers sign former Wasps prop until end of season
Leicester Tigers have signed former Wasps prop Tom West on a deal that runs until the end of the season. He had been without a club since Wasps went into administration in October. The 26-year-old, who was called up to the England squad in 2021 but is yet to earn...
Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds
The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
BBC
Tom Lammonby: Somerset all-rounder extends contract until end of 2025
Somerset all-rounder Tom Lammonby has extended his contract with the club until the end of 2025. The 22-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this year. A former England Under-19 captain, Lammonby has scored 2,185 runs and taken 25 wickets for the county since making his debut in 2019.
BBC
Juan Martin Gonzalez: Argentina forward extends London Irish contract
Argentina forward Juan Martin Gonzalez has signed a contract extension with London Irish. The 22-year-old back-row moved to the Premiership club in October 2021 and has gone on to play 18 times. He scored four tries for Argentina in last year's Rugby Championship, including the Pumas' only try when they...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
