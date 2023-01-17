ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Warm temps ahead of 3 systems bringing rain, snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It won’t be as warm today as it was Tuesday but still above average with highs in the low 40s. A cool breeze during the day. Mostly cloudy and quiet until later at night when our next round of showers moves in, closer to 10 p.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
YourErie

Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight

Thunderstorms that have prompted Severe Watches and Warnings in Ohio are weakening as they approach our area. One warning in orange stretches up to the Ashtabula County border and it expires at 7:45. This line will come through our area between 8 and 10PM with some downpours and gusty winds, but there are no severe […]
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Grow A Green Thumb

Got a green thumb? Cleveland Recreational Pots and Plants is located on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Toxin-Free Coffee

Zero-toxin coffee! Green Goat Cafe Bar is located on Superior Avenue in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Bald Eagles spotted in Rockefeller gardens a sign of healthy ecosystem

Cleveland Cultural Gardens in Rockefeller Park is 130 acres of wonderful. Everyone in town knows that. But what you may not know is that in addition to the well-used trails, ornate cultural plazas and cool statues — high above it all is this dude — or it could be a girl. It's hard to tell when you're not an expert and looking at bald eagles from a distance.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale

GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
GENEVA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: January 17, 2023

Brushin’ & Blushin’ Upcycled & Custom Furniture. Custom painted pieces! Learn more about Brushin’ & Blushin’ Upcycled & Custom Furniture here. The best burgers! Cleaveland Grocers & Grill is located on Snow Road in Brook Park. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Hand-Painted Chocolates

Hand-painted bonbons! Sweet Bean Chocolate Studio is located on East 185th Street in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH

