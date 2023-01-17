Read full article on original website
Warm temps ahead of 3 systems bringing rain, snow
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It won’t be as warm today as it was Tuesday but still above average with highs in the low 40s. A cool breeze during the day. Mostly cloudy and quiet until later at night when our next round of showers moves in, closer to 10 p.m.
Weather Alert: Severe storms expected to arrive tonight
Thunderstorms that have prompted Severe Watches and Warnings in Ohio are weakening as they approach our area. One warning in orange stretches up to the Ashtabula County border and it expires at 7:45. This line will come through our area between 8 and 10PM with some downpours and gusty winds, but there are no severe […]
Cleveland's coldest day on record was 29 years ago
With unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-50s today, it’s hard to imagine that 29 years ago today was the coldest day on record in Cleveland's history.
'You say next time will be different, we will see' | One year later, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reflects on MLK Day severe snow storm
CLEVELAND — The weather Northeast Ohio experienced on this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day wasn't anything too out of the ordinary. Warmer than usual to be sure, but nothing like the winter storm that slammed the region last year. It was a snow storm nobody was ready for....
Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream issues recall on chocolate peanut butter cup flavor
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream has issued a voluntary recall for an undeclared allergen in its Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Mitchell Brothers Ice...
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
Grow A Green Thumb
Got a green thumb? Cleveland Recreational Pots and Plants is located on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.
I-90 Westbound closed at W. 140th due to crash
I-90 Westbound is currently closed at West 140th Street due to a crash. The Cleveland Fire Department is warning drivers to avoid the area.
Parma first-grader’s love of weather lands him on TV and in record book
PARMA, Ohio -- The eye of a friendly storm -- albeit of the media variety -- is exactly where Pleasant Valley Elementary School first-grader Mani Vidhay recently found himself. After word got out about this precocious 6-year-old’s weather knowledge landing him in the India Book of Records 2022, the Parma...
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Toxin-Free Coffee
Zero-toxin coffee! Green Goat Cafe Bar is located on Superior Avenue in Cleveland.
Bald Eagles spotted in Rockefeller gardens a sign of healthy ecosystem
Cleveland Cultural Gardens in Rockefeller Park is 130 acres of wonderful. Everyone in town knows that. But what you may not know is that in addition to the well-used trails, ornate cultural plazas and cool statues — high above it all is this dude — or it could be a girl. It's hard to tell when you're not an expert and looking at bald eagles from a distance.
I-90W reopens after Thursday crash
I-90 Westbound is currently closed at West 140th Street due to a crash.
Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale
GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
Pedestrian hit by car in Cleveland
A pedestrian was hit by a car in Cleveland late Tuesday night.
First Look: Hecks Beachwood, Opening in Early February
The opening marks a long-awaited return to the East Side for the 50-year-old burger restaurant
Show Info: January 17, 2023
Brushin’ & Blushin’ Upcycled & Custom Furniture. Custom painted pieces! Learn more about Brushin’ & Blushin’ Upcycled & Custom Furniture here. The best burgers! Cleaveland Grocers & Grill is located on Snow Road in Brook Park. Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared...
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
Hand-Painted Chocolates
Hand-painted bonbons! Sweet Bean Chocolate Studio is located on East 185th Street in Cleveland.
