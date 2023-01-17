ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medagadget.com

U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy Market 2023 Insights Business Opportunities, Current Trends And Restraints Forecast 2028 | Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc

Over the projection period, growth in the U.S. diabetic neuropathy market is anticipated to be driven by ongoing research and development for novel medications by key market participants. For instance, the biotechnology company Biogen declared in September 2021 that the phase 2 CONVEY study of vixotrigine had yielded topline good results. Vixotrigine, a non-opioid experimental oral pain medication for the treatment of diabetes mellitus-associated small fibre neuropathy, was evaluated for efficacy and safety in the CONVEY project, a phase 2 placebo-controlled, double-blind, enhanced enrollment, randomised withdrawal study (SFN).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

Neurodegenerative Diseases Focused Company Goes Public Via Wilbur Ross-Backed SPAC, Joins Alzheimer's Race To Compete Biogen

Neurodegenerative diseases-focused Aprinoia Therapeutics has announced a business combination with Ross Acquisition Corp II ROSS, a special-purpose acquisition company founded by former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, at an equity value of $280 million. Wilbur Ross has personally invested $7.5 million through convertible notes and committed up to $12.5 million of...
endpts.com

Cancer vaccine developer jumps to Nasdaq via reverse merger

An IPO was off the table, but the immunotherapy experts at Elicio Therapeutics found a way to the public markets after all. Elicio is merging with Angion Biomedica, a Uniondale, NY-based biotech that began searching for strategic alternatives last July after Phase II setbacks forced it to shutter all R&D work.
CNET

What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters

Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
msn.com

Merck to address cancer claims linked to diabetes drugs by year-end – Bloomberg

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has found how a potential cancer-causing agent contaminated its blockbuster diabetes drugs and is ready to take steps to resolve the issue by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. In August, the FDA warned that cancer causing nitrosamine called NTTP, was detected in certain samples of sitagliptin,...
scitechdaily.com

Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Therapeutic Target Found

Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
The Independent

Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA

U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
The Hill

Moderna says RSV vaccine is effective in older adults

Moderna’s vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was 83 percent effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 60 and older in a large clinical trial, the company announced on Tuesday. Based on the results, Moderna said it intends to submit the vaccine for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the first…
biopharmadive.com

Editas, in next restructuring step, to sell cell therapy work to Shoreline

Editas Medicine will sell its cancer cell therapy work to privately held Shoreline Biosciences as part of a company-wide restructuring that’s already led to layoffs and cutbacks in spending. The deal, announced by the companies Thursday, has Shoreline acquiring Editas’ natural killer, or NK, cell therapy franchise, including a...
biopharmadive.com

Sun Pharma to buy Concert, pick up experimental hair loss drug

Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said Thursday it will acquire Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million, giving it an experimental hair loss drug that could soon be submitted for U.S. approval. Concert, a small, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company, planned to seek U.S. approval of the drug in the first half of 2023...
endpts.com

Off Editas’ shelves, iNK cell therapies float to Shoreline

Editas Medicine is offloading its iNK cell franchise and licensing out some gene editing tech to a private biotech that counts BeiGene and Gilead’s Kite as friends. Shoreline Biosciences is buying EDIT-202 and another undisclosed iNK program as part of the deal. MiNK Therapeutics had also been vying for the preclinical solid tumor cell therapy, Endpoints News reported last fall.
biopharmadive.com

Large study of J&J’s HIV vaccine stopped after shot found ineffective

An experimental HIV vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. National Institutes of Health wasn’t effective at preventing infection in a large study, independent trial monitors determined after reviewing initial results. The trial will be discontinued as a result, J&J and the NIH said in Wednesday...
biopharmadive.com

With reverse merger, Elicio becomes latest biotech to bypass an IPO

Elicio Therapeutics has agreed to merge with struggling Angion Biomedica in a deal that gives the privately held vaccine maker, which unsuccessfully tried to go public last year, a new path to Wall Street. Under the deal announced Tuesday, Elicio shareholders will own about 66% of the new company, with...
WausauPilot

What the FDA’s accelerated approval of a new Alzheimer’s drug could mean for those with the disease – 5 questions answered about lecanemab

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the medication lecanemab, sold under the brand name Leqembi, on Jan. 6, 2023, through an “accelerated approval pathway” that fast-tracks promising clinical treatments for diseases in which there are no other currently effective options. The Conversation asked James E. Galvin, a...

