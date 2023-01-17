Read full article on original website
Related
Medagadget.com
U.S. Diabetic Neuropathy Market 2023 Insights Business Opportunities, Current Trends And Restraints Forecast 2028 | Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc
Over the projection period, growth in the U.S. diabetic neuropathy market is anticipated to be driven by ongoing research and development for novel medications by key market participants. For instance, the biotechnology company Biogen declared in September 2021 that the phase 2 CONVEY study of vixotrigine had yielded topline good results. Vixotrigine, a non-opioid experimental oral pain medication for the treatment of diabetes mellitus-associated small fibre neuropathy, was evaluated for efficacy and safety in the CONVEY project, a phase 2 placebo-controlled, double-blind, enhanced enrollment, randomised withdrawal study (SFN).
Neurodegenerative Diseases Focused Company Goes Public Via Wilbur Ross-Backed SPAC, Joins Alzheimer's Race To Compete Biogen
Neurodegenerative diseases-focused Aprinoia Therapeutics has announced a business combination with Ross Acquisition Corp II ROSS, a special-purpose acquisition company founded by former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, at an equity value of $280 million. Wilbur Ross has personally invested $7.5 million through convertible notes and committed up to $12.5 million of...
endpts.com
Moderna jumps into pivotal pack with promising RSV data as big rivals face off in megablockbuster race
There’s a foot race developing for the lead of a multibillion-dollar vaccine market. And once again, Moderna $MRNA promises to be right in the thick of things as some of the biggest blockbuster players in biopharma hustle toward the finish line. After the market closed on Tuesday, the big...
endpts.com
Cancer vaccine developer jumps to Nasdaq via reverse merger
An IPO was off the table, but the immunotherapy experts at Elicio Therapeutics found a way to the public markets after all. Elicio is merging with Angion Biomedica, a Uniondale, NY-based biotech that began searching for strategic alternatives last July after Phase II setbacks forced it to shutter all R&D work.
CNET
What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters
Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
msn.com
Merck to address cancer claims linked to diabetes drugs by year-end – Bloomberg
Merck (NYSE:MRK) has found how a potential cancer-causing agent contaminated its blockbuster diabetes drugs and is ready to take steps to resolve the issue by the end of 2023, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. In August, the FDA warned that cancer causing nitrosamine called NTTP, was detected in certain samples of sitagliptin,...
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Therapeutic Target Found
Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease OK'd by FDA
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the decline in memory and thinking that defines Alzheimer’s by targeting the disease's underlying biology. The Food and Drug Administration approved it for patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.Leqembi, from Japan's Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable...
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
FDA Reacts To The Death Related To Experimental Antibody Therapy For Alzheimer's Disease
Immunotherapy is a form of biological intervention to fight a variety of diseases. This novel scientific breakthrough has been one of the significant frontlines of future therapeutic modalities.
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
Moderna says RSV vaccine is effective in older adults
Moderna’s vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was 83 percent effective at preventing lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 60 and older in a large clinical trial, the company announced on Tuesday. Based on the results, Moderna said it intends to submit the vaccine for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the first…
biopharmadive.com
Editas, in next restructuring step, to sell cell therapy work to Shoreline
Editas Medicine will sell its cancer cell therapy work to privately held Shoreline Biosciences as part of a company-wide restructuring that’s already led to layoffs and cutbacks in spending. The deal, announced by the companies Thursday, has Shoreline acquiring Editas’ natural killer, or NK, cell therapy franchise, including a...
biopharmadive.com
Sun Pharma to buy Concert, pick up experimental hair loss drug
Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said Thursday it will acquire Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million, giving it an experimental hair loss drug that could soon be submitted for U.S. approval. Concert, a small, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company, planned to seek U.S. approval of the drug in the first half of 2023...
endpts.com
Off Editas’ shelves, iNK cell therapies float to Shoreline
Editas Medicine is offloading its iNK cell franchise and licensing out some gene editing tech to a private biotech that counts BeiGene and Gilead’s Kite as friends. Shoreline Biosciences is buying EDIT-202 and another undisclosed iNK program as part of the deal. MiNK Therapeutics had also been vying for the preclinical solid tumor cell therapy, Endpoints News reported last fall.
biopharmadive.com
Large study of J&J’s HIV vaccine stopped after shot found ineffective
An experimental HIV vaccine being developed by Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. National Institutes of Health wasn’t effective at preventing infection in a large study, independent trial monitors determined after reviewing initial results. The trial will be discontinued as a result, J&J and the NIH said in Wednesday...
biopharmadive.com
With reverse merger, Elicio becomes latest biotech to bypass an IPO
Elicio Therapeutics has agreed to merge with struggling Angion Biomedica in a deal that gives the privately held vaccine maker, which unsuccessfully tried to go public last year, a new path to Wall Street. Under the deal announced Tuesday, Elicio shareholders will own about 66% of the new company, with...
What the FDA’s accelerated approval of a new Alzheimer’s drug could mean for those with the disease – 5 questions answered about lecanemab
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the medication lecanemab, sold under the brand name Leqembi, on Jan. 6, 2023, through an “accelerated approval pathway” that fast-tracks promising clinical treatments for diseases in which there are no other currently effective options. The Conversation asked James E. Galvin, a...
Comments / 0