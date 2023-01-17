ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

Barnhart’s Debut Receives Rave Reviews From Teammates, Coaches

LARAMIE -- The game plan was apparent early on. Drive the lane. If that option isn't there, loft it to the big guy. Through the first 20 minutes of Tuesday night's tilt with Air Force, both of those play calls worked. Sometimes to perfection. Sometimes with ease as Wyoming built an early 12-point lead.
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Group of Five Guys with Wyoming Football Ties

LARAMIE -- Plenty of familiar names with Wyoming ties litter the coaching ranks in the Group of Five conferences, including former head coaches Vic Koenning and Dana Dimel. There are also a number of former UW players, who are now wearing headsets across the country. Check out our compiled list...
LARAMIE, WY
Douglas Budget

Eagle Claw breaks ground on 115,000-square-foot manufacturing facility

CHEYENNE — A small crowd gathered on Tuesday to watch as city leaders, members of Cheyenne LEADS and the current owner of Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Lee McGill, broke ground on the company’s new manufacturing plant. The plant was originally scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring,...
CHEYENNE, WY
shortgo.co

Snow Impacts Increasing Tonight – Wednesday

The weather impact level for this evening to Wednesday Evening across far SE Wyoming for snowfall and patchy blowing snow is Low to Moderate. For the southern to central Nebraska Panhandle the impact level for late tonight into Wednesday evening for snowfall and patchy blowing snow is Moderate to High.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Branding Iron Online

Number of online nursing graduates peaks

25 students from the University of Wyoming’s Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing graduated from their online Master of Science (MS) program during the Dec.10 winter commencement, making it the largest number of winter graduates throughout the program’s history. On average, 10 – 15 students participated in the...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Crashes on I-25 block north, southbound lanes near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes along I-25 this afternoon have blocked all northbound lanes near Cheyenne as well as left southbound lanes between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 1.5. The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned drivers to be prepared to stop, proceed with caution and expect...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs

Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
PINE BLUFFS, WY
Branding Iron Online

Students reflect on MLK Jr. Day

On its 33rd anniversary in the state of Wyoming, University of Wyoming students share their perspective on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and its relevance within the campus and greater Laramie communities. They appear to have mixed feelings surrounding the holiday. “For me, Martin Luther King Jr. Day represents the...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

New Manufacturing Plant to Bring 200 Jobs to Cheyenne

After several years of working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development entity for Cheyenne and Laramie County, Denver-based Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway across from Magpul Industries, the state-of-the-art facility will take advantage...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can’t make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert

A winter storm that has hit southeast Wyoming and is expected to continue through the day today has prompted the Cheyenne Police Department to issue an accident alert, according to the CPD Facebook page:. Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming are under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 p.m. today....
CHEYENNE, WY
shortgo.co

Cheyenne Police Provide Update in Homicide Case

The Cheyenne Police Department is providing an update regarding a homicide that took place on Monday, January 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard. Cheyenne Police Detectives have arrested a third suspect, Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns, Wyoming on charges...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Can You Legally Own Chickens in Cheyenne City Limits?

I never thought I'd see the day when chicken eggs were worth more than a trip to Starbucks. Seriously, my fave coffee order is about $5 (it's a guilty pleasure - okay?), and eggs are running $8 a dozen in town! Social media is full of people making jokes about the price of eggs, comparing them to wedding rings, social status, and currency.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy