LARAMIE -- The game plan was apparent early on. Drive the lane. If that option isn't there, loft it to the big guy. Through the first 20 minutes of Tuesday night's tilt with Air Force, both of those play calls worked. Sometimes to perfection. Sometimes with ease as Wyoming built an early 12-point lead.
Douglas Budget
Eagle Claw breaks ground on 115,000-square-foot manufacturing facility
CHEYENNE — A small crowd gathered on Tuesday to watch as city leaders, members of Cheyenne LEADS and the current owner of Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co., Lee McGill, broke ground on the company’s new manufacturing plant. The plant was originally scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring,...
When Will Eastbound I-80 From Cheyenne to Nebraska Reopen?
Interstate 80 is now open to all traffic in both directions. As of 3:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. The Wyoming Department of Transportation still has no estimate as to when eastbound Interstate 80 from exit 370 (Archer) to the Nebraska state line may reopen. The 31-mile stretch...
shortgo.co
Snow Impacts Increasing Tonight – Wednesday
The weather impact level for this evening to Wednesday Evening across far SE Wyoming for snowfall and patchy blowing snow is Low to Moderate. For the southern to central Nebraska Panhandle the impact level for late tonight into Wednesday evening for snowfall and patchy blowing snow is Moderate to High.
LIST: Cheyenne Area Weather-Related Cancellations and Closures
Below is a complete list of weather-related cancellations and closures that have been sent to KGAB Radio. This list will be updated as new cancellations and closures come in. Laramie County School District 1 on Two-Hour Delay Jan. 19. Due to predicted winds and hazardous road conditions, the district will...
Branding Iron Online
Number of online nursing graduates peaks
25 students from the University of Wyoming’s Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing graduated from their online Master of Science (MS) program during the Dec.10 winter commencement, making it the largest number of winter graduates throughout the program’s history. On average, 10 – 15 students participated in the...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
capcity.news
Crashes on I-25 block north, southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes along I-25 this afternoon have blocked all northbound lanes near Cheyenne as well as left southbound lanes between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 1.5. The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned drivers to be prepared to stop, proceed with caution and expect...
4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs
Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
Branding Iron Online
Students reflect on MLK Jr. Day
On its 33rd anniversary in the state of Wyoming, University of Wyoming students share their perspective on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and its relevance within the campus and greater Laramie communities. They appear to have mixed feelings surrounding the holiday. “For me, Martin Luther King Jr. Day represents the...
New Manufacturing Plant to Bring 200 Jobs to Cheyenne
After several years of working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development entity for Cheyenne and Laramie County, Denver-based Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway across from Magpul Industries, the state-of-the-art facility will take advantage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can’t make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert
A winter storm that has hit southeast Wyoming and is expected to continue through the day today has prompted the Cheyenne Police Department to issue an accident alert, according to the CPD Facebook page:. Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming are under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 p.m. today....
mybighornbasin.com
University of Wyoming “Pulls Trigger,” Launches Firearms Research Center
The goal of the University of Wyoming Firearms Research Center is to create a “broad discourse” when it comes to firearms in the legal system thru nonpartisan research and education. As firearms continue to play a prominent role in American lives – in positive and negative ways –...
capcity.news
US Air Force to host local town hall discussing real estate acquisition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. Air Force, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is holding a town hall meting on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Pine Bluffs Community Center in Laramie County. The intent of the meeting is to inform the local public and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Book Stores Aren’t Dead After All: Barnes & Noble Returning To Cheyenne, Other Wyo Locations Possible
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will not only get its Barnes & Noble store back in Cheyenne, the company may consider more bookstores in the Cowboy State. It’s all part of a national trend that has Barnes & Noble announcing the return of the Cheyenne...
shortgo.co
Cheyenne Police Provide Update in Homicide Case
The Cheyenne Police Department is providing an update regarding a homicide that took place on Monday, January 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard. Cheyenne Police Detectives have arrested a third suspect, Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns, Wyoming on charges...
Can You Legally Own Chickens in Cheyenne City Limits?
I never thought I'd see the day when chicken eggs were worth more than a trip to Starbucks. Seriously, my fave coffee order is about $5 (it's a guilty pleasure - okay?), and eggs are running $8 a dozen in town! Social media is full of people making jokes about the price of eggs, comparing them to wedding rings, social status, and currency.
