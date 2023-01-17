ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Prince Harry says he loves shopping at TK Maxx. We visited the UK store and its US sibling, T.J. Maxx, to see how they compare and found striking similarities.

By Grace Dean,Dominick Reuter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmEuy_0kHD1phW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305qbq_0kHD1phW00
Insider visited TK Maxx in the UK and T.J. Maxx in the US to get a closer look inside the TJX-owned brands.

Grace Dean/Insider; Dominick Reuter/Insider

  • Prince Harry said in his memoir he loves shopping at TK Maxx, UK's answer to T.J. Maxx in the US.
  • Both brands are owned by TJX Companies, which has more than 4,700 discount stores around the world.
  • Insider visited a T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin, and a TK Maxx in northern England and despite the distance, found many similarities.
Prince Harry said in his memoir, "Spare," that he loves shopping at TK Maxx, and he has previously been photographed visiting the discount fashion chain. Princess Kate, his sister-in-law, is also a fan of the store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0kcD_0kHD1phW00
Prince Harry speaking in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

Netflix

Sources: Insider , TK Maxx on Twitter

TK Maxx is the European sister company of T.J. Maxx. They're both owned by TJX Companies.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgaXQ_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

Source: TJX Companies

It all began in Framingham, Massachusetts, in 1976 with T.J. Maxx, and the group of discount department stores has since grown to own brands like Marshall's, Sierra, and HomeGoods. In total, TJX has more than 4,700 locations around the world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6KiJ_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

TK Maxx arrived in the UK in 1994. It changed its name to avoid being confused with the UK-based discount department-store chain TJ Hughes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaK7f_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

Source: Insider

TK Maxx's parent company calls the chain "the only brick-and-mortar, off-price apparel and home fashions retailer of significant size in Europe." TK Maxx also has stores in Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZdnM_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

Source: TJX Companies

As of October, TK Maxx had just over 600 stores in Europe, while T.J. Maxx had close to 1,300 in the US. Insider visited a TK Maxx in northern England...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrDHE_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

Source: TJX Companies

...and a T.J. Maxx in Wisconsin: Here's what we saw while visiting two stores separated by both a single letter — and the Atlantic Ocean.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IVVqZ_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

The city center TK Maxx in Leeds, northern England, was a vast store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XlWY_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

T.J. Maxx was similarly vast — larger than it would seem from outside — but well-lit and comfortably spaced.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlF1o_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

In Leeds the focus was clear: Famous brands and heavy discounts. Signs throughout the space emphasized low prices and big names.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303mX6_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

The store used slogans like "when it's gone it's gone" to create a notion of scarcity and push customers to buy quickly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010RMF_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

There did appear to be some great savings in the UK store. This Moncrief bag was labeled with a recommended retail price of £1,500 ($1,830), but was on sale for £249.99 ($305).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iOU9_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

Meantime, a puzzlingly sparse display of cross-body bags stood across from an otherwise well-supplied array of purses and handbags at the US store.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5i4s_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

Back at the UK store, clothes are sorted into categories like skirts, shirts, and dresses, and then displayed according to size. But if you find an item that you like that doesn't fit you, it can be a bit tricky to know whether the store stocks it in other sizes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAT4x_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

The US store was similarly grouped, with color-coded collars on hangers and bar dividers delineating the sizes of women's apparel on clearance.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKyEg_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

The UK displays felt a little bit lackluster. Whereas other fashion stores may use things like fun signs, lighting, mannequins, plants, and furniture to jazz up their displays, TK Maxx seemed content to just let the clothes do the talking.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F66Sx_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

There were some non-clothing items dotted throughout the womenswear – and a selection of yoga mats and dumbbells among the sportswear.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwjuF_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

Some of the apparel was also sorted into two specific ranges: Mod Box, which generally targets younger shoppers ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dh1YL_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

... and Gold Label, which was full of high-end clothes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPULM_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

And woven throughout the store were rows and rows of clearance racks, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHdJX_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

At some points, it was hard to tell which items were cheap because they were specifically being reduced to clear inventory versus ones that were cheap just because that's TK Maxx's selling style.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136twG_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

The section dedicated to shoes was huge, and featured brands including Adidas, Fila, Levi's, Birkenstock, and Alexander McQueen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEypq_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

But they too were sorted by size rather than item type, which meant that sneakers, heels, and rain boots were all jumbled together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lx0wK_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

Most shoes were straight on the shelves, but some were kept in boxes, which seems a bit impractical for shoppers. Because of the way that TK Maxx sorts its items according to size, you have no idea what might be in the boxes until you open them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7sYY_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

The US store had restocking bins standing throughout the store, but those were typically pushed well enough to the side so as not to interrupt shopping.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACGmD_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

Plus, there were plenty of staff actively putting items on shelves and racks, so it didn't appear as though the bins were forgotten.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMSrg_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

The one crowded area was in the bath section at the rear of the store, where several restocking carts had been shoved into a corner.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9Ehj_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

Some of the UK store's lingerie section seemed a bit uninspired ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twxbJ_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

... though we did spot some very cute nightwear from a brand we'd never heard of.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ISqZ_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

There was also a makeup and beauty section. Some parts of this looked very neat ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6dgO_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace/Dean

... but the makeup display, in particular, was quite messy. Some of the boxes had been opened and some products had leaked onto the counter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNXxi_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

There were also lots of perfumes on sale, but because they were all in security boxes you couldn't see what they smelled like. We didn't spot any testers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jc02K_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace/Dean

But we spotted some odd products, like this snail soap ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZ7oq_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace/Dean

... and some boob lotion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkc1W_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

There were quite a few festive items from The Body Shop on sale, which surprised Insider reporter Grace Dean, who can't recall seeing the brand's items on sale in any third-party stores before. Other brands TK Maxx had to offer in its beauty and makeup section included Essie, Revlon, Wella, Elf, Maybelline, and Max Factor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23obcV_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace/Dean

There was a whole host of electronics, too, including things like hair styling tools and hairdryers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MAOx_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace/Dean

Of course, there were a lot of items labeled as "final clearance," too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oGtP_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

Several stands, like this one for accessories at the US store, had been pretty worked over by customers inspecting products.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4i71_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

The US store's jewelry case, located near the dressing rooms, had a fairly thin selection of products.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuBZw_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

The UK store also boasted a jewelry counter, next to some of the Gold Label displays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckUzI_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

An escalator in the UK store took you downstairs to men's clothing, kid's products, and homeware. Strangely, the first things you encountered when exiting the escalator were boxes of underwear.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rkry_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

They all had security tags on, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251W5T_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

The men's underwear section at the US store was similarly well organized, though it did not have the security tags seen in the UK.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0kTu_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

The UK menswear section seemed relatively neat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hv56Z_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

There were mirrors at the end of almost every rack of clothing, which made it easy if shoppers wanted to check if a color suited them or try on a jacket without heading to the fitting rooms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28aJ5R_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace/Dean

We spotted a range of brands throughout the store, including Superdry, Michael Kors, and Adidas. In particular, there seemed to be a lot of Alexander McQueen, DKNY, and Moschino items.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1pvW_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

In one corner there was a big display of suitcases and travel bags, featuring brands like Guess, Juicy Couture, Dune, and Polo by Ralph Lauren.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9wlD_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

The luggage section at the US store was just to the left of the main entrance, and all departments were on the same level.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwxMA_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

The kids' section boasted a range of designer brands, like Balmain, Juicy Couture, Polo by Ralph Lauren, French Connection, and DKNY. There were also some items designed by Jessica Simpson – the first time we'd ever noticed her items on sale in the UK.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaClc_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

The store had an extensive homeware section – a bit of a surprise because it was located just yards from a Homesense store, which is owned by the same parent company and focuses solely on interiors. Some of the displays were very attractive ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eg7e3_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace/Dean

... including these cushions arranged by color. This was probably the neatest section of the store – likely because fewer customers browse through these items and move them around, unlike with clothes and shoes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48OTTW_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

The fake-plants shelf at the US store was arranged especially neatly, with a nice eye for color and balance.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3r8G_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

The UK store also had a stand of fake flowers near lots of candles and photo frames.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVSxi_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

Considering there were some beautiful items up for grabs, it was surprising that TK Maxx chose to highlight a range of household cleaning products in one of its end-cap displays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5hoX_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace/Dean

The US store also devoted a surprisingly wide area in the center of the sales floor to displaying furniture and other housewares.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XyCXp_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

There were also some homeware items you probably wouldn't think of coming to TK Maxx for, like an angle grinder, various fluids for cleaning your car, and some general cleaning products like drain unblocker.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjuRS_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

As ever, though, the food section proved to be the most enjoyable. It was host to a whole range of items, including pasta, tea, coffee, olive oil, cereal bars, and much, much more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gSCH_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

TK Maxx is the store to visit for a fun-flavored coffee syrup. Most UK supermarkets only carry a few flavors, if any at all.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZGbp_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

Throughout this floor of the store, too, there were hundreds of clearance items ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wum9B_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

... including many left over from Christmas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkQdJ_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

Some of the items seemed unsellable – like this pile of makeup advent calendars, many of which had items missing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOiFM_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

In-season items, like these Valentine's wreaths were prominently displayed in the US store ahead of the February holiday...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8obU_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

... along with Valentine's kitchenware and pillows.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJfUr_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

Seasonal candies and decor near the front register at T.J. Maxx
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8W5B_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

In the UK we spotted some books, too – hadn't realized that TK Maxx sold fiction, but lo and behold, we found a collection of Oscar Wilde novels.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09F8qb_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

Some of the clearance sections were very jumbled, though.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvzWI_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

The store also had some quite large, bulky non-apparel items, like these children's toys. There was a mini ice-cream truck and a play tent.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dwxsl_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace Dean/Insider

The children's toy selection in the US store was pleasantly full and varied without being cluttered...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6YEt_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

... though it's easy to imagine much of that ending up in disarray after a toddler or two have passed through.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOWtn_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

Dean, who last visited the UK store around 15 months ago, found a marked improvement since then. "Compared to the TK Maxx stores I remembered growing up – which always seemed something like a yard sale with their collection of random items in random sizes – this store actually seemed pretty tidy."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lxWU_0kHD1phW00
The TK Maxx store in Leeds.

Grace/Dean

All in all, the stores were strikingly consistent with one another, in spite of the distance and the letter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdSLt_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

Additionally, both locations appeared tidier and better stocked than we've seen from the brand in past years. No wonder Prince Harry is a fan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zmzx5_0kHD1phW00
T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dominick Reuter/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

West Of London
2d ago

I really don’t care what they like or don’t like. The need to be muted and ignored.

Reply(1)
13
Comments / 0

Community Policy