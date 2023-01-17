Prince Harry says he loves shopping at TK Maxx. We visited the UK store and its US sibling, T.J. Maxx, to see how they compare and found striking similarities.
- Prince Harry said in his memoir he loves shopping at TK Maxx, UK's answer to T.J. Maxx in the US.
- Both brands are owned by TJX Companies, which has more than 4,700 discount stores around the world.
- Insider visited a T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wisconsin, and a TK Maxx in northern England and despite the distance, found many similarities.
TK Maxx is the European sister company of T.J. Maxx. They're both owned by TJX Companies.
Source: TJX CompaniesIt all began in Framingham, Massachusetts, in 1976 with T.J. Maxx, and the group of discount department stores has since grown to own brands like Marshall's, Sierra, and HomeGoods. In total, TJX has more than 4,700 locations around the world. TK Maxx arrived in the UK in 1994. It changed its name to avoid being confused with the UK-based discount department-store chain TJ Hughes.
Source: InsiderTK Maxx's parent company calls the chain "the only brick-and-mortar, off-price apparel and home fashions retailer of significant size in Europe." TK Maxx also has stores in Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia.
Source: TJX CompaniesAs of October, TK Maxx had just over 600 stores in Europe, while T.J. Maxx had close to 1,300 in the US. Insider visited a TK Maxx in northern England...
Source: TJX Companies...and a T.J. Maxx in Wisconsin: Here's what we saw while visiting two stores separated by both a single letter — and the Atlantic Ocean. The city center TK Maxx in Leeds, northern England, was a vast store. T.J. Maxx was similarly vast — larger than it would seem from outside — but well-lit and comfortably spaced. In Leeds the focus was clear: Famous brands and heavy discounts. Signs throughout the space emphasized low prices and big names. The store used slogans like "when it's gone it's gone" to create a notion of scarcity and push customers to buy quickly. There did appear to be some great savings in the UK store. This Moncrief bag was labeled with a recommended retail price of £1,500 ($1,830), but was on sale for £249.99 ($305). Meantime, a puzzlingly sparse display of cross-body bags stood across from an otherwise well-supplied array of purses and handbags at the US store. Back at the UK store, clothes are sorted into categories like skirts, shirts, and dresses, and then displayed according to size. But if you find an item that you like that doesn't fit you, it can be a bit tricky to know whether the store stocks it in other sizes. The US store was similarly grouped, with color-coded collars on hangers and bar dividers delineating the sizes of women's apparel on clearance. The UK displays felt a little bit lackluster. Whereas other fashion stores may use things like fun signs, lighting, mannequins, plants, and furniture to jazz up their displays, TK Maxx seemed content to just let the clothes do the talking. There were some non-clothing items dotted throughout the womenswear – and a selection of yoga mats and dumbbells among the sportswear. Some of the apparel was also sorted into two specific ranges: Mod Box, which generally targets younger shoppers ... ... and Gold Label, which was full of high-end clothes. And woven throughout the store were rows and rows of clearance racks, too. At some points, it was hard to tell which items were cheap because they were specifically being reduced to clear inventory versus ones that were cheap just because that's TK Maxx's selling style. The section dedicated to shoes was huge, and featured brands including Adidas, Fila, Levi's, Birkenstock, and Alexander McQueen. But they too were sorted by size rather than item type, which meant that sneakers, heels, and rain boots were all jumbled together. Most shoes were straight on the shelves, but some were kept in boxes, which seems a bit impractical for shoppers. Because of the way that TK Maxx sorts its items according to size, you have no idea what might be in the boxes until you open them. The US store had restocking bins standing throughout the store, but those were typically pushed well enough to the side so as not to interrupt shopping. Plus, there were plenty of staff actively putting items on shelves and racks, so it didn't appear as though the bins were forgotten. The one crowded area was in the bath section at the rear of the store, where several restocking carts had been shoved into a corner. Some of the UK store's lingerie section seemed a bit uninspired ... ... though we did spot some very cute nightwear from a brand we'd never heard of. There was also a makeup and beauty section. Some parts of this looked very neat ... ... but the makeup display, in particular, was quite messy. Some of the boxes had been opened and some products had leaked onto the counter. There were also lots of perfumes on sale, but because they were all in security boxes you couldn't see what they smelled like. We didn't spot any testers. But we spotted some odd products, like this snail soap ... ... and some boob lotion. There were quite a few festive items from The Body Shop on sale, which surprised Insider reporter Grace Dean, who can't recall seeing the brand's items on sale in any third-party stores before. Other brands TK Maxx had to offer in its beauty and makeup section included Essie, Revlon, Wella, Elf, Maybelline, and Max Factor. There was a whole host of electronics, too, including things like hair styling tools and hairdryers. Of course, there were a lot of items labeled as "final clearance," too. Several stands, like this one for accessories at the US store, had been pretty worked over by customers inspecting products. The US store's jewelry case, located near the dressing rooms, had a fairly thin selection of products. The UK store also boasted a jewelry counter, next to some of the Gold Label displays. An escalator in the UK store took you downstairs to men's clothing, kid's products, and homeware. Strangely, the first things you encountered when exiting the escalator were boxes of underwear. They all had security tags on, too. The men's underwear section at the US store was similarly well organized, though it did not have the security tags seen in the UK. The UK menswear section seemed relatively neat. There were mirrors at the end of almost every rack of clothing, which made it easy if shoppers wanted to check if a color suited them or try on a jacket without heading to the fitting rooms. We spotted a range of brands throughout the store, including Superdry, Michael Kors, and Adidas. In particular, there seemed to be a lot of Alexander McQueen, DKNY, and Moschino items. In one corner there was a big display of suitcases and travel bags, featuring brands like Guess, Juicy Couture, Dune, and Polo by Ralph Lauren. The luggage section at the US store was just to the left of the main entrance, and all departments were on the same level. The kids' section boasted a range of designer brands, like Balmain, Juicy Couture, Polo by Ralph Lauren, French Connection, and DKNY. There were also some items designed by Jessica Simpson – the first time we'd ever noticed her items on sale in the UK. The store had an extensive homeware section – a bit of a surprise because it was located just yards from a Homesense store, which is owned by the same parent company and focuses solely on interiors. Some of the displays were very attractive ... ... including these cushions arranged by color. This was probably the neatest section of the store – likely because fewer customers browse through these items and move them around, unlike with clothes and shoes. The fake-plants shelf at the US store was arranged especially neatly, with a nice eye for color and balance. The UK store also had a stand of fake flowers near lots of candles and photo frames. Considering there were some beautiful items up for grabs, it was surprising that TK Maxx chose to highlight a range of household cleaning products in one of its end-cap displays. The US store also devoted a surprisingly wide area in the center of the sales floor to displaying furniture and other housewares. There were also some homeware items you probably wouldn't think of coming to TK Maxx for, like an angle grinder, various fluids for cleaning your car, and some general cleaning products like drain unblocker. As ever, though, the food section proved to be the most enjoyable. It was host to a whole range of items, including pasta, tea, coffee, olive oil, cereal bars, and much, much more. TK Maxx is the store to visit for a fun-flavored coffee syrup. Most UK supermarkets only carry a few flavors, if any at all. Throughout this floor of the store, too, there were hundreds of clearance items ... ... including many left over from Christmas. Some of the items seemed unsellable – like this pile of makeup advent calendars, many of which had items missing. In-season items, like these Valentine's wreaths were prominently displayed in the US store ahead of the February holiday... ... along with Valentine's kitchenware and pillows. Seasonal candies and decor near the front register at T.J. Maxx In the UK we spotted some books, too – hadn't realized that TK Maxx sold fiction, but lo and behold, we found a collection of Oscar Wilde novels. Some of the clearance sections were very jumbled, though. The store also had some quite large, bulky non-apparel items, like these children's toys. There was a mini ice-cream truck and a play tent. The children's toy selection in the US store was pleasantly full and varied without being cluttered... ... though it's easy to imagine much of that ending up in disarray after a toddler or two have passed through. Dean, who last visited the UK store around 15 months ago, found a marked improvement since then. "Compared to the TK Maxx stores I remembered growing up – which always seemed something like a yard sale with their collection of random items in random sizes – this store actually seemed pretty tidy." All in all, the stores were strikingly consistent with one another, in spite of the distance and the letter. Additionally, both locations appeared tidier and better stocked than we've seen from the brand in past years. No wonder Prince Harry is a fan. Read the original article on Business Insider
