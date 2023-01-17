ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
vinepair.com

A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)

Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Residents on SNAP (Food Stamps) in Ohio will see less money starting in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans receiving federal food assistance will soon see a drop in their monthly allotments. COVID-19-related emergency boosts in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients’ benefits will end at the end of February due to a government spending bill. The emergency benefits allowed households to receive the maximum monthly amount available under the […]
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Homemade moonshine could become legal in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One Ohio lawmaker wants to make homemade moonshine legal in the Buckeye State. On January 11, Republican State Senator Frank Hoagland introduced Senate Bill 13 which would legalize the home distilling of alcoholic beverages in the state of Ohio. According to the proposed legislation, residents would...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What do Ohio's different vehicles fees mean?

Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. Wind gusts cause power outages and blow trampolines...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How did Ohio declare natural gas ‘green energy’ in 36 hours? Records show dark money involvement: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We wondered about the push to call natural gas “green energy” in Ohio. During the state legislature’s lame-duck session, the Senate added the gas amendments into an unrelated House bill, originally referred to as “the chicken bill” because it changed “the number of poultry chicks that may be sold in lots.” Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill weeks later.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio state Senate Democrats lay out priorities for the coming term

Ohio’s Senate Democrats gathered in a Statehouse conference room Tuesday to discuss their priorities for the coming term. The gathering itself offered a stark visual reminder of the challenges the minority faces. The seven Democratic senators weren’t even enough to fill the small conference table where they met. Minority Leader Nickie Antonio acknowledged they face […] The post Ohio state Senate Democrats lay out priorities for the coming term appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree

Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine, Ohio Republicans redefine natural gas as ‘green energy’ in service to fossil fuel industry

Folks in my line of work are wise to the “Friday night news dump.” It’s an old tactic used by politicians and PR types who have to release unfavorable news they don’t want anyone to see. Pols never drop good news late on a Friday afternoon (or over a holiday) when the public is less […] The post DeWine, Ohio Republicans redefine natural gas as ‘green energy’ in service to fossil fuel industry appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy