wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Thursday January 19, 2023
This morning will be cloudy with some rain and a bit of freezing rain. On the onset, there could be a bit of icy conditions. Use caution traveling this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Centre, Elk, Cameron and Clearfield counties until 9:00 AM.
wtaj.com
Foggy today with rain before winds pick up tonight
wtaj.com
A soggy day is coming our way
Rain will develop through the early morning hours on Thursday. This rain may freeze on some surfaces into Thursday morning through it will not be a repeat of the situation we had Tuesday morning. That time around there was icing on untreated surfaces from the cold air that collected in valley locations thanks to dry air and little wind before the rain arrived. This time around the air is moist and there will be some wind. Therefore, the threat of icing will be less, but it could happen on some of the ridges, especially the ones just east of I-99.
wtaj.com
Winds pick up tonight into Friday
Today will be another cloudy day with times of rain. We will also be dealing with fog throughout the day. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Tonight temperatures will be in the 30s. Tonight we will have scattered showers. Some showers could have gusty winds and some thunder.
Core boring work in DuBois area through Mid-February
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to core boring work in the greater DuBois area through mid-February. The contractor will implement short-term single-lane closures while collecting the core samples. They will begin collecting them on Monday, January 23, and continue until mid-February. PennDOT expects traffic impacts on […]
wpxz1041fm.com
BRIDGE WORK IN DUBOIS AREA TO BEGIN SOON
Core boring work will begin later this month in the greater DuBois area on four interstate bridges. PennDOT says the work will impact the east and west bound bridges at exit 97 and mile marker 99 just three miles from exit 101. It all starts on Monday, January 23 and...
These traffic changes will be in Clearfield County for windmill superload movements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said. In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield […]
Rollover crash caused coal spill, traffic delays on US 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews worked several hours to clear the scene of a coal truck that rolled over on US 219 in Richland Township Wednesday morning. The accident happened on US 219 northbound at the PA 56 east – Scalp Avenue/Windber exit around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, according to Cambria County 911. […]
DEP: Heating oil found in water came from Centre County home
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania environmental authorities now know what caused heating oil to end up in a small stream in Ferguson Township. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PaDEP) received a report on Saturday, Jan. 14 about what was described as a sheen on the surface of the Beaver Branch and pools of […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Driver Swerves to Avoid Pickup, Sideswipes Another One on Fuller Road
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman reportedly swerved her SUV to avoid one pickup and sideswiped another one on Fuller Road in Pine Creek Township on Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:07 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on Fuller Road,...
fox8tv.com
Plank Road Fatal Accident
Authorities in Somerset County say a Boswell man was killed over the weekend in a rollover crash in Quemahoning Township. Troopers say 40 year old Ronald Druist was reportedly traveling Southbound on Plank Road When he lost control of his vehicle while trying to make a right turn. Investigators say...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Tyrone windmill update: construction “half-way done”
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge Wind Farm in Tyrone is getting closer to adding new wind turbines — nine on the borough’s property. Borough Manager Ardean Latchford said construction is about halfway through and expects the windmills to be ready by 2024. “It seems like the whole process, other than a few supply […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Wayne Road
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville woman was injured in a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Monday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Jeep Patriot...
wccsradio.com
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY TO CLOSE FOR 2023
One of the area’s popular race tracks announced its closure earlier today. Officials with RFR Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria, just outside of Heilwood, will close and will not promote any races for the 2023 season. In the post, officials said that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the closure of the speedway, and they notified property owner Jim Michny that RFR will not be able to operate Dog Hollow this season.
PHOTOS: Passengers ‘lucky’ after car accident in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a car accident Sunday where three people are “lucky” to be okay. Columbia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a single-car accident with three trapped passengers shortly after 10 a.m. in Philipsburg. According to the fire company, the crash happened on the 900 block of Six Mile Road […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Man, 3-Year-Old Passenger Injured After Trailer Jackknifes, Collides with Car
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man and a 3-year-old passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital after a trailer jackknifed and struck their vehicle head-on in Rose Township Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 12:07 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on State...
wccsradio.com
MORE CALLS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS REPORTED ON MONDAY
Emergency crews were busy on Monday with several different calls. Along with the vehicle crash near Blairsville that we reported in our newscast, Indiana Firefighters were dispatched to the 00 block of Mary Ellens Place in the Chevy Chase section of White Township at 12:17 PM. Crews were cancelled en route after it was determined that there was no brush fire. Officials said in a Facebook post that a homeowner was burning outside of a home when the fire grew large and “out of control”. The homeowner initially called 911 and requested assistance, but called a few minutes later to report it out and requested crews check the area.
Heating oil ‘erroneously’ delivered to Pa. home that doesn’t use oil ends up in nearby waterway
A home in Ferguson Twp., Centre County, that does not use heating oil received a delivery of the fuel that made its way into the sump pump and into a nearby waterway earlier this month. According to a news release from the township, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was...
explore venango
Driver Loses Control of Pickup, Rolls Multiple Times on Route 666
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 666. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident occurred around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, on State Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County. Police say 26-year-old Cole J....
