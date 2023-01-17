Rain will develop through the early morning hours on Thursday. This rain may freeze on some surfaces into Thursday morning through it will not be a repeat of the situation we had Tuesday morning. That time around there was icing on untreated surfaces from the cold air that collected in valley locations thanks to dry air and little wind before the rain arrived. This time around the air is moist and there will be some wind. Therefore, the threat of icing will be less, but it could happen on some of the ridges, especially the ones just east of I-99.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO