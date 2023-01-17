Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Millions in profits from lottery tickets in Mega Millions run
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Even though the winning ticket to the huge Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Virginia, the excitement did have a positive impact on Virginia. Virginia Lottery says the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began back in October generated an estimated $28.9 million in profits.
chathamstartribune.com
Plant nixed by Youngkin would have been in Southside Virginia
A gigantic Ford facility that Governor Glenn Youngkin shot down last month would have been built here in Southside Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch this week quoted several Democratic state lawmakers in confirming the would-be location for the $3.5 billion plant as the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. Sources told...
Inside Nova
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Virginia history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Virginia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians
By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
Virginia lawmakers to ask for rent control study
A Virginia Senate panel opted to ask for a study on rent control instead of advancing a bill that would have allowed cities and counties to set limits on price hikes from landlords.
fox5dc.com
NASA prepares for Virginia rocket launch that will be visible across the DMV
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - This coming Monday, look up! Rocket launches on Wallops Island, Virginia are happening more frequently, but the one coming up on Monday is a bit different. "We’re kind of excited about this one, because it is the first Electron rocket to be launched out of the...
Virginia's first freestanding casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
virginiamercury.com
Foster youth in Virginia colleges have nowhere to go during breaks. A bill wants to fix that.
Virginia lawmakers are considering a solution for college and university students who came out of foster care and may not have a place to return during breaks. Del. Anne Tata, R-Virginia Beach, is proposing House Bill 1403 to require higher education institutions in Virginia to provide housing access at no cost to foster students during holiday, spring and summer breaks.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Virginia hunter wins $100,000 lottery prize
A Midlothian man was in the woods hunting when he discovered he had won a $100,000 prize in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
Virginia is one of the best states to drive in, according to new study
The study from WalletHub measured key stats like traffic, infrastructure, the cost of owning a car and safety to determine which states are the best to drive in.
Tower
Youngkin Looking to Move the Commanders to Virginia
Amid the scandals that owner Dan Snyder is facing and the team’s recent failure to make the playoffs, a new topic of conservation has emerged around the Washington Commanders with rumors of potentially moving to Virginia. Bloomberg reported that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is looking to pitch to the Commanders’ ownership to move from their current stadium in Landover, Maryland. Youngkin is hoping to discuss the move more once the Commanders have been sold by their current owner Dan Snyder. Many government officials and other business personnel do not wish to associate with Snyder because of the numerous complaints that have surfaced regarding Snyder allegedly cultivating a toxic workplace culture. Reports are saying the Commanders may be sold for $7 billion or more and Youngkin is waiting to begin further discussions until this deal is made because he wants to mainly converse with the individual who will run the team for the foreseeable future.
WAVY News 10
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
Augusta Free Press
Bad news, Virginia: Commonwealth is ninth worst state to start a business
Approximately 20 percent of new businesses fail in the first year and inflation is making entrepreneurship even more difficult right now. Personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 27 key indicators for startup success....
WAVY News 10
Children eating weed edibles increasing in Virginia
Children eating weed edibles increasing in Virginia. Virginia Army lieutenant awarded less than $4,000 …. New ‘Out and About’ therapeutic program for adults …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink …. The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit...
House committee kills bill banning menhaden reduction fishery in Chesapeake Bay
Legislative attempts to put a two-year moratorium on the menhaden reduction fishery in the Chesapeake Bay and expand the time period during which state officials can change the fishery regulations died Wednesday in committee. The House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee unanimously voted to kill a bill from Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, that […] The post House committee kills bill banning menhaden reduction fishery in Chesapeake Bay appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Rare Virginia postage stamp, rural hospitals in trouble
Hospitals in rural Virginia are facing an uncertain financial future. And, a 10-cent postage stamp made in Virginia is expected to sell for quite a bit more than that at auction in New York. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public...
993thex.com
Youngkin Says Virginia In Great Position To Make Investments And Tax Cuts
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says recent General Fund Revenue reports show Virginia remains in a great position to make critical investments in 2023 and lower taxes to better compete against peer states. Revenue collections in December, the halfway point in the fiscal year show, are up six and a half percent over prior years. Youngkin says, the consistent revenues seen throughout this fiscal year underscore the Commonwealth’s financial health and capacity to deliver tax cuts to Virginia families.
Bill to repay loans of mental health professionals clears House committee
(The Center Square) – A bill to create a loan repayment program for Virginia mental health professionals sailed through a House of Delegates subcommittee Thursday, receiving bipartisan approval from a panel of lawmakers. House Bill 1534, authored by Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Portsmouth, and supported by other Democratic lawmakers, proposes the creation of a Mental Health Professional Loan Repayment Program for professionals who have worked in the mental health field in Virginia for at least five years. ...
