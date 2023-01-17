Amid the scandals that owner Dan Snyder is facing and the team’s recent failure to make the playoffs, a new topic of conservation has emerged around the Washington Commanders with rumors of potentially moving to Virginia. Bloomberg reported that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is looking to pitch to the Commanders’ ownership to move from their current stadium in Landover, Maryland. Youngkin is hoping to discuss the move more once the Commanders have been sold by their current owner Dan Snyder. Many government officials and other business personnel do not wish to associate with Snyder because of the numerous complaints that have surfaced regarding Snyder allegedly cultivating a toxic workplace culture. Reports are saying the Commanders may be sold for $7 billion or more and Youngkin is waiting to begin further discussions until this deal is made because he wants to mainly converse with the individual who will run the team for the foreseeable future.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO