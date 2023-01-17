Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News 12
Police: Man fatally struck outside Woodbury diner; driver charged with DWI
A Woodbury man was arrested after police say he hit and killed a man outside of a diner while driving drunk. Detectives say they responded to the On Parade Diner parking lot in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police determined 62-year-old Willem Specht backed up and hit a 61-year-old man...
News 12
NYPD: Man fatally shot in Eastchester
Police say a man was fatally shot in Eastchester on Wednesday night. NYPD officers on scene say they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of 4057 Pratt Ave. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. One resident who spoke to News 12 off camera says...
Police: Man pulls out switch blade at deli in the Bronx, opens fire at driver
The NYPD is searching for a male suspect involved in a Concourse Village shooting on Jan. 7.
Teen's mother accused of instigating fight between students in Arlington
Arlington school officials say the student’s mother wore a backpack to blend in with teens as they arrived for class Tuesday morning.
Headlines: Putnam County deadly stabbing, Newburgh weapons case, teens charged with attempted murder
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
News 12
Police: Saudi Arabian national stole Livingston school bus
Authorities have arrested a man they say stole a school bus in Essex County. The search for the thief included multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. Officials say that a 22-year-old man was arrested in Pennsylvania. His name was not released, but a spokesperson for the Livingston Police Department says that the suspect is a Saudi Arabian national. His charges include motor vehicle theft, criminal damage and criminal trespass.
Police: Person of interest identified in deadly Bridgeport hit-and-run
The witness stated the pedestrian was bleeding from injuries sustained from the collision, and a dark green Toyota Camry drove away from the scene.
Police: Bridgeport man admits to assaulting homeless man who died of injuries
Police found the homeless man with a head injury Wednesday night.
Headlines: Man guilty of 2005 murder, Cortlandt deli break-in, Newburgh drug bust
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Conviction overturned for former Hempstead resident accused of killing Hofstra coach
A former Hempstead resident who spent 24 years in prison had his conviction for the 1990 killing of an assistant Hofstra football coach overturned.
News 12
Police: Hatchet wielding teen threatened shoppers at Trumbull mall
A teen wielding a hatchet threatened customers at the Trumbull mall, according to witnesses who called police. The teen was witnessed threatening customers inside the mall while holding a hatchet. Police later located the teen from Bridgeport at a bus stop near the mall. Police say the teen was concealing...
News 12
Family: Man in custody after attacking ex-girlfriend on 3 separate occasions
Police arrested a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend on three separate occasions over the last two months. The family of Irene Guzman says she has been living in fear, waiting for her ex-boyfriend to be arrested. The Orange resident is currently in hiding. Guzman’s family tells News 12 New...
NYPD: Numerous bloody, violent weekend incidents across Brooklyn under investigation
The NYPD is investigating a string of violent acts across the Brooklyn borough Tuesday.
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
Eight Years Later: NYPD identifies human remains found in Coney Island in 2015
Police say that the body parts belong to Jennifer McAllister, a 33-year-old mother of two who lived in Gravesend.
Town of Wallkill man who thought he was shooting a police officer sentenced to 7 1/2 years
Hector Luna’s victim survived being shot in the stomach point-blank but told prosecutors he didn’t want to relive the ordeal if the case went to trial.
Prosecutor: Son accused of fatally stabbing mother, injuring another person
The incident happened at the Harrison Garden Apartments around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
NYPD investigating string of violence across Brooklyn
A series of violent incidents broke out across Brooklyn on Tuesday, including a teen who was stabbed in Sunset Park and a 40-year-old man who was fatally shot in Canarsie.
Police: Bridgeport woman struck and killed by car while walking on Route 8 in Shelton
State Police say the 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport was pronounced dead at the scene.
News 12
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
A Connecticut man has been identified as the truck driver who died in a crash on I-287 in Harrison on Wednesday. State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
