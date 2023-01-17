ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NorthcentralPA.com

What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?

Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
MIFFLINTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Beary Loved: A Valentine’s Stroll Through Boyertown

Building a Better Boyertown (BaBB) is excited to announce its second annual Beary Loved: A Valentine’s Stroll Through Boyertown event, which will take place in downtown Boyertown on Saturday, February 11th, 1:00-5:00pm. Couples can enjoy a beary-loving afternoon in charming Boyertown. You’ll have plenty of time to grab brunch before or enjoy dinner after this romantic and fun date! A variety of musical performers will be stationed throughout the streets for guests to enjoy. The Love Potion No. 9 Bar will be back in the rail yard for our over 21 guests. Enjoy delicious, Valentine’s Day-themed drinks with your honey. Stop in at one of Boyertown’s many unique shops to find that perfect gift for your special someone. And make sure you check out our Beary-Loved Raffle Baskets from some of Boyertown’s favorite businesses.
BOYERTOWN, PA
975thefanatic.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal

When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DogTime

Senior Rottweiler Chained Outside in the Cold Rescued in New Jersey

A senior Rottweiler is in safe-keeping tonight after being rescued from unfathomable conditions in Neptune Township, New Jersey. The 10-year-old pup was found chained outdoors in freezing temperatures without access to food or water. Rescuers Find Senior Rottweiler in Freezing Conditions Officers from the Neptune Township Police Department discovered the neglected pup, named Coco, around […] The post Senior Rottweiler Chained Outside in the Cold Rescued in New Jersey appeared first on DogTime.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome

Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

RACC Receives $40,000 in Hunger-Free Campus Grant Funding

Earlier this year, PA Governor Tom Wolf announced that $1 million in PA Hunger-Free Campus grants have been awarded to 28 institutions of higher education and private licensed schools to combat student hunger across the commonwealth. Reading Area Community College (RACC) is among those recipients, and will receive $40,000 in total grant funding.
READING, PA
sauconsource.com

Family, Friends Seek Help Finding Missing Man with Local Ties

A former Hellertown resident who disappeared from his home in Allentown shortly after Christmas has family members and friends worried, and they’re asking for assistance in locating him. Forty-year-old Adam Zimpfer was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, said his sister, Heather Zimpfer-Machemer. She described him as being...
ALLENTOWN, PA

