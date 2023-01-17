ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

VA providing free health care for veterans in suicidal crisis

By KaMaria Braye
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktkik_0kHD1MXn00

(WAVY) — The United States Department of Veterans Affairs is covering medical expenses for U.S. veterans who are in an acute suicidal crisis.

The VA defines an acute suicidal crisis as a person who’s determined to be at imminent risk of self-harm by a trained crisis responder or health care provider.

According to the VA, any veteran can receive the benefit, enrolled in the VA or not. The benefit covers health care at VA and non-VA facilities.

The free coverage will:

  • Provide, pay for, or reimburse for treatment of eligible individuals’ emergency suicide care, transportation costs, and follow-up care at a VA or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care and 90 days of outpatient care.
  • Make appropriate referrals for care following the period of emergency suicide care.
  • Determine eligibility for other VA services and benefits.
  • Refer eligible individuals for appropriate VA programs and benefits following the period of emergency suicide care.

“Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve – no matter where they need it, when they need it, or whether they’re enrolled in VA care,” said VA Secretary for Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. “This expansion of care will save Veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that.”

The VA said this benefit will provide suicide care to about 9 million veterans who are not enrolled in the VA.

Eligible veterans include:

  • Veterans who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.
  • Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.
  • Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.

For more information, click here .

If you’re a veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat , or text 838255.

For information on programs, events, presentations and support groups the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers, click here .

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Remains found of 18-year-old reported missing on Eastern Shore

PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — The remains of an 18-year-old reported missing back in April 2022 in Accomack County have been found, authorities confirmed. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as those of Jay’von Malik Bailey, of Temperanceville. The skeletal remains were found back on Monday, January 9 by a hunter in a wooded area in the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road, a secluded area on the seaside east of Exmore.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Military.com

VA to Waive Medical Copays for Native American, Alaskan Native Vets

The Department of Veterans Affairs is following through with a congressional mandate to waive copayments for native American and native Alaskan veterans for most medical appointments. The VA is to publish an interim rule Thursday in the Federal Register announcing its intention to drop copays for veterans with a known...
VIRGINIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

VA to pay for all emergency mental health care starting next week

Starting Jan. 17, all veterans will be able to access emergency mental health care free of charge at any Veterans Affairs medical facility or outside clinic, regardless of whether they are already enrolled in department health care services. Department officials announced the new policy on Friday as part of nationwide...
The Suburban Times

Disabled Military Veterans in WA State: Keeping them in their homes

Submitted by Kevin Ballard. For those who served in the military, there is great honor in remaining in the community closest to where military service terminated. There are a select few in this population who have arduously navigated the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) process for receiving a disability rating connected to their military service. For the disabled military veteran, the decision to remain in a community is often tied to education, military benefits, healthcare, the job market, or the small business community. In Washington, one of the many benefits disabled military veterans appreciate is the property tax exemption. Washington state is one of 9 states currently placing a personal income restriction on disabled military veterans receiving a property tax exemption. The current law related to disabled military veteran property tax exemption must be changed.
WASHINGTON STATE
WAVY News 10

Another mural completed by inmates in Virginia Beach

Another mural completed by inmates in Virginia Beach. King’s Fork hands Oscar Smith first loss of the year. King's Fork, widely considered the best boys basketball team in Hampton Roads, took down Oscar Smith 58-39. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season. ODU Men’s Basketball looking to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy