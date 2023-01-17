ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire

FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday.

The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.

Indiana State Police said the four were killed in a house fire on E. Toledo Street in Fremont. Crews were first on scene at around 5:09 a.m.

According to ISP, all four victims were found inside the burning house. The children were pronounced deceased at an hospital in Angola. Their mother was flown to a burn center in Fort Wayne where she died from her injuries.

Based on the investigation thus far, the State Fire Marshal’s Office believes the fire started on the second floor.

