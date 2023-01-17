ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, IN

ISP: Mother, 3 children ID’d in fatal Fremont fire

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

FREMONT, Ind. — Authorities have identified the mother and three children who died in a house fire in northeastern Indiana on Saturday.

The Steuben County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as 37-year-old Rebecca White, 37, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.

Indiana State Police said the four were killed in a house fire on E. Toledo Street in Fremont. Crews were first on scene at around 5:09 a.m.

According to ISP, all four victims were found inside the burning house. The children were pronounced deceased at an hospital in Angola. Their mother was flown to a burn center in Fort Wayne where she died from her injuries.

Based on the investigation thus far, the State Fire Marshal’s Office believes the fire started on the second floor.

Related
WOWO News

Two found dead Wednesday morning ruled a murder-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the two people found dead on the city’s north side yesterday was the result of a murder-suicide. Fort Wayne police were called to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and East Wallen roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Skyline Pass shooting homicide-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 43-year-old woman shot her 7-year-old son in the chest and shot herself in the head during a double fatal shooting inside a north side home Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Coroner. After conducting autopsies, the coroner ruled Kari Lynn Beck’s manner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
BLUFFTON, IN
WOWO News

GoFundMe set up for family that died in Steuben County house fire

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) A GoFundMe has been set up for the family that died in a Steuben County house fire. It happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at a home on East Toledo Street in Fremont. 37-year-old Rebecca White was killed in the fire, along with her three children, 5-year-old Emmett Freed, 3-year-old Eleanor Freed, and 21-month-old Alaura Freed.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody

(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
TIFFIN, OH
wfft.com

Megabus expanding regional bus service to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new bus service is coming to Fort Wayne to provide expanded travel options to cities around the Midwest. A partnership between Megabus and Miller Transportation will provide express city-to-city bus rides. Utilizing the Miller Bus Stop at the downtown Citilink Bus Station at 121...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
FREMONT, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Mother & Three Children Perish In Fremont, Steuben County Fire

INDIANA STATE POLICE PRESS RELEASE: Fremont, Indiana – The Indiana State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are currently investigating an early morning house fire in the town of Fremont, which claimed the lives of a mother and her three children. According to the Steuben County dispatch...
FREMONT, IN
WANE-TV

Downtown Fort Wayne eatery bears pain of high egg prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Egg prices have continued to climb into the new year, a trend that was established at the tail end of 2022. According to a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, the average carton of eggs in America was valued at about $4.25 last month.
FORT WAYNE, IN
