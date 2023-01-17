ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Tough morning drive expected but only lighter snow leftover Friday

Patchy, lighter snow is expected Friday. Most of the region will see a widespread total of 4-8 inches of accumulation over the course of Thursday night into Friday morning. Mountain areas could see as much as 8-12 inches of snow. A citywide parking ban was declared in Plattsburgh beginning at...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont, New York gear up for several inches of snow

Snow will arrive Thursday and evening, bringing with it steady snowfall that will last throughout Friday morning before tapering off into patchy snow showers. Most of Northern New York and Vermont will see a widespread 4-8 inches of accumulation over the course of Thursday night into Friday morning. Mountain areas could see as much as 8-12 inches of snow.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Mixed precipitation ends today ahead of next storm system

Roads are occasionally slick this morning, especially in the higher elevations as a mix of plain rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow showers roll through the region. Take it slow and drive smart. The mixed showers come to an end this afternoon and we’re quiet through Thursday afternoon. Our...
VERMONT STATE
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York In Path Of Two More Winter Storms

As we get ready for winter weather to wrap up the week, two more upcoming storms will make it a winter trifecta over the next week. And maybe I jinxed us earlier this week by saying it has been a pretty quiet winter! All joking aside, we knew we were do to get a run of winter weather and it looks like it is here.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

01/17/2023: Slightly better Wednesday-and then things get VERY Active.

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. It was one of those days….things iced up quickly this afternoon when that area of rain moved in to the colder air trapped near the ground. There was even a bit of sleet. This has moved by-but temps will remain near freezing through this evening-so be careful. Just want to give you the heads up. The overall weather pattern is going to get very busy over the next 7-10 days. It starts Thursday with a more significant storm approaching.
ALBANY, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police warn of slick road conditions overnight

Vermont State Police are asking drivers to go slow and take their time on the roads Thursday and Friday with an overnight snow storm passing through. "They can go from clear and safely passable to iced over and even snow covered very quickly," Lt. Paul Ravelin said. "Often times, speed is the main contributing factor to a car sliding off or a collision that occurs. So, we often ask people to give themselves ample time to get to where they're going."
VERMONT STATE
Syracuse.com

See 5 Upstate NY winter carnivals worth bundling up for

Shake off the winter blues and embrace the season as only Upstate New Yorker can by having fun at winter carnivals all around the state. With activities like ice castles, fireworks, curling, human dogsled races and more, these festivals break up the monotony of gloomy and cold winter days. Here...
Big Frog 104

OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?

Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
ELMIRA, NY

