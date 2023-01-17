The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. It was one of those days….things iced up quickly this afternoon when that area of rain moved in to the colder air trapped near the ground. There was even a bit of sleet. This has moved by-but temps will remain near freezing through this evening-so be careful. Just want to give you the heads up. The overall weather pattern is going to get very busy over the next 7-10 days. It starts Thursday with a more significant storm approaching.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO