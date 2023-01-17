Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Tough morning drive expected but only lighter snow leftover Friday
Patchy, lighter snow is expected Friday. Most of the region will see a widespread total of 4-8 inches of accumulation over the course of Thursday night into Friday morning. Mountain areas could see as much as 8-12 inches of snow. A citywide parking ban was declared in Plattsburgh beginning at...
Eye On The Storm: Complex System Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Sleet, Snow
A complex storm will bring a mix of rain and sleet in much of the region, with up to a foot of snow in some spots in northern New York and New England. The system is due to arrive on Thursday, Jan. 19 before exiting during the morning on Friday, Jan. 20.
Widespread, plowable snow likely tonight into Friday
A robust winter storm will head our way late this afternoon through Friday with a moderate snowfall likely for much of the North Country and Upper Valley.
Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather
The 3 to 6 inches of snow in the forecast won’t make a huge dent in the state’s 17-inch snow deficit, but more storms are on the horizon, meteorologists predict. Read the story on VTDigger here: Snowy forecast could signal change in Vermont’s unseasonably warm weather.
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
Capital Region stunner: What do the pink skies mean?
Capital Region residents woke up to a stunning pink sunrise Thursday morning. But what do the colors really mean?
mynbc5.com
Vermont, New York gear up for several inches of snow
Snow will arrive Thursday and evening, bringing with it steady snowfall that will last throughout Friday morning before tapering off into patchy snow showers. Most of Northern New York and Vermont will see a widespread 4-8 inches of accumulation over the course of Thursday night into Friday morning. Mountain areas could see as much as 8-12 inches of snow.
mychamplainvalley.com
Mixed precipitation ends today ahead of next storm system
Roads are occasionally slick this morning, especially in the higher elevations as a mix of plain rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow showers roll through the region. Take it slow and drive smart. The mixed showers come to an end this afternoon and we’re quiet through Thursday afternoon. Our...
mynbc5.com
Snowstorm to bring widespread 4-8 inches of snow in Northern New York, Vermont
Despite a warm start to January, a fast-moving system will bring what looks to be 4-8 inches of plowable snow to our region beginning on Thursday evening. On Tuesday evening into early Wednesday, some scattered rain and snow showers will likely cause some slick travel conditions. But on Thursday evening,...
Upstate New York In Path Of Two More Winter Storms
As we get ready for winter weather to wrap up the week, two more upcoming storms will make it a winter trifecta over the next week. And maybe I jinxed us earlier this week by saying it has been a pretty quiet winter! All joking aside, we knew we were do to get a run of winter weather and it looks like it is here.
NEWS10 ABC
01/17/2023: Slightly better Wednesday-and then things get VERY Active.
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. It was one of those days….things iced up quickly this afternoon when that area of rain moved in to the colder air trapped near the ground. There was even a bit of sleet. This has moved by-but temps will remain near freezing through this evening-so be careful. Just want to give you the heads up. The overall weather pattern is going to get very busy over the next 7-10 days. It starts Thursday with a more significant storm approaching.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police warn of slick road conditions overnight
Vermont State Police are asking drivers to go slow and take their time on the roads Thursday and Friday with an overnight snow storm passing through. "They can go from clear and safely passable to iced over and even snow covered very quickly," Lt. Paul Ravelin said. "Often times, speed is the main contributing factor to a car sliding off or a collision that occurs. So, we often ask people to give themselves ample time to get to where they're going."
See 5 Upstate NY winter carnivals worth bundling up for
Shake off the winter blues and embrace the season as only Upstate New Yorker can by having fun at winter carnivals all around the state. With activities like ice castles, fireworks, curling, human dogsled races and more, these festivals break up the monotony of gloomy and cold winter days. Here...
Watch Out For Extra New York State Police On Major U.S. Highway
Extra New York State Police patrolled a US Highway looking to cut down on a driving offense that leads to many deaths. New York State Police confirmed extra police patrolled the New York portion of U.S. Highway 20 this week looking for speeding drivers. New York State Police to participate...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can now get 2-for-1 Amtrak tickets for trips across New York this winter
While the snow holds off (for now), this winter is shaping up to be the perfect time to get out of the city and travel across the beautiful state of New York. And Amtrak has a deal to make it all the more possible. The Amtrak New York Winter BOGO...
Scorpion Found In Raspberries In Western New York?
There are a number of things you hope not to find in any food you are about to eat but the top of the list has to be a scorpion! There is a Facebook post that is getting plenty of attention these days from a guy who found one in his raspberries!
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
Alternative home generators could prove significantly more costly if NYS goes full electric
New York State’s Climate Action Council approved a scoping plan in December which could, starting in 2025, prohibit homes from installing equipment powered by natural gas as well as ban the sale of gas-powered appliances by 2030.
Exciting, Money Saving News For Travelers In New York State
The next time you travel, you may be saving a trainload of money here in New York State. This is exciting news in a world that has seen prices skyrocket in just about every single industry. Have you seen the price of eggs lately?. There are so many great things...
Comments / 0