Read full article on original website
Related
Man diagnosed with brain tumour after being ‘completely frozen’
A man who was given five years to live after being diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour has outlived his prognosis by two years and is now planning to run the London Marathon for charity.Matthew Stride, from Sutton Coldfield, in Birmingham, was just 26 when he was diagnosed with an incurable grade 3 anaplastic astrocytoma - a rare malignant brain tumour - after becoming “completely frozen” on a football pitch in 2015.The client success specialist, who is now 33, said the news was “devastating”.“To get a prognosis of five to six years was crushing,” Matthew said.“You have these plans for...
Yardbarker
Celtic midfielder nears EFL move as medical completed
Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson is nearing a move to Fleetwood Town. The 21-year-old’s deal with the Scottish Champions expires in the summer and the player has been informed that there will be no extension forthcoming meaning that the player was free to find a new club. According to The...
BBC
Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon fee questioned by councillor
The £60 entry fee for a marathon set up to honour rugby league legend Rob Burrow has been criticised by a Leeds councillor. The race on 14 May will raise money for charities supporting people with motor neurone disease (MND). Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung said the price of entering...
BBC
Brad Galinson: New Gillingham owner committed to club even if relegated to National League
Brad Galinson says he is committed to Gillingham even if the club are relegated from League Two this season. The American property magnate took over the Priestfield Stadium outfit, who are three points from safety, last month. Asked by BBC Radio Kent if he would remain if the Gills drop...
BBC
Gymnastics success for Hull boy Max Clark who lost leg in crash
A boy who had to have part of his leg amputated after being hit by a motorbike has reached the semi-finals of a national gymnastics contest. Max Clark, from Hull, was on a day out with his family when he was nine years old when the hit-and-run incident took place in the city in May 2020.
Comments / 0