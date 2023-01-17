ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

This Just In: Positively Charming

This Just In – Mebane really is “positively charming.”. Last weekend we celebrated my son Brian’s birthday. Last year, he and his young family moved to Mebane, now located about 20 minutes from me instead of the convenient five minutes that we’ve enjoyed for many years.
Family: Terminally-ill North Carolina girl’s fundraiser a scam

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fundraiser to help a precious little girl with a rare, terminal disease turned out to be a cruel trick. LKN Fest was supposed to be a big event along with a mommy and me fashion show for a little girl diagnosed with a rare terminal disease called Vanishing White Matter Disease.
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
Uproar Festival of Public Art Coming to Orange County This Summer

The Orange County Arts Commission will be hosting a new festival this summer in Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough that might be hard to miss. The Uproar Festival of Public Art will showcase 60 large-scale works of art throughout downtown areas around Orange County from July 14 through August 12.
Weekend Around The Hill: January 20th – January 22

Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Thursday, January 19 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Start the weekend fun early with some trivia. Every Thursday, Lanza’s Cafe will be holding Thursday night Trivia! Lanza’s trivia will feature two question and answer rounds, a halftime speed round, and a music round. Bring your friends (your team can be no more than 7 people) and enjoy a beer while testing your knowledge. For more information, click here.
Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction In Clayton

CLAYTON – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Clayton this Spring. Located at 805 Town Center Blvd., in the Clayton Town Center near the Walmart Supercenter, the restaurant will be the first for franchise partner Donny Nobles. This will be the fourth Eggs Up Grill franchise to open in the Raleigh market.
University Place Businesses Close Early on Wednesday Due to Water Outage

A water main break at University Place mall in Chapel Hill led to some early and unexpected closures on Wednesday night. The mall closed its interior doors more than one hour early and businesses shut their doors after water was shut down between 5 and 6 p.m. A spokesperson for the Orange Water and Sewer Authority confirmed to Chapelboro the disruption came after a construction contractor struck a water line. Management for University Place later said the water main break happened at the work site along Willow Drive — where new apartment buildings are in the early stages of construction.
