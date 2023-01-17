Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Payment for your kids in NC as part of Child Care Stabilization Grants: Because they deserve the best
All parents worry about their children. Some of them are worried about giving the little ones the best education, while others want to provide children with healthy meals but can't afford them.
chapelboro.com
This Just In: Positively Charming
This Just In – Mebane really is “positively charming.”. Last weekend we celebrated my son Brian’s birthday. Last year, he and his young family moved to Mebane, now located about 20 minutes from me instead of the convenient five minutes that we’ve enjoyed for many years.
Concerns rise over growing homeless encampment next to I-40 in Raleigh
A makeshift homeless shelter in Raleigh is raising concerns for business owners in the area.
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
Backyard to Bockyard: North Carolinians becoming farmers in wake of rising egg prices
Many people who want to raise chickens these days are most excited about the eggs. Larsen said she has seen a big increase in people looking for backyard chickens.
counton2.com
Family: Terminally-ill North Carolina girl’s fundraiser a scam
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fundraiser to help a precious little girl with a rare, terminal disease turned out to be a cruel trick. LKN Fest was supposed to be a big event along with a mommy and me fashion show for a little girl diagnosed with a rare terminal disease called Vanishing White Matter Disease.
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
chapelboro.com
New Orange County Aquamation Business Aims to Provide Eco-Friendly Comfort
Hunter Beattie is still relatively new to working around death. The Orange County resident made a significant career change one year ago when he switched from working in real estate and decided to create one of the handful of aquamation services offered in North Carolina. Sitting in the welcoming area...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Get up to $65,000 if you can make a difference: Check eligibility
According to the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, millions of Americans including North Carolina residents are not working. It may be an old survey but the situation is still the same.
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Low-income household assistance program in North Carolina: Apply to get your money
A report reveals that the most recent rate of unemployment in North Carolina is 3.9%. The previous month, it was 3.8%. It won't be wrong to say that so many people are struggling for their survival. Some have jobs, while others have shelter. Basically, all the facilities, comforts, and resources are hardly available to some people.
chapelboro.com
Uproar Festival of Public Art Coming to Orange County This Summer
The Orange County Arts Commission will be hosting a new festival this summer in Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough that might be hard to miss. The Uproar Festival of Public Art will showcase 60 large-scale works of art throughout downtown areas around Orange County from July 14 through August 12.
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: January 20th – January 22
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Thursday, January 19 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Start the weekend fun early with some trivia. Every Thursday, Lanza’s Cafe will be holding Thursday night Trivia! Lanza’s trivia will feature two question and answer rounds, a halftime speed round, and a music round. Bring your friends (your team can be no more than 7 people) and enjoy a beer while testing your knowledge. For more information, click here.
jocoreport.com
Eggs Up Grill Begins Construction In Clayton
CLAYTON – Eggs Up Grill, a rapidly growing breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, will open a new restaurant in Clayton this Spring. Located at 805 Town Center Blvd., in the Clayton Town Center near the Walmart Supercenter, the restaurant will be the first for franchise partner Donny Nobles. This will be the fourth Eggs Up Grill franchise to open in the Raleigh market.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In North Carolina
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Apply for NC Homeowner Assistance Fund: An exciting way to receive up to $40,000
We all need relief payments at some point in life, and different people have varying requirements. Some of them need money to buy food, while others are homeless and want to provide their families with the shelter to have a sense of security and protection.
104 years young: Birthday celebration held for Roxboro woman
Woodrow Wilson was in office when Beulah Rogers was born in 1919. She has lived to see 19 U.S. presidents.
chapelboro.com
University Place Businesses Close Early on Wednesday Due to Water Outage
A water main break at University Place mall in Chapel Hill led to some early and unexpected closures on Wednesday night. The mall closed its interior doors more than one hour early and businesses shut their doors after water was shut down between 5 and 6 p.m. A spokesperson for the Orange Water and Sewer Authority confirmed to Chapelboro the disruption came after a construction contractor struck a water line. Management for University Place later said the water main break happened at the work site along Willow Drive — where new apartment buildings are in the early stages of construction.
WXII 12
"I don’t want to keep moving from place to place and just stay in one home," teenager in foster care longs to get adopted
N.C. — Jayden is a shy and sweet 14-year-old boy who is hopeful foster care will be just a temporary part of his life. "It would mean a lot, I don’t want to keep moving from place to place and just stay in one home," Jayden said. He...
