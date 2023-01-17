ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
The Moore American

County officials forbid popular video app on devices

Cleveland County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the TikTok app on all county devices. District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Rod Cleveland told fellow commissioners the county’s proposed resolution “basically mirrors” the one Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt enacted Dec. 8 via an executive order. “Maintaining the cybersecurity...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
The Moore American

Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
The Moore American

HOME & AG: Rising cost of eggs inspires creative alternatives

Eggflation, or the rising cost of eggs, has locals scrambling for eggcellent breakfast and baking alternatives. Others, though, are skipping the store and going straight to the farm or backyard to select cost-effective eggs. “Eggs are a great source of protein and an important component in food preparation, but their...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
CYRIL, OK
KFOR

Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma

Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited …. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Athlete of the week – Lucas Young. Athlete of the week - Lucas Young. Ivon Adams arrives in Oklahoma. Deputies looking for suspect...
OKLAHOMA STATE
easttexasradio.com

Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy