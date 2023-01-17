Effective: 2023-01-20 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Santa Ynez Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. Isolated temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are possible in and around the Santa Monica Mountains and in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Portions of southwest California. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.

