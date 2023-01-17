Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close
According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of January 16
It's been a great week for the cryptocurrency market, with investors experiencing a significant boost that many feel has been a long time coming. Bitcoin surpassed the $21,000 mark, and nearly all tokens have posted substantial double-digit gains. Crypto's overall market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion again. This week, we examine...
Analytics Firm Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Witnessing Highest Profit-Taking Level in Over a Year
New data from crypto analytics firm Santiment suggests that traders may believe the top two leading digital assets by market cap are about to find their local tops. According to Santiment, crypto traders are taking profits on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at the highest levels seen since 2021. “Are...
If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum
Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
Traders Are Sleeping on ‘Massive Opportunity’ for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst is tracking where Bitcoin (BTC) may head next after its explosive rise above $19,000. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 644,700 Twitter followers that it is still unclear how long BTC’s current rally will last. “All the liquidity has been taken...
Ethereum Price Dips From $1,600 But ETH Could Start A Fresh Rally
Ethereum struggled to clear the $1,600 resistance and corrected decrease in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH may stays supported and may rise from the $1,500 assist. Ethereum is correcting beneficial properties from the $1,600 and $1,580 resistance ranges. The worth is now buying and selling under $1,550 and the...
Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices
Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
Ethereum Reaching Critical Point Against Bitcoin
Ethereum is reaching a critical point in its price battle against Bitcoin. The irresistible force of a three-year uptrend is approaching the immovable object of a two-year line of resistance. What are the factors that will determine the outcome?. Ethereum is approaching a critical point in its price against Bitcoin...
How the Merge affected Ethereum’s 2022 results
No doubt, 2022 saw Ethereum step out of its comfort zone. While struggling through the crypto winter, Ethereum endured the long-awaited change of consensus algorithm known as The Merge. While this opened up new opportunities for the token, it also presented challenges that will need to be addressed in the new year. Let’s take a look at ETH’s year-end results and forecasts on its behavior in 2023, shall we?
