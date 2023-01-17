ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
FLORIDA STATE
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Accumulation Opportunity Window Is About To Close

According to the latest reports, it seems that we might not have too much time left to accumulate Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino also said that, based on the...
Markets Insider

Coinbase soars 10% as crypto markets rally and bitcoin notches highest price since September

Coinbase surged more than 10% on Tuesday, trading at $53 per share as the wider crypto market enjoys a week-long rally. The move in Coinbase stock comes as cryptocurrency prices continue their uptick. Bitcoin jumped 20% in the past week, according to Messari, while the industry's market cap rebounded to more than $1 trillion over the weekend. Bitcoin notched its highest price since September.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of January 16

It's been a great week for the cryptocurrency market, with investors experiencing a significant boost that many feel has been a long time coming. Bitcoin surpassed the $21,000 mark, and nearly all tokens have posted substantial double-digit gains. Crypto's overall market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion again. This week, we examine...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
CoinTelegraph

‘To the moon’ or ‘total crash’? Bitcoin price hits new 4-month highs

Bitcoin (BTC) spiked higher around the Jan. 17 Wall Street open as nervous analysts waited for further cues. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD briefly touching $21,594 on Bitstamp, marking its highest since Sep. 13. As bullish impulses continued to hit the chart, reactions stayed conservative amid...
Benzinga

Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
astaga.com

If Any Crypto Will Reach $1 Trillion, It’s Ethereum

Based mostly on the year-to-date efficiency and their drawdown from their all-time highs (ATHs), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have carried out very equally. Whereas BTC has risen by 25.5% for the reason that starting of the 12 months, ETH has climbed by about 27%. From its ATH, Bitcoin has declined by 69.9%, whereas Ether is down by 68.9%.
theblock.co

Bitcoin price dips sharply ahead of DOJ crypto enforcement announcement

Bitcoin tumbled below $21,000 in a seeming reversal of a days-long trend. Move came after the U.S. Departments of Justice and Treasury said they would announce a joint enforcement action against an international crypto entity today. Bitcoin's price fell sharply late Thursday morning after the U.S. Departments of Justice and...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Holds The Line At $20,700, But Losses Are Imminent?

Bitcoin misplaced steam the day past and appears poised to re-test its assist ranges within the coming days. The cryptocurrency rallied on the again of favorable macroeconomic winds and excessive upside liquidity from overleveraged brief merchants. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $20,800 with a 3% loss within the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy