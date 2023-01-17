Read full article on original website
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
Mortgage demand jumps nearly 30% in one week; experts cite supply and interest rates
The average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.33%; nearly 3% higher than this time last year. But one expert said buyers are resigned to rates being what they are.
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow losses accelerate, closes down more than 600 points
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks accelerated losses heading into the close of trading on Wednesday as investors studied data that showed the economy was cooling. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 614 points or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.2%. All three indexes rose to start the day.
Bitcoin Halving In 2024 Could Trigger Record Rally: Analyst Predicts Prices Over $100K
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter predicts that a massive Bitcoin BTC/USD rally is underway leading up to the 2024 halving, which will reduce the available apex crypto supply. What Happened: CryptoQuant analyst ‘PlanB’ has stated that the price of Bitcoin has surpassed key support from short-term holders, signaling further...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Bulls In Check, Signs of Fresh Increase above $21.5K
Bitcoin price is attempting a fresh increase above the $21,200 resistance zone. BTC could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $21,500 resistance. Bitcoin corrected lower, but it found support near the $20,500 zones. The price is trading above $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Consumers begin to balk at price increases: P&G reports sales volume decline
After months of absorbing inflation with a degree of aplomb, consumers may be starting to balk at price increases on basic products like those made by conglomerate Procter & Gamble. Why it matters: Facing higher commodity costs and wages, companies are walking a tightrope with pricing strategies, trying to maximize...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
Benzinga
10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
NASDAQ
RSI Alert: NRG Energy Now Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) presently has an excellent rank, in the top 25% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
NASDAQ
BG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.89, changing hands as low as $97.95 per share. Bunge Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
March 17th Options Now Available For TechnipFMC (FTI)
Investors in TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) saw new options become available today, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FTI options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin crowd sentiment hit multi-month high as BTC price touches $21K
Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to a four-month high above $21,000 in the third week of January, embellishing trader’s hope. The market has seen the most substantial investor optimism since July due to the January BTC price rebound. According to data from crypto analytics firm Santiment, the trading crowd sentiment has...
NEWSBTC
Overbought Or Ready To Rip? Bitcoin Daily RSI Reaches Explosive Levels
Bitcoin price is showing signs of getting overheated on daily timeframes using the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The tool, typically used to spot overbought conditions, is at one of its highest levels ever historically. However, an elevated RSI reading in BTCUSD is deceiving, leading to some of the most dramatic...
kalkinemedia.com
Canada December producer prices down 1.1% on petroleum, softwood
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
investing.com
Rivian's margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target
© Reuters Rivian's (RIVN) margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target. Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated a "Buy" rating on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) but cut their Price Target to $28 from $43 ahead of the Q4 report (scheduled for February 28th, after market close), citing "the delayed launch of R2, and previous decision to push off expansion in Normal" factory.
financefeeds.com
Refinitiv reports lowest volumes for FX swaps, options since Dec 2019
Refinitiv, the former Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters, today reported that the average daily volumes (ADV) of currency trading were $403 billion last month on the company’s main FX trading services. December’s ADV figure is the lowest in in nearly three years, namely since currency volumes bottomed...
thecoinrise.com
CoinDesk Media Platform Considers Sales to Fund Future Growth
CoinDesk Inc, an integrated crypto-focused media outlet is considering a potential part or full sale to support its balance sheet following the liquidity crisis being suffered by its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG). According to the Wall Street Journal, DCG has gotten several offers of over $200 million for...
thecoinrise.com
HashKey Capital Closes its Third Fund With $500M
Multi-stage venture capital firm HashKey Capital which is also the investment arm of HashKey Group has finalized its third fund with $500 million to be invested in the Web3.0 ecosystem including Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible token (NFT). The crypto-inclined asset manager is looking forward to contributing to crypto and blockchain initiatives globally with its main focus on emerging markets.
investing.com
Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.57%
Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Metals & Mining, Materials and Healthcare sectors led shares higher. At the close in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.57% to hit a new 6-months high. The best performers of the session on the...
thecoinrise.com
3AC Founders in Partnership With CoinFLEX to Raise $25M for GTX
Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, co-founders of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) who were recently subpoenaed on Twitter have been trying to raise funds for a new cryptocurrency venture in collaboration with Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam, the co-founders of Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX. According to a blog post by CoinFLEX,...
