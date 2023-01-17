Read full article on original website
country1025.com
Iconic Provincetown Restaurant Could Close Forever
I wish I had an extra $14 million laying around. If I did I’d probably disappear from society. Orrrrrr I’d buy The Lobster Pot in Provincetown. The sale would include “buildings, business, equipment, improvements and brand,” but that’s not all. It would also include current chef/owner Tim McNulty who says if the new owner wants him to stay on as chef he’d love to. He’s been chef there since he graduated high school. He’s now 60.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Provincetown’s Iconic Lobster Pot Restaurant Goes Up for Sale
One of Cape Cod’s most iconic restaurants is on the market, as the Lobster Pot in Provincetown has been listed for sale. The two-level waterfront property, with its spectacular view of Provincetown Harbor, is where celebrity chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain got his start as a dishwasher. The...
Home of the Week: Your own harborwalk … from the living room to the kitchen
Two-bedroom luxury Seaport condo features floor-to-ceiling windows, marble baths, and a $6.25 million price tag. Pets Two per unit, but dogs must weigh 35 pounds or less. Taxes $64,361 (2023, without residential exemption) Given the price point and its location overlooking the Harborwalk and Boston Harbor, it’s hard to think...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Business: Buzz Growing Around Chatham CBD Business
CHATHAM – For many people on the Cape, the jury is still out on cannabis-based products. Paul Borde gets it. “I was that guy,” he said. He was, that is, until a golf injury in 2018 led him to Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD. The pain was excruciating, he recalled, and Tylenol, Advil and other pain relieving medicines weren’t working.
capecoddaily.com
The wild Outer Cape
Visitors to Cape Cod, especially those making it as far as the outer, aka lower, Cape should prepare themselves for wild behavior. The area is known for its unconventional artists, poets, playwrights, and anarchists, but especially for its bohemian lifestyle and flouting of ordinary social rules. There are stories of daring costumes, or no clothes at all. The house at 592 Commercial St. in Provincetown could on its own surpass what one might see in a lifetime in an ordinary town. If you don’t believe that the Outer Cape deserves its reputation for creativity, daring, and non-conformity, just look at the unstaged, unedited photo here. It shows the complete set of visitors around 3 pm today at the Wellfleet library. Notice the variation in color, from blue-green to green-blue. I’ll admit that that they’re all late model, greenish Subaru Foresters, but look closely and you’ll see fantastic variation in model year and features. One even has stickers on the back panel.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Boston Resident Shares Easy Hack for Getting Into Local Attractions for Free
Not many people are aware of this.
Time Out Global
This new Seaport store is way too chic for Boston
The Seaport has quickly become the place to go for all things fashion in Boston. From Millennial favorites like Everlane, Lunya and Alo opening up shop in the neighborhood, to now high end international brands like Crémieux coming to town, the Seaport is the new shopping district in Boston.
iheart.com
Cookie Controversy In Whitman Over Use Of Town Seal
WHITMAN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There is a cookie controversy baking in Whitman, the town known as the birthplace of the chocolate chip cookie. Whitman Finance Committee member Leslie DiOrio baked a dozen cookies for a joint meeting between the committee and Whitman's Board of Selectmen on Jan. 10. The cookies had the Whitman town seal engraved on them.
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: An Antique-Style Duxbury Home Surrounded by Conservation Land
This sprawling property is located on Wildland Trust conservation land and offers views of the nearby Blue Fish River. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price:$2,600,000. Size: 4,451 square feet. Bedrooms: 5. Bathrooms: 4 full. This Duxbury abode was...
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
hot969boston.com
Boston’s Top Ten Highest Rated Restaurants From Open Table
Open Table recently released a list of Boston’s highest rated restaurants. App users rate restaurants as they go and these were the ten highest rated. These spots were hand picked by diners like you and me. See if one of your favorites made the list for best overall restaurant.
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham
It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
Eater
Boston’s 8 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023
While last year sparked a number of head-turning openings around Boston, from Hong Kong-style cafe Rubato in Quincy to the slick new Brighton bar Birds of Paradise, things are really kicking into gear in 2023. This year is shaping up to be one of rebirth — dumpling destination Mei Mei is back in play, as is Fenway icon Eastern Standard — plus expansions from the city’s major restaurant groups, and some highly anticipated new beginnings from talented independent restaurateurs. Read on to check out eight of Boston’s most exciting restaurant openings this year.
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Dorchester Reporter
Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale
Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
