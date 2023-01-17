ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Teen Vogue

Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals

If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
earth.com

Single fish serving may contain a month of forever chemicals

A new study led by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has found that consumption of just a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to a month of drinking water contaminated with PFOS (Perfluorooctanesulfonic acid). This type of “forever chemical” is known to cause significant health issues, ranging from immune system suppression and increased cholesterol to reproductive and developmental problems, and increased risk of certain cancers.
New York Post

Eating just 1 portion of freshwater fish may expose people to toxic chemicals

Something’s fishy. Eating just one portion of freshwater fish — such as trout or carp — could expose people to potentially toxic chemical compounds, according to a new study. The findings, which were published by Environmental Research, revealed that eating even a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to one month of drinking water laced with high levels of perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, that can be harmful to one’s health. Very low doses of PFAS in drinking water have been linked to suppression of the immune system, including reduced vaccine efficacy, and an increased risk of certain...
GreenMatters

Freshwater Fish Nationwide Test for High Levels of PFAS, or "Forever Chemicals"

If you're looking to transition from eating red meat, you may have started looking to kickstart the process with a pescatarian diet. However, that may not ultimately be the healthiest or most planet-friendly way to do so. In addition to the known abusive and pollutive practices within the fishing industry, a new study shows freshwater fish are contaminated with PFAS levels nationwide — needless to say, you may want to hold off on eating certain fish.
technologynetworks.com

Freshwater Fish Contain “Astounding” Levels of Forever Chemicals

A study by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has identified high levels of “forever chemicals” in freshwater fish consumed in the United States (U.S.). Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of toxic fluorinated chemicals, often referred to as “forever chemicals” due to their resistance to environmental breakdown.
Olu'remi

How Dangerous are nonstick Coating Chemicals To Our Health?

Does non-stick Coating Chemical cause Cancer?Photo byInternewscast Media. Non-stick chemicals, such as perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), are commonly found in many household items such as pots and pans, carpets, furniture, and even fast food packaging. While they may provide convenience and ease of use, there is growing concern that these chemicals may be more dangerous than first thought. In this blog post, we will explore the research surrounding non-stick chemicals and their health risks. We will discuss the potential risks associated with PFOA and other similar substances, as well as ways to reduce your exposure and protect yourself from potential harm.
Interesting Engineering

Forever chemicals: Freshwater fish study shows their surprising scale

Forever chemicals are toxic substances that come as water-proof, grease-resistant, or non-stick coatings on numerous everyday items, including food packets, cosmetics, and smartphones. Continuous exposure of forever chemicals weakens the human immune system and leads to various health problems, including cancer. These harmful substances don't degrade inside the human body...

Comments / 0

Community Policy