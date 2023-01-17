ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Chita Rivera and Jessica Vosk are among Broadway stars who will perform at The Cabaret

By Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago

The artists visiting The Cabaret in the first half of the year will bring star power from Broadway, the silver screen and the jazz scene. On many of their programs are tributes to the songs and people that shaped their careers.

Several portions of performances are devoted to Stephen Sondheim, honoring the ground-breaking composer and lyricist who died in 2021. Audiences will hear his music in widely-acclaimed indie form, sung by up-and-coming musical theater artists and performed by veterans including the iconic Chita Rivera , known for her role as Anita in "West Side Story."

Rivera, Jessica Vosk of "Wicked" fame, Broadway actor Jeremy Jordan and more are part of a slate of artists who will perform at the venue at 924 N. Pennsylvania St. from January through June. Individual tickets range from $15-$150, depending on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuTy5_0kHCycuC00

Here's the full schedule, which currently runs through June 21.

  • Jan. 20: We Know Things Now: Seniors on Sondheim . Performed by Ball State University's BFA Musical Theatre Class of 2023.
  • Feb. 10-11: Parlor Social . Dessy Di Lauro and Ric’key Pageot incorporate electro, hip-hop, soul and neo-ragtime, producing a new sound that connects to music of the Harlem Renaissance and present-day stars. Rescheduled from 2022.
  • Feb. 18: Eleri Ward: The Tender Tour . Her Sondheim covers infused with indie sounds have garnered a big following, and in 2021, she released the album "A Perfect Little Death."
  • March 3-4: Claybourne Elder . The actor — whose credits include roles on HBO’s "The Gilded Age" and Broadway's "Company" — will sing his favorite songs that include Sondheim and French pop as well as reflections on his life.
  • March 10-11: Jessica Vosk: In My Golden Age . Vosk, who's starred in "Fiddler on the Roof," will perform a show about the voices who have inspired her, including Linda Ronstadt, Judy Garland and Elton John.
  • April 14: Ball State BFA Cabaret . Junior Showcase of theater and dance program students.
  • April 28-29: Amber Gray. Known for her star power in Broadway's "Hadestown" and Amazon's "The Underground Railroad," Gray will perform the songs that helped her discover her voice and samples of her upcoming work.
  • May 13: In Our Own Sweet Way: Honoring the Artistic Legacy of Wes Montgomery . Rob Dixon, the Indiana Jazz Collective, Manon Voice, Bashiri Asad and Lasana Kazembe will celebrate the legendary Indianapolis jazz guitarist.
  • May 18-21: Jeremy Jordan . His performance will include songs that helped him get to Broadway and movies, where he's starred in "Newsies The Musical" and the CW's "Supergirl." Rescheduled from 2022.
  • June 2-3: Chita Rivera: The Rhythm of My Life . The Broadway icon — who originated the Broadway roles of Anita in "West Side Story" and Velma Kelly in "Chicago" — will perform a program that draws on signature moments from her career while paying tribute to friends and major composers.
  • June 9: The Big Broadway Sing-Along: Tonys Edition . Show tunes, audience participation and surprises are part of this performance with Indianapolis favorites Scott Semester and Sean Baker.
  • June 20-21: Melody Gardot. The jazz singer is known for her dusky, nuanced voice that has graced several albums, including the platinum-selling "My One and Only Thrill."

Looking for things to do? Our newsletter has the best concerts, art, shows and more — and the stories behind them

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Chita Rivera and Jessica Vosk are among Broadway stars who will perform at The Cabaret

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
MarketRealist

Broadway Star Anika Noni Rose's Net Worth Is Fit for a Princess

Real-life Disney princess Anika Noni Rose isn't a stranger to celebrity. The actress was named a Disney Legend in 2011, but she's also known for playing Lorrell Robinson in the Oscar-winning film Dreamgirls, for playing LaVerne "Jukebox" Ganner in the Starz television series Power, and for winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Caroline, Or Change, in 2004.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
tvinsider.com

‘Night Court’ Returns: John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch on Why This Revival Works

Laughter erupted on Warner Bros.’ Burbank lot one night last August as a scene played out on the very familiar set of a courtroom and judge’s chamber. At the center of the mirth was another infinitely recognizable part of the action — now-silver-haired John Larroquette, bringing his iconic character, snarky lawyer Dan Fielding, back to life for the NBC revival of Night Court.
msn.com

Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career

Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
Page Six

Theater fans slam casting of ‘nepo baby’ Maude Apatow in off-Broadway show

Nepo babies have arrived on the New York theater scene. Fans of the iconic musical “Little Shop of Horrors” are up in arms over the news Maude Apatow will join the cast of the show’s off-Broadway revival. The daughter of Hollywood power couple Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, best known for her turn as Lexi Howard in “Euphoria,” will make her stage debut in the leading role of Audrey — and people aren’t happy. “nice to see nepo babies thriving when so many can’t get a job,” one critic wrote under a post on Playbill’s Instagram account. Others declared it was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Carole Cook, Lucille Ball Protégé and ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress, Dies at 98

Carole Cook, who used a career boost from Lucille Ball to build a career that included three turns on Broadway and roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, has died. She was 98. Cook died of heart failure on Wednesday, three days shy of her birthday, in Beverly Hills, her husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterBen Masters, the Billionaire Julian Crane on 'Passions,' Dies at 75Hubert G. Wells, Famed Animal Trainer in Hollywood, Dies at 88Hélène Tanguay, Canadian Animation Pioneer, Dies at 70 On television, Cook showed up as the ex-wife of Walter Findlay (Bill Macy) on...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
New York Post

‘Pictures From Home’ with Nathan Lane is on Broadway. We found tickets

For the first time in nearly four years, three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane is back on Broadway. All the way up until April 30, the “Lion King” and “Only Murders In The Building Star” will inhabit the role of Irving in “Pictures From Home” at Studio 54 in New York City alongside Broadway heavyweights Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker. The show, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and written by Sharr White based on photographer Larry Sultan’s memori, tells the story of the Sultan family who appear to be living the American Dream but after a bit of exploration, we learn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bleedingcool.com

Night Court Review: Rauch & Larroquette Lead Quirky, Charming Reboot

Led by Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette & an impressive ensemble cast, NBC's Night Court revival stands on its own while honoring the past. Upon finding out Night Court was getting a legacy reboot on NBC, my initial question was… how? The bulk of the principal cast is gone with the passing of original stars Harry Anderson, Markie Post, and Charles Robinson, who played Judge Harold T. Stone, Public Defender Christine Sullivan, and court clerk Mac Robinson. In fact, the only holdover from the original cast was John Larroquette, who played District Attorney Dan Fielding, leading a new crop of predominantly fresh faces with Richard Moll and Marsha Warfield not returning to reprise their roles as bailiffs Bull Shannon and Roz Russell (that we know of). Joining the five-time Emmy winner, four with the original Reinhold Weege series run, is star Melissa Rauch, who plays Harry's daughter Abby Stone, following in her father's footsteps with the gavel; India de Beaufort, who plays District Attorney Olivia; Kapil Talwalkar, who plays court clerk Neil; and Lacretta, who plays bailiff Donna Gurgs.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy