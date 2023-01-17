Chita Rivera and Jessica Vosk are among Broadway stars who will perform at The Cabaret

The artists visiting The Cabaret in the first half of the year will bring star power from Broadway, the silver screen and the jazz scene. On many of their programs are tributes to the songs and people that shaped their careers.

Several portions of performances are devoted to Stephen Sondheim, honoring the ground-breaking composer and lyricist who died in 2021. Audiences will hear his music in widely-acclaimed indie form, sung by up-and-coming musical theater artists and performed by veterans including the iconic Chita Rivera , known for her role as Anita in "West Side Story."

Rivera, Jessica Vosk of "Wicked" fame, Broadway actor Jeremy Jordan and more are part of a slate of artists who will perform at the venue at 924 N. Pennsylvania St. from January through June. Individual tickets range from $15-$150, depending on the show.

Here's the full schedule, which currently runs through June 21.

Jan. 20: We Know Things Now: Seniors on Sondheim . Performed by Ball State University's BFA Musical Theatre Class of 2023.

. Performed by Ball State University's BFA Musical Theatre Class of 2023. Feb. 10-11: Parlor Social . Dessy Di Lauro and Ric’key Pageot incorporate electro, hip-hop, soul and neo-ragtime, producing a new sound that connects to music of the Harlem Renaissance and present-day stars. Rescheduled from 2022.

. Dessy Di Lauro and Ric’key Pageot incorporate electro, hip-hop, soul and neo-ragtime, producing a new sound that connects to music of the Harlem Renaissance and present-day stars. Rescheduled from 2022. Feb. 18: Eleri Ward: The Tender Tour . Her Sondheim covers infused with indie sounds have garnered a big following, and in 2021, she released the album "A Perfect Little Death."

. Her Sondheim covers infused with indie sounds have garnered a big following, and in 2021, she released the album "A Perfect Little Death." March 3-4: Claybourne Elder . The actor — whose credits include roles on HBO’s "The Gilded Age" and Broadway's "Company" — will sing his favorite songs that include Sondheim and French pop as well as reflections on his life.

. The actor — whose credits include roles on HBO’s "The Gilded Age" and Broadway's "Company" — will sing his favorite songs that include Sondheim and French pop as well as reflections on his life. March 10-11: Jessica Vosk: In My Golden Age . Vosk, who's starred in "Fiddler on the Roof," will perform a show about the voices who have inspired her, including Linda Ronstadt, Judy Garland and Elton John.

. Vosk, who's starred in "Fiddler on the Roof," will perform a show about the voices who have inspired her, including Linda Ronstadt, Judy Garland and Elton John. April 14: Ball State BFA Cabaret . Junior Showcase of theater and dance program students.

. Junior Showcase of theater and dance program students. April 28-29: Amber Gray. Known for her star power in Broadway's "Hadestown" and Amazon's "The Underground Railroad," Gray will perform the songs that helped her discover her voice and samples of her upcoming work.

Known for her star power in Broadway's "Hadestown" and Amazon's "The Underground Railroad," Gray will perform the songs that helped her discover her voice and samples of her upcoming work. May 13: In Our Own Sweet Way: Honoring the Artistic Legacy of Wes Montgomery . Rob Dixon, the Indiana Jazz Collective, Manon Voice, Bashiri Asad and Lasana Kazembe will celebrate the legendary Indianapolis jazz guitarist.

. Rob Dixon, the Indiana Jazz Collective, Manon Voice, Bashiri Asad and Lasana Kazembe will celebrate the legendary Indianapolis jazz guitarist. May 18-21: Jeremy Jordan . His performance will include songs that helped him get to Broadway and movies, where he's starred in "Newsies The Musical" and the CW's "Supergirl." Rescheduled from 2022.

. His performance will include songs that helped him get to Broadway and movies, where he's starred in "Newsies The Musical" and the CW's "Supergirl." Rescheduled from 2022. June 2-3: Chita Rivera: The Rhythm of My Life . The Broadway icon — who originated the Broadway roles of Anita in "West Side Story" and Velma Kelly in "Chicago" — will perform a program that draws on signature moments from her career while paying tribute to friends and major composers.

. The Broadway icon — who originated the Broadway roles of Anita in "West Side Story" and Velma Kelly in "Chicago" — will perform a program that draws on signature moments from her career while paying tribute to friends and major composers. June 9: The Big Broadway Sing-Along: Tonys Edition . Show tunes, audience participation and surprises are part of this performance with Indianapolis favorites Scott Semester and Sean Baker.

. Show tunes, audience participation and surprises are part of this performance with Indianapolis favorites Scott Semester and Sean Baker. June 20-21: Melody Gardot. The jazz singer is known for her dusky, nuanced voice that has graced several albums, including the platinum-selling "My One and Only Thrill."

