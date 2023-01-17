Read full article on original website
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Harrison Ford 'Confronted' Anne Heche On Movie Set Over Rumors She & Ellen DeGeneres Were Having A Child Together, Posthumous Memoir Reveals
Anne Heche’s posthumous memoir is set to share a number of surprising revelations, including one incident where actor Harrison Ford “confronted” her regarding a rumor about the actress and Ellen DeGeneres, RadarOnline.com has learned.Heche’s upcoming posthumous memoir, titled Call Me Anne, focuses extensively on her relationships as she was making a name for herself in Hollywood in the 1990s – particularly her relationship with DeGeneres between 1997 and 2000.But in 1997, after Heche and DeGeneres officially started dating, the late actress was allegedly confronted by both Ford and movie director Ivan Reitman on the set of Six Days, Seven Nights...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
Watch Jeff Beck’s Final Performance With Rod Stewart
The shocking news of Jeff Beck’s death came down late Wednesday afternoon. The news initially circulated Tuesday when Patti Boyd shared it on Twitter, but it was dismissed as just another social media hoax. Tragically, it was true. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck initially found fame in 1965 when he replaced Eric Clapton in the Yardbirds. Two years later, the guitarist formed the Jeff Beck Group with vocalist Rod Stewart and bassist Ron Wood. This lineup lasted...
Oasis' Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald Announce Divorce After 22 Years Together
The pair shares sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12 After 12 years of marriage, Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald are going their separate ways. The former Oasis member and MacDonald — who share sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12 — revealed they're getting divorced in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday. "Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority," a spokesperson said. They continued, "Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at...
The Mindy Kaling Backlash Has Lost All Nuance
Recent criticism of the comedian’s artistic laziness has fans reexamining her whole career.
Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Destroyed Stereotypes About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" disproved a cliche about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He also discussed the Fab Four's influence.
Robert Plant Reveals Why Led Zeppelin Allowed Jack Black to Use ‘Immigrant Song’ in ‘School of Rock
Jack Black begged Led Zeppelin to let them use ‘Immigrant Song’ in ‘School of Rock,’ and Robert Plant found the idea intriguing
Today’s Al Roker reveals next major career move just days after weatherman returns to show following hospital stay
TODAY host Al Roker has revealed his next major career move just days after the weatherman returned to the morning show. Following his hospital stay and return to Today, Al, 68, opens up to fans about his upcoming animated series on the PBS network, Weather Hunters. The ABC anchor recently...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
‘That ’90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Admits She ‘Just Cried’ When ‘That ’70s Show’ Kids Returned (Exclusive)
Kitty and Red Forman are welcoming a new generation of kids into their home in That ’90s Show. They’ll be housing their granddaughter, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), for the summer in the brand-new Netflix series. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with That ’70s Show vets Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith about reuniting on screen and working with this new group of kids.
Behind the Meaning of “The Girl is Mine” by Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney
The names. The feud. The money. The legacy. Buckle up. It’s about to get toasty. We’re diving into the history and meaning of the Michael Jackson song, “The Girl Is Mine,” featuring Beatle Paul McCartney. The Song: Cartoons and Toto?. Written by Jackson and producer Quincy...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Kristin Chenoweth On ‘Watch What Happens Live’
Actress Kristin Chenoweth made an appearance over at ‘Watch What Happens Live’. The 54-year-old sparkled as she joined the clubhouse on Monday night. During the interview, the actress revealed to host Andy Cohen that she is currently working on a brand new project for Broadway, so exciting!. On...
Stereogum
Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, & Debbie Harry – “Gonna Be You”
“Four best friends live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl.” This is the synopsis for the new road trip comedy 80 For Brady, supposedly based on a true story and starring Hollywood elders Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field. Brady — who remarkably has won two more Super Bowls since then and is about to kick off another playoff run this weekend at age 45 — appears in the film and is a producer.
Harper's Bazaar
Shop Jennifer Coolidge's Entire Beauty Look From The Premiere of 'Shotgun Wedding'
Jennifer Coolidge may have bid adieu to Tanya McQuoid in the latest season of The White Lotus, but she's welcoming a new character, equally as hilarious and fabulous, in Shotgun Wedding. On Wednesday night, Coolidge brought both the glamour and the beauty to the red carpet of the Shotgun Wedding...
Harper's Bazaar
Bella Hadid transforms into Marilyn Monroe with a platinum-blonde bob
Bella Hadid's latest hair transformation has us seeing double. The supermodel debuted a curly, platinum bob via a sweet video posted to her Instagram account. In the clip, Hadid—who wears a white tank top and beige low-waisted trousers—sprays hairspray into her new 'do, which swaps her signature chocolate brown locks for tight tousled curls in bleach blonde, a look reminiscent of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.
NME
Depeche Mode’s ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ enjoys streaming boost after featuring in ‘The Last of Us’
The Depeche Mode song ‘Never Let Me Down Again’ has enjoyed a 220 per cent streaming boost in the US, following its inclusion in the HBO series The Last Of Us. The track, which first appeared on the band’s sixth studio album ‘Music For The Masses’ in 1987, was played in the final scene of the show’s pilot episode on Sunday (January 15). According to Billboard, streams of the song subsequently tripled in the States, increasing by 220.5 per cent overnight.
The FADER
U.K. jazz icons announce collaborative Miles Davis tribute album
An elite group featuring some of the best contemporary jazz artists based in Great Britain have gathered to announce London Brew, a collaborative tribute album to Miles Davis. Handpicked by guitarist/producer Martin Terefe and executive producer Bruce Lampcov, the collective includes sax luminaries Nubya Garcia and Shabaka Hutchings, as well as two other former members of Hutchings’ raucous (now-disbanded) quartet, Sons of Kemet: tubaist Theon Cross and drummer Tom Skinner (also of The Smile). BBC Radio 1 DJ Benji B, singer and guitarist Dave Okumu, drummer Dan See, pianist Nick Ramm, composer and keyboardist Nikolaj Torp Larsen, multi-instrumentalist Raven Bush, and bassist Tom Herbert fill out the lineup. The double LP arrives March 31 Concord Jazz.
