Texas man found passed out behind the wheel: Brunswick Police Blotter
A Texas man was found slouched in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Silverado parked at a gas station at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 18. The man failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was additionally cited for drug abuse, open container, physical control of a vehicle under the influence and drug paraphernalia possession. He was released to a family member.
Linndale police busted Cleveland man’s window, pointed gun at him during traffic stop, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Linndale police officer smashed a Cleveland man’s car window, pointed a gun at him and shoved him to the ground during a traffic stop, according to a lawsuit. Fred Haynes and his girlfriend, Shannon Moneypenny, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland earlier...
sauconsource.com
Springfield Twp. Police Searching for Missing Girl
Springfield Township Police said Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who was last seen a day earlier. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site police said Annaliese Ludman was last seen Monday in the 3400 block of Woodbyne Road getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Man Found Inside Running Vehicle In Garage in Lakewood Has Died
The man who was found unconscious inside a vehicle in a garage in Lakewood yesterday, has died, TLS has learned. A family member who was unable to reach the 63-year-old resident smelled gas around the home and broken into the home. That’s when she discovered the man unresponsive inside his running vehicle in the garage.
Drone helps Medina County Sheriff's office capture suspects 'deep in the woods'
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Brunswick Hills Police Department says one of its drone pilots helped track down a couple of suspects for the Medina County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. It happened sometime on Sunday evening, when Medina sheriff's deputies were looking for two suspects who had stolen a...
Riverside police asking for help identifying 2 theft suspects
RIVERSIDE — The Riverside Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying two theft suspects. Police released photos of a male and female suspected of using a stolen credit card from Riverside. Anyone who recognizes the two suspects can contact the City of Riverside Police at...
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
wbrz.com
Man arrested after being rescued from tree along interstate in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man running from police was arrested Sunday after authorities found him sitting in a tree along the interstate. According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect was spotted up in a tree off the side of I-310 in St. Rose, trying to flag down drivers. He told a witness that he had been running from police.
Coroner: Man takes own life in standoff with police at Hempfield mobile home park
A man who was barricaded in a Hempfield mobile home park died by suicide Monday night, officials said, following a standoff with state police that left the community paralyzed for much of the day. Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson identified the man as Gerald A. Long Jr., 54, and said...
cleveland19.com
Donations requested for Medina County family who lost everything in house fire
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The home of a Brunswick Hills family was destroyed in a house fire early Sunday morning and now community members have organized a gift card and clothing drive. Firefighters responded to the home on Substation Road around 5:20 a.m. When they arrived, flames were already...
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
Indiana man arrested after toddler seen on TV waving loaded handgun
BEECH GROVE, Indiana — A man is facing criminal charges after his toddler was seen on a live reality TV show waving a loaded handgun and pulling the trigger, according to reports. The young boy was not injured and no bullets were fired by the boy during an incident...
Ohio considers raising, or even replacing, the state’s gas tax
COLUMBUS, Ohio— With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. While no change appears to be looming in the near...
Man who ran online market of stolen identities, including those of several Northeast Ohio residents, sentenced to three years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Nigerian man found guilty of running an online marketplace that sold stolen identities, bank accounts and credit card information will spend the next three years in prison. Blessing Adeleke, 31, said nothing during Wednesday’s hearing in federal court in Cleveland before U.S. District Judge James...
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Punishment: Ohio lawmakers should consider OVI changes
An Ohio woman is once again facing charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence, after allegedly striking a police cruiser in Brunswick Hills Township over the weekend. The officer was not injured when Cathy Pfeiler, 59, was reportedly driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz and rear-ended a stopped Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser, according to a report by WDTN. The officer found her to be impaired and arrested her.
Cleveland.com
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as cold front brings strong winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wind gusts topping 40 mph Thursday night in Northeast Ohio were resulting in a large number of power outages, including more than 4,000 in Cuyahoga County. According to FirstEnergy, more than 1,600 outages were reported in Cleveland just after 10:30 p.m. Mayfield Heights had nearly 900 outages, while Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights and Solon all had over 300.
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
What the new texting and driving law means for Ohio motorists
A new law stiffens texting and driving laws. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill making it law on earlier this month. The law will take effect on April 3, 2023.
Cleveland and East Cleveland top Ohio cities with highest percent of households without access to a car - census estimates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In Ohio, a car is a vital source of transportation. However, Cleveland and East Cleveland households top Ohio’s most populated cities for homes without access to a vehicle, new Census Bureau estimates released in December said. In East Cleveland, 35% of households do not own a...
Comments / 0