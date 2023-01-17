ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

iheart.com

Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries

More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
RENO, NV
People

Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'

Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area. "Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the...
NEVADA STATE
Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
The Independent

Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park

A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
PONTIAC, MI
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner's Family Provides Health Update After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner's family has offered fans another update on his progress after that scary accident. Speaking to People Magazine, Kym Renner, his sister, explained that they're thrilled with his recovery progress so far. New Year's Day brought the terrible news that the Marvel star had fallen in the snow. The 52-year-old was trying to help someone who got stuck with his snow plow. Somehow, the vehicle got free and in the rush to stop its movement, Renner was caught under the wheels of the plow. The Hawkeye star was airlifted to a hospital where he's been ever since that day. Check out how happy the family is down below!
iheart.com

Horrifying 911 Audio Emerges From Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner can be heard moaning as a neighbor begs for help in 911 audio from the Avengers star's tragic snowplow accident earlier this month. In the 911 call, obtained by TMZ, you can hear just how much pain Renner is in as a neighbor tells the operator the extent of his injuries. "He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed. He's got a head wound as well," the neighbor is heard saying, adding that Renner was "short of breath" and in "a lot of pain." At the time, the neighbor said Renner was "conscious" but "slowly drifting off."
