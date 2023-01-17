Jeremy Renner can be heard moaning as a neighbor begs for help in 911 audio from the Avengers star's tragic snowplow accident earlier this month. In the 911 call, obtained by TMZ, you can hear just how much pain Renner is in as a neighbor tells the operator the extent of his injuries. "He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed. He's got a head wound as well," the neighbor is heard saying, adding that Renner was "short of breath" and in "a lot of pain." At the time, the neighbor said Renner was "conscious" but "slowly drifting off."

