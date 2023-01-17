Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries
More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'
Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area. "Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the...
Jeremy Renner says he's home from the hospital
The “Mayor of Kingstown” star replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night saying, “outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”
Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner
We take a look at the PistenBully snowplow that ran over actor Jeremy Renner. The post Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave...
musictimes.com
Jeremy Renner Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Actor/Musician Recently in a Snowplow Accident!
What a way for Jeremy Renner to celebrate his birthday, today! The actor/musician's 52nd birthday may not be what he wished for it to turn out to be, as he recovers from a snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner in a Serious Snowplow Accident. On New Year's Day, "The Avengers" actor was...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital, immediately plugs the latest season of his TV show
In a welcome development for the actor’s fans, Jeremy Renner is back at home after spending an extended period in the ICU following his traumatic accident while clearing snow from around his home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has kept his spirits up in the meantime, regularly interacting on...
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner's Family Provides Health Update After Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner's family has offered fans another update on his progress after that scary accident. Speaking to People Magazine, Kym Renner, his sister, explained that they're thrilled with his recovery progress so far. New Year's Day brought the terrible news that the Marvel star had fallen in the snow. The 52-year-old was trying to help someone who got stuck with his snow plow. Somehow, the vehicle got free and in the rush to stop its movement, Renner was caught under the wheels of the plow. The Hawkeye star was airlifted to a hospital where he's been ever since that day. Check out how happy the family is down below!
Jeremy Renner misses his "happy place" while recovering from snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner continues his recovery in a Nevada hospital following injuries he suffered after a snow plow accident on January 1, but admits he's "missing home." The Hawkeye star took to his Instagram Story on Monday, sharing a picture of a snowy area outside of what appears to be his house in Reno, Nevada.
iheart.com
Horrifying 911 Audio Emerges From Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident
Jeremy Renner can be heard moaning as a neighbor begs for help in 911 audio from the Avengers star's tragic snowplow accident earlier this month. In the 911 call, obtained by TMZ, you can hear just how much pain Renner is in as a neighbor tells the operator the extent of his injuries. "He got crushed up on his right side. His right chest and upper torso, his ribs, they look like they might be crushed. He's got a head wound as well," the neighbor is heard saying, adding that Renner was "short of breath" and in "a lot of pain." At the time, the neighbor said Renner was "conscious" but "slowly drifting off."
