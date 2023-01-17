Read full article on original website
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
PFF suggests 1 free agent the Detroit Lions must sign
The Detroit Lions may have won eight of their final ten football games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022, but if you think GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are even remotely satisfied, you are mistaken. In fact, during a recent interview, Holmes said that as early as the plane ride back home from Green Bay following the Lions’ Week 18 win over the Packers, he was already excited about adding players during the offseason.
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers
For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
Aaron Rodgers Makes His 2023 Intentions Clear, Puts Ball in Packers Court
Aaron Rodgers wants to play to win another Super Bowl, should he return to football in 2023, but put his future in the hands of the Green Bay Packers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback put the ball in the team’s court as far as the plan for next season. Rodgers has yet to decide if he wants to return for another season after the Packers missed the playoffs, following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on the final weekend of the regular season.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Vikings Fire DC Ed Donatell
All indications were that Donatell was likely to be on the outs this offseason, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise. The Vikings’ 2022 defense was one of the most disappointing units in the NFL. Donatell, 65, began his coaching career back in 1979 as a graduate...
Commanders seek to interview Falcons QB coach Charles London for offensive coordinator
The Washington Commanders need an offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner last week. Veteran coach Pat Shurmur is the only known person to interview thus far. Washington quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese is also a candidate for the position. On Monday, it was reported that the Commanders were interested in Dolphins...
Dolphins’ Darrell Bevell declines Commanders, Jets offensive coordinator interviews
Just as the Washington Commanders have begun interviews for their offensive coordinator vacancy, one candidate has pulled out of the running. Miami Dolphins pass game coordinator, and quarterback coach Darrell Bevell declined interviews with the Commanders and the New York Jets, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. On Tuesday,...
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Panthers Rumored As Possible Fit For Free Agent TE Mike Gesicki
The Carolina Panthers have already begun the process of finding their new head coach for 2023 and beyond. Matt Rhule was relieved of his duties after Week 5 this season, getting fired only in the third year of a seven-year deal that he signed back in 2020. It was a...
Report: ‘Top candidate’ Bill O’Brien interviews with Patriots for offensive coordinator position
Bill O'Brien, who was with the Patriots from 2007-2011, has interviewed to return as offensive coordinator. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has interviewed for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. O’Brien is considered by many, including NBC Sports’ Tom Curran, to be...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Vic Fangio reportedly Panthers' leading DC candidate if a young HC is hired
We now have a leader in the Carolina Panthers’ search for a defensive coordinator . . . on one condition. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared some buzz about the ongoing coaching carousel in the NFL. Included in their report was a note about the Panthers’ probe into defensive coordinators, one that’s favoring Vic Fangio in the event that the team hires a young offensive “guru” as their next head coach.
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham was a finalist for both the Titans and Cardinals GM vacancies and is the top name to watch for next year’s hiring cycle. The Senior Bowl announced Bears OC Luke Getsy has been selected to be the head coach...
