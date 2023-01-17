ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Elvis Presley’s Graceland will go to Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQ0mP_0kHCy3I800

Graceland, the iconic sprawling estate that once belonged to Elvis Presley, will go to Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters.

Lisa Marie, the only child of the rock and roll legend and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday after she went into cardiac arrest in her California home. She was 54.

The Memphis, Tenn., mansion, which was passed down to the crooner’s daughter following his death in 1977, will benefit Lisa Marie’s daughters Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, a representative for Graceland confirmed to People on Monday.

Lisa Marie shared Riley and her late son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 , with Danny Keough. She was married to Keough from 1988 to 1994.

The late singer shared her twins with ex-husband Michael Lockwood . The pair were married for a decade after tying the knot in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I98gG_0kHCy3I800
Graceland will go to Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters: Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14.
Instagram/lisamariepresley

The Graceland mansion always held significance for Lisa Marie and her family. It was her childhood home, and — more notably — it was where her father died aged 42 .

After the “Blue Suede Shoes” singer’s death in 1977, the estate was left to Lisa Marie as part of her eye-watering inheritance . She received her inheritance in a trust on her 25th birthday, effectively becoming the sole owner of Graceland.

In addition to the property, Lisa Marie received $100 million. But due to mismanagement and unfortunate investments, the late singer said almost all of the money soon disappeared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQoSg_0kHCy3I800
Visitors queue to enter the Graceland mansion of Elvis Presley on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8Y7S_0kHCy3I800
Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley strolls the grounds of his Graceland estate in 1957.
Michael Ochs Archives

To ensure the same didn’t happen to Graceland, Lisa Marie formed a new trust, dubbed The Elvis Presley Trust, along with her 77-year-old mother, Priscilla. The trust was also formed with the help of the National Bank of Commerce.

In a bid to amp up revenue, Graceland, which was purchased for $100,000 in 1957 by Elvis, opened its doors to paying visitors and even offered tours as well as overnight stays.

The lavish estate is now worth an estimated $500 million, per Rolling Stone .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aB6fx_0kHCy3I800
Lisa Marie received $100 million, but the late singer said almost all of the money soon disappeared.
WireImage

Speaking in 2013, Lisa Marie said she will see to it that the property “will never be sold.”

“Graceland was given to me and will always be mine,” she told USA Today at the time. And then passed to my children.”

It comes as the Presley family announced that a public memorial for Lisa Marie will be held at the property on January 22.

Reps previously told Page Six that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest there with her father and late son, Benjamin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?

Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-Year-Old Twins ‘Traumatized’ By Mom’s Death At Their Home, Refusing To Go Inside $4 Million Mansion

Lisa Marie Presley’s 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley are refusing to enter their home that Elvis’ only child died from cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that Lisa Marie’s children, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, have told family members they don’t want to go back to the property. A source said the kids are “too traumatized” by the entire ordeal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away last week after suffering a medical emergency at her Calabasas, California mansion. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, attempted to...
CALABASAS, CA
Margaret Minnicks

Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
People

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley was ‘never the same’ after son’s suicide in new home

Just three months after Lisa Marie Presley purchased a home in Calabasas, California, her son, Benjamin Keough, took his own life inside. A source told The Post that the only daughter of Elvis Presley was “never the same again” after that tragic day. “Her world really stopped in the last few years and she has tried everything to cope so that she could be there for the rest of her children,” the source said. Presley, who passed away on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest is survived by her twin daughters, Harper and Finely Lockwood, 14, and daughter, Riley Keough, 33....
CALABASAS, CA
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
RadarOnline

Alcohol, Painkillers & Antidepressants: Lisa Marie Presley's Demons Forced Her Into Rehab Years Before Sudden Death

Just weeks after her split from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, sources claimed a shattered Lisa Marie Presley checked into rehab to beat serious booze and drug demons, RadarOnline.com has learned. Elvis' only child was in a desperate battle to wean herself off of alcohol, painkillers, and antidepressants at a Los Angeles rehab facility in 2016, long before she was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest.As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on Thursday — just hours after being rushed to an L.A. hospital after reportedly being found unconscious by her housekeeper. Her first ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until EMTs arrived.Like her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley’s Last Christmas Before Death Was ‘Chilling but Beautiful,’ Lisa Marie Recalls

Elvis Presley's holiday celebrations at his Graceland home became one of the most notable events in the King of Rock and Roll's life, especially his last Christmas. Every year when Presley was still alive, the legendary singer would always decorate his Graceland mansion with Christmas decorations. He would not ask his helpers to take them down until his birthday on January 8.
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
74K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy