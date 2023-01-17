Read full article on original website
Related
IT Edge in West Chester Aims to Help Grow, Transform Businesses in the New Year
With 2022 come and gone, a new year arises with new opportunities. Whether you’re starting a new business, or trying to grow your existing one, the new year is a great time to set goals for yourself and take steps to achieve them. Regardless of your position, growing your...
VISTA Careers–CCRES is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Find your work-life balance at CCRES. CCRES is looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in local schools and communities.
Lamb McErlane Attorney Jake D. Becker Elected Partner of Firm
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Jake D. Becker has been elected a Partner of the Firm. Becker is a member of Lamb McErlane’s litigation group. He litigates cases at both the trial and appellate levels and handles a variety of employment, insurance coverage, contract, and tort-based disputes. Becker...
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
Chester County Among Highest Concentration of Jobs in Fitness, Recreational Sports Centers in PA
The beginning of a new year is usually the perfect time to take up a healthier lifestyle and head to the gym or splurge on a personal trainer. According to a new report by The Economics Daily, Chester County residents are in luck as they have a wealth of fitness and recreational opportunities to choose from.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold
Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
travelnoire.com
Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel
Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
Chester County Health Department Retiree, Volunteer Receives CDC’s Trailblazer Award
Elizabeth “Betsy” Walls, RN, the retired Director of Personal Health for the Chester County Health Department whose efforts helped to establish the Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Program and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) in Chester County, has been honored with a much-deserved award from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Betsy is recognized as Pennsylvania’s PHEP Trailblazer, in celebration of CDC’s 20th anniversary of the PHEP program and Walls’ decades-long service to public health.
West Chester-Based QVC Brings Pennsylvanian Swirl Bread Nationwide
Thanks to West Chester-based QVC and online shoppers, 5 Generation Bakers’ popular Jenny Lee Swirl Bread is now known nationwide, writes Kristy Locklin for the Pittsburgh Magazine. 5 Generation Bakers, formerly Jenny Lee Bakery, began as one of the off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise built by Michael Baker...
Par Funding Owners Threatened With Eviction From Haverford Home
The owners of the cash-advance company Par Funding have 10 days to file an objection to an order by a federal judge to leave their Haverford home by April so it can be sold, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philadelphia Region’s Housing Market Primed for Return to Normalcy in 2023
After several years of pandemic-driven frenzy, the Philadelphia region’s housing market is primed for a return to normalcy in 2023, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Most housing experts agree that the current year will be a slower year for the market than the last one, which...
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
Upper Darby Township opens new one-stop shop to serve residents' needs
From tax payments to applying for permits, Upper Darby Township has a new centralized location for community resources. Officials there cut the ribbon Wednesday to officially open the One Center.
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
phillyvoice.com
Greening vacant lots in Philly raised surrounding property values by 4.3% in first year, Wharton study finds
A long-running program to clean up vacant lots in Philadelphia neighborhoods resulted in increased property values for homes within 1,000 feet of those formerly unkempt lots, according to research from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. The study examined vacant lots in the city between 2007-2017, comparing 4,651...
Espresso yourself: 4 new coffee shops open in Delaware
In Delaware, the new year started with a jolt — and that’s a good thing. Three independently owned coffee shops opened last month, proving that you can never have too many lattes. Like cleaners, banks and drug stores, every neighborhood seems to need a coffee shop — which is as it should be, according to Nicholas Qaabar, owner of ... Read More
New 2-story Newark library to be built on same site
New Castle County has decided to update the Newark Free Library on the same site. The new, two-story building will have 50% more interior space, and there will be 80% more parking, Diana Brown, manager of the county’s 10 libraries, said this week. “Details of what will be inside will be developed with public hearings this year,” Out & About ... Read More
WCU Part of Initiative to Help Combat Student Hunger on Campus
State Senator Comitta stands with college students from West Chester University (WCU) and across Pennsylvania in support of the Hunger Free Campuses Initiative. The program was funded in this year’s state budget and WCU was named one of its first grant recipients. West Chester University (WCU) is one of...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0