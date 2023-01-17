Read full article on original website
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
Dark Web Deception: The Story of a Bronx Man's Million-Dollar Fraud SchemeWilliamSalBronx, NY
$20 million Mega Millions ticket sold in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Dog Walker Goes Gunning for MercedesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
HuntingtonNYNow
Smyth: Hochul’s Criticism of Huntington Housing Is Misplaced
An Open Letter in Response to Governor Kathy Hochul’s Housing Compact. Governor Hochul’s criticism of Huntington housing is misplaced. The Town of Huntington is the gold standard for housing development in New York. Where infrastructure can support it, Huntington has rezoned large parcels of land from single-family zoning...
Herald Community Newspapers
Five Towns Community Center's future in doubt
We were led to believe from the current administration that we were able to come to some type of agreement to continue our services.”. The Five Towns Community Center has called Lawrence home for 115 years, and has created many programs and services to fit the community’s needs. The...
HuntingtonNYNow
How To: Report an Abandoned Vehicle
They can be annoying: vehicles left on the street for days or weeks, often showing damage or bearing signs of neglect. The Town of Huntington has procedures for residents who want to report such vehicles. A vehicle can be investigated as abandoned if it is on a Town roadway, Town...
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
longisland.com
New 363 Area Code Takes Effect in Nassau County This Week
Residents in Nassau County are getting a new area code starting this week. The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) says that the new code, 363, will be phased into the 516 area code region for customers requesting a new mobile or landline service, a move or an additional line.
HuntingtonNYNow
Hiring in Huntington: Bookseller, Registered Nurse
The South Huntington school district is looking to hire a physical education teacher in February. Requirements: Appropriate New York State certification for physical education K-12, with NYSED Health Certification preferred. Fulltime instructional position. Location: Stimson Middle School. Book Seller, The Next Chapter. The Next Chapter is looking for a part-time...
Herald Community Newspapers
Cleaning East Meadow’s water
The funding is extremely timely, because the cost of the advanced oxidation technology is expensive.”. This is the first of two stories examining dioxane water-mitigation projects. The Town of Hempstead has received $5 million from Washington to continue improving East Meadow’s drinking water. The funding is part of the $1.7...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
27east.com
New Lawsuit Targets Lewis Road Approval by Southampton Town Planning Board, Paving the Way for Golf Course Resort in East Quogue
Opponents of a planned East Quogue luxury golf course development have filed suit looking to overturn the Southampton Town Planning Board’s approval of the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development. Petitioners... more. Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on ... 19 Jan...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Kevin LaValle elected as Brookhaven town clerk
In a special election held Tuesday, Jan. 17, Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle (R-Selden) was elected as Brookhaven town clerk. Former Town Clerk Donna Lent (I) retired in November, prompting a special election to complete her unexpired term ending in 2025. An unofficial tally from the Suffolk County Board of Elections indicates LaValle secured victory handily, defeating the Democratic candidate, Lisa Di Santo of East Patchogue. So far, he has received 6,396 votes to Di Santo’s 4,940.
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
New legal obligation for NYC construction workers in regards to Site Safety Training to reduce hard hat fatalities and injuries
New York City construction workers and their supervisors who are working on large or complex construction sites will be legally required to have a Site Safety Training Card issued by the NYC DOB Training Connect Platform. These cards are equipped with a chip and can be scanned to validate their...
New energy-efficient Lidl opens to shoppers in Deer Park
The store is the German supermarket chain's first ground-up build on Long Island.
Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding
Clean up, already! That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling. The apartment is “probably really messy,” Disse told The Post, “but I am not a hoarder.” Disse has owned the one-bedroom since 1965, but hasn’t been living there for “a while,”...
Real Estate: Mixed-Use Property on East Main Street for Sale
A mixed-use property of nearly 14,000 square feet and two buildings is up for sale, priced at $1,388,000. The property at 117 East Main St., Huntington includes a cottage and a commercial building with 4,100 square feet of space. The two-story commercial structure was built Read More ...
longisland.com
Massapequa Wallpaper Installer Arrested for Stealing $80,000 in Watches from Multiple Clients
The Garden City Police Department and the Old Westbury Police Department reports the arrest of a Massapequa man for multiple Grand Larcenies that occurred from April 2022 through January 2023 in Garden City and in Old Westbury. According to detectives, defendant Jaiver Ricardo Velez Gomes, 43, of 55 Cleveland Place...
Herald Community Newspapers
Laurel Cleaners celebrates 60 years in Long Beach
After growing up in Long Beach and graduating from high school in 1976, Allen Schwartz attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in hotel management. Upon graduating, he actually did manage hotels in Las Vegas, including the Riviera Hotel. He would come back for a few weeks here and...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in November. A man allegedly stole appliances, formula and clothing from Target, located at 98 Veterans...
islipbulletin.net
$9.3 million expansion project breaks ground at Arboretum
Expanding on its status as a landmark of the South Shore’s connection to the era of robber barons and American princesses, the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, in Great River (which, as of late, has …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
