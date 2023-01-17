ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNYNow

Smyth: Hochul’s Criticism of Huntington Housing Is Misplaced

An Open Letter in Response to Governor Kathy Hochul’s Housing Compact. Governor Hochul’s criticism of Huntington housing is misplaced. The Town of Huntington is the gold standard for housing development in New York. Where infrastructure can support it, Huntington has rezoned large parcels of land from single-family zoning...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Five Towns Community Center's future in doubt

We were led to believe from the current administration that we were able to come to some type of agreement to continue our services.”. The Five Towns Community Center has called Lawrence home for 115 years, and has created many programs and services to fit the community’s needs. The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNYNow

How To: Report an Abandoned Vehicle

They can be annoying: vehicles left on the street for days or weeks, often showing damage or bearing signs of neglect. The Town of Huntington has procedures for residents who want to report such vehicles. A vehicle can be investigated as abandoned if it is on a Town roadway, Town...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

New 363 Area Code Takes Effect in Nassau County This Week

Residents in Nassau County are getting a new area code starting this week. The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) says that the new code, 363, will be phased into the 516 area code region for customers requesting a new mobile or landline service, a move or an additional line.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNYNow

Hiring in Huntington: Bookseller, Registered Nurse

The South Huntington school district is looking to hire a physical education teacher in February. Requirements: Appropriate New York State certification for physical education K-12, with NYSED Health Certification preferred. Fulltime instructional position. Location: Stimson Middle School. Book Seller, The Next Chapter. The Next Chapter is looking for a part-time...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Cleaning East Meadow’s water

The funding is extremely timely, because the cost of the advanced oxidation technology is expensive.”. This is the first of two stories examining dioxane water-mitigation projects. The Town of Hempstead has received $5 million from Washington to continue improving East Meadow’s drinking water. The funding is part of the $1.7...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Hudson Valley Post

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
27east.com

New Lawsuit Targets Lewis Road Approval by Southampton Town Planning Board, Paving the Way for Golf Course Resort in East Quogue

Opponents of a planned East Quogue luxury golf course development have filed suit looking to overturn the Southampton Town Planning Board’s approval of the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development. Petitioners... more. Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on ... 19 Jan...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Kevin LaValle elected as Brookhaven town clerk

In a special election held Tuesday, Jan. 17, Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle (R-Selden) was elected as Brookhaven town clerk. Former Town Clerk Donna Lent (I) retired in November, prompting a special election to complete her unexpired term ending in 2025. An unofficial tally from the Suffolk County Board of Elections indicates LaValle secured victory handily, defeating the Democratic candidate, Lisa Di Santo of East Patchogue. So far, he has received 6,396 votes to Di Santo’s 4,940.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

New legal obligation for NYC construction workers in regards to Site Safety Training to reduce hard hat fatalities and injuries

New York City construction workers and their supervisors who are working on large or complex construction sites will be legally required to have a Site Safety Training Card issued by the NYC DOB Training Connect Platform. These cards are equipped with a chip and can be scanned to validate their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding

Clean up, already! That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling. The apartment is “probably really messy,” Disse told The Post, “but I am not a hoarder.” Disse has owned the one-bedroom since 1965, but hasn’t been living there for “a while,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Laurel Cleaners celebrates 60 years in Long Beach

After growing up in Long Beach and graduating from high school in 1976, Allen Schwartz attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in hotel management. Upon graduating, he actually did manage hotels in Las Vegas, including the Riviera Hotel. He would come back for a few weeks here and...
LONG BEACH, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in November. A man allegedly stole appliances, formula and clothing from Target, located at 98 Veterans...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
islipbulletin.net

$9.3 million expansion project breaks ground at Arboretum

Expanding on its status as a landmark of the South Shore’s connection to the era of robber barons and American princesses, the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, in Great River (which, as of late, has …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
GREAT RIVER, NY

