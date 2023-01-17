Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)
AAP - Free Report) , has seen its earnings outlook shift negative over the last several months, pushing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Advance Auto Parts primarily sells replacement parts (excluding tires), accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy-duty trucks.
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Zacks.com
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
Buy the Dip in Procter & Gamble Stock? First Check the Chart.
P&G shares initially fell after the consumer-products stalwart reported earnings. Now the bulls are trying to bid it higher. Here's how to trade it now.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Covenant (CVLG) in Q4 Earnings?
CVLG - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings remained flat at $1.51 per share over the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 22.67%.
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)
With the calendar flipped to a new year and some investors looking for new portfolio adds, it’s beneficial to remember the importance of targeting sectors witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions. That’s precisely what the Zacks Consumer Staples sector has seen, currently ranked #3 out of all 16 Zacks sectors....
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Realty Income Corporation (O) a Buy Now?
O - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Park National (PRK) Stock Options
PRK - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $144.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Advice for Long-Term Stock Investors
(1:00) - Winning The Lottery and Creating A Winning Portfolio. (13:30) - Creating A Strong Long Term Investment Account. (25:45) - Episode Roundup: BAC, MSFT, CVX, MRK, MARA. Welcome to Episode #344 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast. Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Stock Options
CVGI - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $5.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this company have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Is it Time to Add Everest Re (RE) Stock to Your Portfolio?
RE - Free Report) is poised to grow on the strength of new business growth, strong renewal retention, continued favorable rate increases and a solid capital position. These, coupled with optimistic growth projections, make RE stock worth adding to one’s portfolio. This seventh-largest global property and casualty reinsurer has...
Zacks.com
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
ORCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.91, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Ramaco Resources (METC) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a...
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Federal Realty (FRT) Stock?
FRT - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17,2023 $125.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much movement...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock
ISRG - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the increasing adoption of the da Vinci Surgical System and strong global presence. Although the company is facing inflationary headwinds, its improved margins in the third quarter and lower-than-previously-expected operating expense growth are boosting sentiments. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Investment Corporation Quote. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (. MITSY - Free...
Zacks.com
Teladoc (TDOC) to Reduce Operating Costs, Shares Fall 6.6%
TDOC - Free Report) announced that the company opted for a restructuring plan to improve profitability. It slashed around 6% of its non-clinician workforce, or about 300 workers, and lowered its real estate presence in certain markets to reduce costs. While the actions taken in the fourth quarter are not...
Zacks.com
Recent Price Trend in Arcos Dorados (ARCO) is Your Friend, Here's Why
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR): Time to Buy?
IBKR - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Comments / 0